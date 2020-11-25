These are the best Fitbit Versa deals you can find for Black Friday

For anyone curious about their activity levels, tracking their fitness progression or simply boosting their physical health, now is a great time to find Black Friday deals on Fitbits.

The brand is a front runner when it comes to wearable fitness tech, having soared in popularity since they first hit the market. Now more than just step counters, they can be used while swimming and to monitor all kinds of performance indicators for helping maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There are also devices to help keep track of the fitness of your children too – the Fitbit Ace is a small and robust gadget for kids with fun incentives and six-day battery life, built to sit comfortably on little wrists.

For a start, Fitbit is offering up to £40 off selected smartwatches and trackers when you buy direct through its site in a sale that ends on the 1st December.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is already back down to £129.99 at Amazon (was £199.99, save £70.99), a price we saw across Amazon Prime Day and yet another early Amazon Black Friday offer as more and more places drop deals ahead of November 27th. Alternatives that tend to see offers during the Black Friday period include the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches.

The main day is followed shortly afterwards by Cyber Monday, traditionally the time to exclusively find tech-related deals ahead of Christmas.

What are the differences between Fitbit trackers and smartwatches?

Fitbits are split between two main designs; fitness trackers and all-in-one smartwatches. Each connects to the Fitbit App available to download onto smartphones allowing you to view an in-depth snapshot of your health and fitness day by day. As with most tech, the general rule is the more you pay, the more sophisticated fitness tracking you’ll get.

At the lower price end you have the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR – the brand’s traditional looking trackers designed to give friendly guidance and motivation for building healthy habits.

Get all-day activity tracking and estimated calorie burn, monitor your sleep and 24/7 heart rate with the HR – each is a great tool for helping you stay motivated while maintaining your fitness; especially helpful with the cold dark evenings now upon us.

The last few years have seen the release of the Fitbit Charge 4 which offers GPS, up to seven days plus battery life and the new Inspire 2 tracker which comes with a year’s free trial of Fitbit Premium when bought direct from Fitbit.

If smartwatches are more your thing, the Versa 2 and its newer counterparts are packed with features including FitBit Pay, built-in Alexa voice control, wireless syncing, menstrual health tracking, alarms and reminders alongside health and sleep tracking of REM sleep and restlessness.

It’s newbies, the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, that even record nightly Oxygen saturation (Sp02). Being new, we haven’t spotted any offers on these devices yet. Alternatives that tend to see offers during the Black Friday period include the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches.

