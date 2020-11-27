Aldi’s £230 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is now live – but beware the queues

It seems like there are few places not taking part in this year’s Black Friday event with even Aldi taking part in the sale for 2020- which is good news for those of you looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch.

While there are a lot of offers doing the rounds at the moment, this is a particularly good one as you will be able to pick up the console for £230, a great price, when the deal goes live on the day itself- November 27th.

Saving nearly £50 from the usual cost of the console, this is one of the best prices we have seen and if you do not have one yet, then now (well, the end of the month) is the time. The only warning: there are huge queues on the Aldi website. Looks like with everyone forced online and with such a low price the website is struggling to cope.

It’s understandable. The Switch has soared in popularity this year with the likes of Mario Odyssey continuing to garner new fans, along with the recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection that includes the classic Mario 64.

And of course, there is Animal Crossing: New Horizons that has been a huge success for Nintendo and has been one of the biggest games of the year- so much so so that soon to be President Joe Biden took to the game to help with his campaign. You know a game is doing well when a Presidential candidate sees its relevance.

There is also Ring Fit Adventure that has been racking up the sales this year- it has been a good year for the Switch! One of the original games for the console remains one of the best too with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild winning a whole lot of awards when it was first released.

Here are some of the bundles we have seen on sale right now:

Nintendo Switch bundles

