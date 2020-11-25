Very Black Friday deals 2020: AirPods Pro are still on sale for just £199

The Black Friday deals season has officially begun and Very has kicked off 2020 with offers on tech, fashion, kitchen appliances and toys.

Very is a store that’s well worth visiting all the same if you’re looking for decent Black Friday offers. Because it’s often overlooked by shoppers in favour of giants like Amazon and Currys PC World, Very is often one of the last retailers to go out of stock and is a great place to keep an eye on for those sell-out products and releases.

Very has impressed us with its 2020 Black Friday offers so far. One of our top TV deals across the board is the £320 discount on this 4K LG TV; we were also impressed to see that Very has matched Amazon’s own discount on its Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £59.99). Very has also been a leading seller of Apple’s AirPods Pro, having reduced the cost from £249 to £199 while stock remains unsteady at the same price at Amazon. L.O.L Surprise! toys are also seeing sizeable discounts.

We’ve seen Very be particularly popular around PS5 pre-orders too, so it’s definitely one to watch if you’re looking for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals too.

But there are almost 20,000 deals on the Very website. So finding the best from the heaps of offers is no easy task. We’ve sifted through it all to find some of the best Very deals available right now and have listed what we think are the most exciting below.

Best early Very Black Friday deals

Just like last year, Very launched their Black Friday deals three weeks before the event itself, giving shoppers plenty of time to order those early Christmas presents.

Very tech deals

Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after a new smartphone, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire list of TV deals.

Very home deals

Home and garden is a sizeable category at Very and it’s very likely that we’ll see good offers on kitchen electricals, as well as home furnishings. In Very’s early 50 per cent sale, we’re already seeing some deals on Shark hoovers – a brand that proved popular during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Very toy deals

Very has plenty of choice when it comes to toys. From Playmobil and Evo electronic ride-on toys to slides and scooters, it’s well worth browsing Very’s toy deals to tick some things off Santa’s list.

Shop all toy deals

Does Very do returns?

Very has extended its usual 28-day approval guarantee on returns for Christmas. This means that you can send back any unused gifts that you have purchased from Monday 5th October 2020 onwards. To be eligible, the items must be complete, unused, in the original packaging and returned to Very by Monday 11th January 2021. Though Christmas trees and decorations are excluded from this extension. Returns via Click and Collect with Collect+, the Post Office and Home Collection (for bigger items) are free. Check Very’s returns page for the full details.

Very also offer completely free returns. There is also a great ‘buy now pay later’ option which allows you to spread your payments out over a period of up to 12 months. This is ideal for some of those higher-ticket items such as phones, TVs and game consoles which you might need to pay off in instalments – just remember to read the T&Cs.

For more information on sending products back during this year’s sales event, read our guide to Black Friday returns.

What was on sale for Black Friday 2019?

Last year, Very saw discounts of up to 60 per cent, in additional to a special discount code. Shoppers received £10 back with orders over £100 using the code 10FORYOU. Until 3rd November, this year’s shoppers can also receive £10 back on orders over £100. This time, enter the code 10BACK.

In 2019, Very also claims to have received 92.5 million visits to their group of websites and delivered a huge 6.9 million parcels nationwide. Since it’s launched its Black Friday sale at the exact same time this year, we’ll be very interested to see if the retailer plan to smash these figures again for 2020.

