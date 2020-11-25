iPhone Black Friday deals 2020: 100GB extra data on iPhone 12 with O2 and more top offers

Black Friday is at the end of the week, and one of the most highly sought-after products on sale are iPhones.

Advertisement

And the good news is that there are plenty of iPhone deals out there this Black Friday. Since the iPhone 12 and its three siblings were released in October, we’re not surprised to be seeing many exceptional Apple Black Friday deals on the now second-in-line iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. They may no longer top-of-the-range, but they’re little more than a year old, and we’re hugely excited to seeing contracts with generous data offerings for as little as £29 a month.

That said, we’re also seeing some solid discounts on the newly-released iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max too: this might be your opportunity to pick up a phone from the Apple’s trumpeted flagship range.

We’re also seeing some decent extras being added-on to iPhone contracts in this year’s sales. Virgin, for instance, is offering free AirPods Pro (RRP £249) when you buy an iPhone 11. For these offers and many more besides, scroll down for our pick of the best iPhone Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.

iPhone Black Friday deals: quick links

We’ve selected some of the best iPhone deals on offer, whether that’s because they’re some of the cheapest, or because they offer large amounts of data. We’ve also found those who are offering free AirPods or other extras.

Best iPhone deals for data

Best iPhone deals with extras

Cheapest iPhone deals

Best SIM-free iPhone deals

Does Apple do Black Friday iPhone deals?

Apple does not hold its own Black Friday sale, but that won’t stop you from being able to nab a genuine iPhone Black Friday deal from other retailers. The one offer that Apple does run across the Black Friday period is a Shopping Event in which you can pick up an Apple Store Gift Card for up to £120 with each purchase. This runs from 27 to 30 November.

Similarly, while Apple won’t reduce the cost of any SIM-free handsets on its own store, there are plenty of retailers who are dropping prices. We’ve listed a SIM-free handset price drop wherever we’ve found one under each phone section below.

Will the iPhone 12 go on sale for Black Friday?

We weren’t sure whether we’d see any strong Black Friday deals on a phone that’s been so recently released. That’s why we’re delighted to find some really encouraging offers on iPhone 12 contracts from the likes of Three, Vodafone and Sky Mobile. Are these contracts now cheap? Well, no. But they’re certainly cheaper than they were.

Scroll down, and you’ll find our round-up of the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals out there. You’ll find contracts without any upfront phone cost, and other plans where the monthly costs are halved for the first 6 months. Best of all is the chance to pick up a pair of Airpods at no extra cost with your iPhone 12 contract – hey, who doesn’t love a freebie?

Best iPhone Black Friday deals

With the release of four new iPhone 12 models, the prices of older Apple devices have started to drop. We can only expect these to decrease further as more Black Friday sales begin.

If you’d like to compare these offers with others, take a look at our guides to Black Friday phone and SIM-only deals for discounts on Samsung, Google and Huawei models, too.

Best Black Friday iPhone 12 deals

Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However, with the release of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max in November, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4 and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.

Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro deals

The iPhone Pro is available in four metallic colours; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch display, three rear cameras and face ID. There are three storage sizes available; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Black Friday iPhone 12 Mini deals

Having finally been released, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, has two rear cameras and is available in five colours; red, black, white, blue and green.

Best Black Friday iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

With the release of the iPhone 12, we are expecting to see the prices of all iPhone 11 models to drop. Here are the best contract and SIM-only deals for the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 is also available SIM-free:

iPhone 11 64GB | £729 £599 at Currys PC World (save £130 or 18%)

Black Friday iPhone 11 Pro deals

The iPhone 11 Pro has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” and subjects much further away.

Don’t feel the need to change your SIM-only? The iPhone 11 Pro can be bought SIM-free, too.

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | £924 at John Lewis (plus a free year of Apple TV+)

Black Friday iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

The Pro Max is the biggest of the iPhone 11 models with a 6.5-inch display. It also has a longer battery life at 20 hours of video watching capable on a single charge.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also on sale SIM-free:

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB | £1,024 £999 at Currys PC World (save £25 or 2% off)

Best Black Friday iPhone SE deals

Released earlier this year (April 2020), the iPhone SE is designed to be more affordable than its iPhone 11 and 12 counterparts. Features include a smaller 4.7-inch HD display, the A13 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 11 and a two-camera set-up.

