Black Friday Amazon video game sale: Get FIFA 21 for under £33, up to 30% off selected games

It’s Black Friday – well in a few hours – which means deals, deals and more deals, and the early Amazon Black Friday deals are not disappointing- especially if you are a fan of FIFA.

Advertisement

To add to all that excitement, the next-generation of gaming is finally here with the release of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 – and that means potentially great PS4 Black Friday deals and savings on the Xbox One.

Games and accessories on the older consoles will certainly continue to see fresh offers as Black Friday officially kicks off tomorrow– and as we break below, we are already seeing that happen with Amazon launching a games sale.

There are some fantastic recent games included in the sale, including Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs Legion and deals can be found for titles on the Xbox One (and by default the Xbox Series X in some cases), the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.

One of the best of the bunch though is FIFA 21 which has only recently been released and is already seeing a huge saving on all three of the main consoles it is available on.

Look for more sales items on Black Friday, as well as Cyber Monday which takes place three days later on Monday.

Best Amazon video game deals

There are more than just that on offer, so take a look at all the Amazon Black Friday video games deals that are currently offering reductions.

It’s not just Amazon that has some savings – other retailers are popping up with some great deals, including this saving on the latest in the Call of Duty franchise. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on Xbox One was £59.99, and is now £49.99.

Read more on Black Friday

We are keeping track on all things Black Friday to bring you the cheapest prices, here are some of the main ones for you to take and look and bookmark to stay on top of the latest and best deals out there from a variety of places.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.