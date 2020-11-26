Vodafone’s Black Friday phone savings are huge – but be quick, many end tonight
Many of Vodafone's Black Friday phone deals end tonight - from iPhone to Google Pixel, don't miss out on saving hundreds.
Black Friday is tomorrow, but that has not stopped many outlets from launching their phone sales ahead of the big day- Vodafone included.
They are one of many that have released Black Friday deals that include everything from pay monthly to pay as you go and SIM-only deals.
We have covered some of the biggest savings on the best products below but make sure you head to their site to see everything that is on offer – there is a lot this year! According to Vodafone, many of these deals end today, 26th November, and once they’re gone, the prices won’t be beaten.
With tomorrow being the day itself, there is every chance that Vodafone will be surprising us with yet more great deals, but if the phone model you’re after is already on sale, this could well be their best offer this Black Friday.
Vodafone Black Friday deals
There are a huge number of deals currently part of Vodafone’s Black Friday sale and we have the main ones broken down for you.
-
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£69£55 a month, £99£29 upfront (save £406)
-
Samsung Galaxy A21, unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data |
£26£20 a month, £0 upfront (save £144)
-
Huawei P30 Pro, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£55£35 a month, £99£29 upfront (save £550)
- Sim only, unlimited minutes and texts and data | £20 a month (save £144)
- Gigsfast 500 Mbps broadband | £40 a month with first 6-months free
-
Pay as you go Samsung A21s |
£149£109 with 5x data for 3-months (save £40)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 | £21 a month £10 upfront (save £120)
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm |
£27£20 a month £0 upfront (save £168)
Pay monthly phone deals
There have been many new phones this year, including the wide range of iPhone 12 products and, as expected, that has led to some of the older models being part of the sales. Here are some below:
-
Samsung Galaxy A21, unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data |
£26£20 a month, £0 upfront (save £144)
-
Huawei P30 Pro, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£55£35 a month, £99£29 upfront (save £550)
-
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£69£55 a month, £99£29 upfront (save £406)
-
Xiaomi MI 10T Lite, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£47£23 a month, £99£9 upfront (save £666)
-
Google Pixel 4a, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£43£23 a month, £99£9 upfront (£20 a month discount)
-
Samsung Galaxy S20, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£77£55 a month, £99£19 upfront (save £608)
-
Motorola Moto G, unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£39£35 a month, £99£9 upfront (save £282)
Sim only deals
Sim-only deals are also on the table here if you want a great package but are happy with the phone you currently have.
-
Sim only Unlimited, unlimited minutes and texts and data |
£26£20 a month (save £144)
-
Sim only Unlimited Max, unlimited minutes and texts and data |
£30£23 a month (save £168)
-
Sim only Unlimited with Entertainment, unlimited minutes and texts and data |
£33£27 a month (save £144)
-
Sim only Unlimited Max with Entertainment, unlimited minutes and texts and data |
£37£30 a month (save £168)
- Sim only Unlimited Lite, unlimited minutes and texts and data | £22 a month (save £168)
Pay as you go phone deals
The notion of topping up your phone with credit is still a thing and if you want to buy a phone outright to do just that, here are some of the offers available.
-
Pay as you go Samsung A21s |
£149£109 with 5x data for 3-months (save £40)
-
Pay as you go Motorola Moto G |
£299£199 a month, £99£9 upfront (save £100)
-
Pay as you go Oppo A72 |
£249£169 with 5x data for 3-months (save £80)
Smartwatch deals
In the age of everything being smart, watches are no exception and here are a choice of smartwatch deals you can get from Vodafone right now:
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm |
£27£20 a month £0 upfront (save £168)
-
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm |
£27£25 a month, £19 upfront (save £48)