Here are the best iPhone SE deals available right now.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone SE is available SIM-free, too.

iPhone SE 64GB | £399 at Argos

Best Black Friday iPhone XR deals

It might be two years old but the iPhone XR still has some brilliant features including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant (up to 1 metre for 30 minutes).

Here are the best iPhone XR deals on offer.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone XR is also on offer SIM-free.

iPhone XR 64GB | £629 £498.99 at Very (save £130 or 20%)

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?

An immediate difference is in the physical design of the two iPhones. The iPhone 11 has the same rounded design as those in the iPhone X range. However, the iPhone 12 has a squared-off shape last seen with the iPhone 5.

The iPhone 12 also has a new aluminium frame and new screen merges crystal and glass to create what Apple calls a ceramic shield which is four times more durable and splash resistant.

The iPhone 12 Pro takes that a step further and can be submerged in up to six metres of water for half an hour at a time.

Next, the price. The iPhone 11 can currently be bought for £599 SIM-free. Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini (the cheapest in the new iPhone 12 range) start at £699, and the RRP for the standard iPhone 12 is £799.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have three cameras in total, two in the back and one front lens. However, Apple boasts that it has improved the iPhone 12 camera’s performance by 27%.

The processor has seen improvements, too. The iPhone 11 uses the A13 chip, but the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is 20% faster than its predecessor. The iPhone 12 models are also the first Apple devices to be 5G.

And, while both phones have Apple’s lightning charger port, the new iPhone 12 also offers Magsafe charging, which can be done through a magnetic charging pad that attaches straight onto the phone.

Some of the only elements to stay the same are; the size of both standard models remains at 6.1-inches and have the three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

How different are the latest models?

There are four new iPhone 12 models in total. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released on 23rd October. The remaining two models, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, are available to pre-order now but are officially released on 13th November.

One of the key differences between these models and their predecessors is the processor they use. All iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip that Apple says is 20% faster than the one used by the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. The iPhone XR uses the even older A12 Bionic chip

Next, the size and design. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display of any iPhone at 6.7-inches. This is followed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch display and iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inches.

If you prefer a smaller phone, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE have a smaller 4.7-inch display.

Beyond these differences, the main consideration should be how much you are willing to spend and how much built-in storage do you need. The standard storage offerings are 64GB or 128GB but the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max offer larger capacity with 256GB and 512GB options.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Should you buy now or wait until Black Friday for the best iPhone deals?

A tough one to call. As you can see from all the deals we’ve listed above, there are plenty of incredibly strong iPhone deals out there already. It’s not at all impossible that retailers, networks and providers will up the ante on the big day itself (27 November) or on Cyber Monday (30 November).

But we’ve seen a lot of sales rolled out early this year – to the point where we’re wondering if Black Friday should be renamed Black November. So our advice is this: if you see a deal that saves you money and offers you a data allowance that you’re happy with, buy it There is no guarantee that the same, or a better, deal will materialise, and waiting for that hypothetical unicorn of an iPhone deal could well leave you disappointed and empty-handed. Just make sure you check prices elsewhere first to ensure you are getting the best deal possible.

What was the best iPhone deal in 2019 and when was it available?

Despite the iPhone 11 only being released in September last year, we saw some brilliant discounts on the Apple device, and on the slightly older iPhone XR. Many of these deals appeared in the week, or two, leading up to Black Friday itself.

One of the best deals came from the site, Mobiles.co.uk, which offered unlimited minutes and texts, along with plenty of data for less than £35 a month.

See below:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red was on for £33 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

The iPhone XR 128GB was on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months

Read more on Black Friday

Not sure where to look for Black Friday deals? We’ve pulled together all the very best deals for each retailer and brand into one place. See our Black Friday guides below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.