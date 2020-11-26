The top 10 Currys PC World Black Friday deals you can’t miss, from TVs to coffee machines

Currys PC World knows how to do Black Friday deals well, and having tested the waters with its ‘Ready, Set, Go‘ sale, the tech giant has now moved on to the main event: their ‘Black Fri-Yay‘ sale.

Whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch, a kitchen stand mixer or TV, you’ll find more than 60% off Currys items until Cyber Monday. Plus, the shop has added in the Price Match Promise – so if you find a product that’s cheaper elsewhere, these folks will match that price.

Having been price matching products across this year, we’ve brought you our ten of the best Black Friday deals from Currys PC World below. Each has been handpicked by our experts based on how lucrative it is for you as a buyer.

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2020

These are our ten top picks of offers currently available at the Currys Black Friday sale. We’ll also keep this updated throughout the Black Fri-yay sale and across Cyber Monday, so keep checking back.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Smart 4K TV (UE65TU7020KXXU) | £699 now £499

This Samsung TV is a Currys Exclusive. Sharp contrast, long-lasting colour and powerful brightness this 4K 65-inch is a tempting buy this Black Friday. If you’re a fan of streaming this is for you, as it’s already ready to go with your streaming picks, with apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. The picture quality, 2000 PQI, also means you’ll get a crisp picture when watching your favourite binge or the latest home release.

Buy now for £499

Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini | £138.99 now £79.99

Fitbit

Monitor your sleep, calories and heart rate with 35% off this Fitbit Inspire 2. It’s also water-resistant, includes breathing guidance sessions and you can even track your food intake with the Fitbit Premium access, which is free for a year.

This was initially put on sale for £89.99 – now it’s £10 cheaper, and we don’t think it will drop again. You’ll get a free Google Nest Mini alongside the purchase, too.

Buy now for £79.99 (save £29 or 42%)

Ninja Foodi 6-litre OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer | £199 now £149

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi always does well in the sales, but this £149 at Currys price caught our eye. In their Ninja Foodi review, our friends at BBC Good Food gave it a 4.5/5, so we’re sold. The multi-cooker does pretty much everything in the kitchen for you, bar tidy up (sadly, nothing is that advanced yet). You get air frying, grill, slow cooking, pressure cooking so you’ll be giving Nigella lessons soon enough. Currys has the price match promise, but if it ever goes out of stock you have the same price at AO.com and Very as backups.

Buy now for £149 (save £50 or 25%)

Amazon Fire 7-inch Kids Edition Tablet (2019) – 16 GB, Blue | £99.99 now £54.99

Have you got little ones to keep entertained over Christmas? Save 45% on this Amazon Fire Kids’ Edition. It comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which features thousands of books, films, TV shows, educational apps, games, and well, other forms of distraction. You can also set a bedtime curfew, and even block access to videos and games until reading targets have been met.

The Fire 7 is available in two other colours, pink and purple, which are both available at the same discounted price.

Buy for £54.99 (save £45 or 45%)

Ring Doorbell 3 | £179 now £119

Amazon

We’re all spending more time at home these days, but that doesn’t lessen our need to protect it. This Ring doorbell is easy to set up, and it’s pretty much everyone’s pick when it comes to home security/home tech. There’s the added benefit of video, and the Ring app to make things even easier. The two-way audio means you can just tell the delivery man to leave the parcel in a safe place rather than hurtle it over your fence – and if that wasn’t enough, it’s got 33% off right now.

Buy now for £119 (save £60 or 33%)

Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine | £89.99 now £29

Currys

If you’re stuck at home you deserve a treat, and if you’re a coffee addict like us, you can’t go wrong with this amazing saving on the Tassimo Coffee Machine. Be gone instant coffee grounds, hello barista level aromas. This has 70 different types of coffee settings (who knew there were so many?), auto shutoff and you can put parts in the dishwasher – not only that but the saving works out to 68% off.

Buy now for £29 (save £60.99 or 67%)

Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Stand Mixer | £549 now £249

Stand mixers are the must-have item in anyone’s kitchen, not just because they make baking and cooking easier. Let’s all just admit we’ve wanted one since the very first season of the Great British Bake Off. There’s the KitchenAid mixers, but this Kenwood has a nifty price tag at the moment as Currys shaves off £300 in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now for £249 (save £300 or 54%)

Doom Eternal | £44.99 now £16.99

Currys PC World is one of the go-to places for the latest games, consoles and accessories, so it’s no surprise that the retailer’s Black Tag event has some great offers on games, including discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. One of the most impressive discounts is on Doom Eternal for Xbox One and PS4, reduced by a huge 62% to just £16.99 from £44.99 – and is playable on next-gen consoles too.

Buy now for £16.99 (save £28 or 62%)

LG SN7Y 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos | £499 now £349

Currys

These LG Wireless soundbar speakers give you that cinematic experience while watching TV at home. You save £130 at Currys, which is a great saving for a speaker. It also has Google Assistant so no need for a remote, it can stay down the back of the sofa.

Buy now for £349 (save £150 or 30%)

Samsung QE49Q85TATXXU 49-inch Smart 4K QLED TV with Voice Assistant | £1,299 now £899

Thanks to its Quantum Processor technology, this Samsung TV upscales everything you watch into 4K in real-time, even if it wasn’t filmed in 4K. This display is backed by Adaptive Sound for creating yet an even more immersive experience. Fans of catch-up? Bixby, Alex and Google Assistant are among its Smart TV trimmings.

Buy now for £899 (save £400 or 31%)

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This Price Match promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence! You can get a price match before you buy by filling out their online form, or get the difference refunded if you find it cheaper elsewhere afterwards through their webchat service.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.

we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales. Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.

– there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed. Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.

