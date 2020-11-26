Free Nintendo Switch and AirPods as Virgin Media offers some of the best phone bundle deals this Black Friday

Black Friday is tomorrow, but many broadband and phone providers have already launched deals, and among them is Virgin Media.

Advertisement

The service provider has released a series of Black Friday deals across its phone, broadband, and bundle offerings. So if any, or indeed all, of those are of interest to you, making sure you read on for our pick of the best Virgin Media deals.

From slashed broadband rates to games console giveaways with phone contracts, there is plenty to look through in Virgin Media’s Black Friday offers. Indeed, one of our favourite Black Friday phone deals comes from Virgin: the offer of free Airpods Pro with a 64GB iPhone 11.

The big day is now in touching distance and it’s not impossible Virgin won’t be pulling another trick from its sleeve – we’ll be keeping this page up-to-date with any fresh offers. If you’re interested? Keep us bookmarked.

Virgin Media Black Friday deals

Phone and SIM-only deals

Virgin has three phone deals included in its Black Friday offers. That triple-data boost on the iPhone SE looks might tempting – but we’re most excited by the iPhone 11 and Huawei P30 Lite plans. That’s because the former comes with a free pair of Airpods Pro (currently on sale for £199 at Very) and the latter a free Nintendo Switch. Who doesn’t love a freebie?

We’re also happy to see tweaks to a couple of Virgin Media’s SIM-only plans, too, in form of extra data and lower monthly costs.

Broadband deals

Most people have had to put their home internet to the test more than ever this year – and if your current service is letting you down, then it may be worth taking a look at Virgin Media’s broadband packages. They’ve been discounted for the first 18 months of your contract – after that, they will return to their original prices.

Bundle deals

Lots of people are realising it makes far more sense buying their broadband and TV channels in a single bundle. It makes all the more sense at Virgin Media right now, since the provider has dropped prices across a number of its bundles.

The basic Big M100 Bundle include HD versions of the main five channels, plus extras like Syfy, Fox, UK Sky One and Gold. On top of the 112 channels that package offers, the Big M200 bundle contains another hundred that include Sky HD channels and BT Sport in glorious 4K.

The ultra-fast, fabulously named Ultimate Oomph Bundle grants all all this, but with Sky Sports and Sky Movies in HD. Not all that, the bundle also comes with a 4G Sim with unlimited data, minute and texts on an indefinite basis. Nice!

Big M100 bundle | £62 £28.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract (£35 set up cost)

Big M200 bundle | £88 £44.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract (£35 set up cost)

Ultimate Oomph bundle | £139 £77.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract.(£35 set up cost)

Read more on Black Friday

Suffering from deals fatigue already? Don’t worry – we’re busy doing all the searching and scrolling for you. Take a look through our list of dedicated Black Friday deals pages below.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.