Best Broadband Black Friday deals: top offers from Sky, BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk

Now that Black Friday is finally upon us, the broadband deals are stacking sky high with discounts on Fibre, broadband, TV and special packages.

With schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually, we are now using broadband more than ever before. That’s why the current Black Friday deals are a an ideal way to make your life easier for less, by ramping up that internet speed.

Whether you’re online so you can stream the latest Netflix hit, connect with teachers and tutors, or so you can browse our TV Guide for what to watch next, you’ll want to make sure you have the fastest available broadband in your area for the best price or with the most exclusive extras thrown in. With the fast-paced chaos of sales, tracking down the best offer for you isn’t always so straightforward.

That’s where we come in. So you can get your hands on the best deal, we’ve done all the hard work and hunted down the best broadband deals at a range of internet providers. Big players such as Virgin and Sky are currently offering impressive discounts and have packages which include TV combos, 5G and payment-free months.

One thing to keep in mind when you’re choosing your next broadband deal, is that different areas will have varying coverage and in some cases where you live may not be covered by the provider you’re interested in. Luckily, we’ve put together a long list of options offering top savings, so there should be a deal in there which works for you.

You should be able to check if you are eligible by entering your postcode on the provider’s website. There will also be different prices for different internet speeds, which are measured in Mbps (megabits per second). The higher this value, the faster the connection should be so you’re likely to pay more for these options.

Read on for your guide to 2020’s best Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Black Friday broadband deals: quick links

As there are so many deals to get through, we’ve put together a quick list to the best Black Friday internet offers from top providers here, before going into more detail further on below.

Is Black Friday a good time to get a good Broadband deal?

The short answer is yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to snap up a huge range of offers, including a broadband deal. Monthly prices are often slashed down and it’s important to remember that these savings will quickly add up month to month. For 2019, we saw network providers cut prices across their packages as well as offer exciting extras including vouchers to spend at retailers including Amazon and Argos. There was also free access to subscription services and a free Google Nest Hub Max up for grabs, too.

While it has become more common for the likes of Sky and Vodafone to offer free extras all year round in their deals, Black Friday the time of the year when prices drop to some of the lowest we’ve seen. This is combined with higher value services and incentives being offered to which are exclusive to Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Broadband Black Friday deals

To make things easier we’ve trawled the deals and have broken down the best offers for you by providers. There’s a range of options from TV, Fibre and broadband. Here are the best offers right now:

BT Black Friday broadband deals

BT is currently offering free BritBox for six months with its broadband contracts. The provider offers specific deals based on postcode, so check the deals available in your area on the BT website. Plus, everyone can benefit from three months of free broadband including free postage and packaging at the moment, which means you won’t start paying anything until 2021.

For footie fans, there’s also a bundle deal with broadband and the BT Sport App included – perfect for streaming the Premier League:

You can also find some great Black Friday TV package deals at BT, including offers on those including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Vodafone Black Friday broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of Apple TV+ for streaming. You can also get unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls and no price rises while you’re in your in contract. Plus, you’ll get an extra discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile and there’s a £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube which is an alternative to conventional broadband. It works by by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi, so if you live somewhere not covered by superfast broadband, this could be a a good option for you:

If you’re interested in a sim-only mobile plan too, Vodafone’s Vodafone Together plan offer home broadband and mobile data both together, with up to unlimited data in both. You can also get the freebies from each plan included as well, such as an Apple TV 4K if you choose Superfast Extra Broadband and a choice of Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium or Spotify with Entertainment data plans.

You can also get a £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky Black Friday broadband deals

Sky always do a good bundle and tend to chuck in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. The best thing is you can customise your order to get the channels you want and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most options.

You can also check out our full guide to the best Sky Black Friday deals.

Three Black Friday broadband deals

Three has launched its Black Friday deals early and are offering up to £120 in savings plus Apple TV add-ons.

4G broadband – from £17 a month

Plusnet Black Friday broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed-price contracts, line rental included, and BT Sport deals for customers. For Black Friday, the £5 and £10 activation fees have also been removed and you’ll also get a £50 Plusnet reward card on these deals:

TalkTalk Black Friday broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom and you can now access the speeds at some great value prices. All the deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:

See more on the best Black Friday TalkTalk deals.

Post Office Black Friday broadband deals

For something a little more straight-forward, the Post Office starts at £17 a month for an average speed of 11 Mbps on a 12-month contract (Three offer a similar deal above for the same price). Or, if you’re after something a little bit faster:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

Virgin Media Black Friday broadband deals

Virgin Media are currently running Black Friday deals with their lowest ever prices on Broadband and bundles. Current packages available range from basic broadband-only offers to big deals including Sky TV, an unlimited SIM and more:

See our full guide to Virgin Media Black Friday deals.

Tips for choosing broadband

There are several factors you need to consider before buying a broadband package.

Check what broadband options are available in your area. Not all providers and types of broadband can be accessed in every location, so make sure you check what is on offer for your postcode.

Think about how much you will be using your broadband and what for. For anyone working from home, some of the ‘budget’ packages may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal with unlimited download limits.

When choosing a deal you need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price.

Read up on the provider’s customer service and customer satisfaction. Broadband speeds and data aside, it is important to know how easy and painless contacting customer service will be and how quickly any queries or issues will be resolved.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020, making it less than a month before Christmas. The event began as a US tradition and so it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday so it falls on 30th November this year.

Traditionally, Black Friday discounts have largely only been available in-store, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online deals. However, in recent years the line between the two has become blurred and, now that lockdown restrictions mean that all non-essential stores will have to remain closed, all the deals will be online.

Because there is now less of a distinction between the two shopping events, it is often just branded ‘Black Friday weekend’.

Expect deals to be popping up a decent amount of time before Black Friday, too. Amazon has already started its early Black Friday deals with most retailers starting sales the week before beginning on 20th November. It is worth setting a reminder for this date if you would like to take advantage of these earlier discounts.

What broadband deals were there last year?

Last year’s Black Friday saw broadband deals from all the major providers including BT, Vodafone, Sky and Virgin Media.

One of the best deals was from Vodafone. The network gave away a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) to every customer who bought a fibre package.

Other decent offers included TalkTalk cut the price of both its fibre broadband packages to £21.95, and John Lewis gave customers a £40 gift card to spend on their website when they bought a standard broadband package.

