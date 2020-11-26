Lego Black Friday deals 2020: Amazon launches 30% off Lego sale and Argos offers 2 for £30

Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres. From TV shows such as Friends to the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.

The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever now and we’re pleased to report we’re already seeing great Lego Black Friday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids. The Lego Store’s own sale starts on Black Friday itself, Friday 27th November.

Lego remains a hit on kids’ Christmas lists with the toymaker taking up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday offers right now include £6.99 off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set, 2 for £30 on sets at Argos and 30% off Technic, Architecture and City sets at Amazon.

Amazon’s probably leading the way with discounts. Their huge sale gives you up to 25% off a wide variety of Lego products, including £60 off of the Star Wars Droid Commander, over £40 discounted from the Friends Heartlake city amusement pier and a massive £180 off of the Marvel Studios Iron Man Collectors DIY Poster- more than 25% there and we are not complaining.

Scroll down for our pick of the best black Friday Lego deals you’ll find right now, plus a few key questions answered that surround Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just make sure not to step on your brand-new purchase!

Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020

When do Lego Black Friday deals start?

Lego is doing something quietly incredible this year: it’s rolling out its Black Friday sale on Black Friday itself. With most retailers dashing out of the gate with their sales in 2020, Lego instead is presiding over a four-day sale that starts on 27 November and finishes on 30 November: Cyber Monday. Though, if you look at the list below, you’ll still find early deals at Amazon, Argos and other big retailers.

If you head to Lego’s Black Friday deals page, you’ll find a preview of various deals and special offers that will be included in the sale. These include a free Charles Dickens Lego set given away with purchases of £150 and up, and the chance to win 1,000,000 VIP points if you sign up to the scheme.

We can also expect 20% discounts on higher-end Lego sets like the Lego Colosseum (currently £449.99), the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car (currently £179.99) and everyone’s favourite green-skinned recalcitrant toddler, The Child from The Mandalorian (currently £69.99).

Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals are underway and there are a ton of savings on a huge variety of Lego products. We have listed some of the best below but do check out their deals pages for 30% off LEGO Hidden Side, Art collection and DC Super Heroes and 30% off Technic, Architecture and City sets.

Lego.com

Like we say, Lego’s big Black Friday sale kicks off on 27 November. But it’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. There are also several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:

Smyths

Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets right now, but if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying, since lots of these deals are selling out.

Argos

Lego

As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.

John Lewis

For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin!

What Lego Black Friday deals to expect

Last year, Lego offered 30 per cent discounts on some pretty hot sets, like NINJAGO CITY, 71044 Disney Train and Station and a few larger adult sets like NASA Apollo Saturn V. It also offered a free exclusive Christmas tree toy if you spent more than £120.

We already know there’ll be a 20 discount across lots of the pricier sets when the Lego sale launches on Black Friday, but we’re confident there will also be price drops on more affordable sets to. If you’re curious, make sure you bookmark this page as we’ll be keep it up-to-date with the latest Lego deals when they arrive.

Lego Black Friday 2019 deals

The best deals from last year included a range of Lego sets from Harry Potter to Avengers. The prices below reflect last year’s reductions, so they might vary now.

Lego wasn’t the only place you could find deals, Smyths Toy Store also had 25 per cent off LEGO sets and John Lewis ran deals too.

Does Lego charge delivery?

Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.

