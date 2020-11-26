Nintendo Switch deal sells out at Tesco for £229 – but here’s where you can still find stock

Our attention may have been glued to PS5 stock updates in the past few weeks, but we’ve been reminded today of the sheer popularity of the Nintendo Switch (once again).

Advertisement

Tesco launched some incredible Black Friday deals which saw the Nintendo Switch’s price slashed from the usual £279 to £229, saving shoppers £50. This is hands down the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen so far for Black Friday and therefore it’s no surprise that it’s already sold out. Good work if you got one!

The Nintendo Switch was also completely sold out for large swathes of 2020 after everyone tried to get their hands on a console during the first lockdown. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the game on everyone’s lips and helped inject a little fun into what was (and still continues to be) a challenging year for many.

If you couldn’t find a Switch for love nor money in the Spring and missed out on Tesco’s deal, don’t worry, our experts have you covered. We’ve been monitoring Switch prices for weeks in the lead up to Black Friday and can confidently bring you the best of the rest – even if these deals aren’t quite as brilliant as Tesco’s.

Where to find a Nintendo Switch deal in stock

We’ve rounded up the best bundle offers and the Black Friday deals that are throwing in a Nintendo Switch on top. For the console alone, Argos has stock at the usual RRP of £279.

Best bundle deals

While we haven’t seen any £50 price drops like Tesco’s elsewhere, you can still pick up some bundle deals. If you want to buy a game at the same time, these are often the most economical way to do so.

Best deals with Nintendo Switch consoles thrown in

If you’re in the market for a Black Friday phone deal, you might be able to bag a Switch at the same time.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals

The Lite is a slightly cheaper on-the-go model which is more suited to individual play, versus the original Switch which is geared up for multiplayer. If you opt for the Lite, there are plenty of bundles to choose from.

For accessories and more offers, check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page.

More Black Friday deals

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.