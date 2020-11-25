Smyths Toys Black Friday deals: Don’t miss huge toy savings on L.O.L. Surprise

Toys have seen more use than usual this year – and with Christmas looming ever closer, toys will certainly be a huge part of the Black Friday deals that you’ll find online. That’s certainly the case at Smyth’s who currently have hundreds of products on sale.

The top 12 toys for Christmas 2020 have already been announced and many familiar names have made the line-up – and Smyths has always been a reliable source of deals for the big brands. Lego, Barbie, Disney, Marvel: you name it, they’re on sale right now. We’re also delighted to find a number of toys from the hugely popular L.O.L. Surprise range have just had their prices cut too.

Smyths has also had particularly generous bundles for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in particular, although the PS5 is sadly (but unsurprisingly) out of stock.

Scroll down for our brand-by-brand pick of the best Smyths Black Friday deals available right now. We’re confident you’ll find something for any kids you know – that includes big kids too.

Best Smyths Black Friday deals: quick links

Smyths has launched a sale of ‘Early Black Friday Specials,’ and we’re pleased to discover that some big brands have made the cut. Here’s some of the best below:

Smyths is currently out of stock for both the Xbox Series X for £449 and the Xbox Series S for £249 although they do say that are more are coming this month.

Best Smyths Black Friday deals

L.O.L. Surprise Black Friday deals

L.O.L. Surprise is a relatively new toy brand that has had a stratospheric rise to fame in the last few years – and we’re pretty sure this figurine range will be on a lot of kids’ wishlists for Santa this year. Smyths has wisely put a number of L.O.L. (which stands for Little Outrageous Little, FYI) Surprise, including the 8-doll Remix Super Surprise boxset (pictured), which has been reduced from £139.99 to £109.99.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

It wouldn’t be a sale without Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and bundles. The console has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The Switch is available in the standard version and the handheld-only Lite edition – both of which come as great bundle deals:

Not sure which console to buy? Here are the key differences between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite.

Black Friday video game deals

Along with offers on the Nintendo Switch, the upcoming release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that prices for older consoles like the PS4 are also being slashed. There’s also a pretty neat two-for-£25 offer running on Lego games for both the PS4 and Xbox One here are some of Smyths’ best gaming deals:

Lego Black Friday deals

Lego is a brilliant option for birthdays and Christmas, but the bigger sets can get expensive fast. Fortunately, there are some great Lego deals currently on offer at Smyths. LEGO Harry Potter, Marvel, and Super Mario sets have all had the prices cut.

Barbie Black Friday deals

Enduring fashion doll Barbie – soon to be a live-action film with Margot Robbie – is still consistently a bestseller, and often featured in Smyths’ Black Friday sales. However, there are also a few deals going now:

Fisher-Price Black Friday deals

Fisher-Price has been making children’s toys for generations, and are a go-to brand especially if your kids are on the younger side. Ahead of Black Friday, they already have some deals going:

Nerf Black Friday deals

The classic blasters offer harmless fun for boys and girls alike, just prepare to find lost foam pellets all over the place. They’ve also released tie-ins with videogame sensation Fortnite:

Hot Wheels Black Friday deals

Still going strong 50 years later, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. These playsets include loops, stunts and even let you jump over a shark. For some reason, Smyths isn’t showing the original RRPs of certain items, but we’re tracking prices and can confirm the deductions below.

Peppa Pig Black Friday deals

The iconic cartoon pig has been entertaining children for over 15 years now with no signs of stopping. The toys are perennially popular too – and now come with up to 25% off:

Crayola Black Friday deals

For kids into arts and crafts, Crayola is often the first port of call for all the latest pens, pencils, and paint supplies – now on offer at Smyths:

ClevaMama Black Friday deals

For the really young ones, ClevaMama has all the baby essentials you could need – now with up to 25% off:

Does Smyths do Black Friday?

Yes! Smyths has run a Black Friday sale for a few years now, and 2020 is no exception. You can dive straight into the store’s Black Friday deals here.

What toys will go on sale on Black Friday?

Last Black Friday saw some great savings on Disney from Toy Story to Frozen, as well as Lego Black Friday deals and discounts on NERF, Star Wars, and Paw Patrol. We are currently seeing items from all these brands in Smyth’s Black Friday sale.

LOL Surprise dolls have become somewhat of a trend this year, which is why we’re not surprised to see a huge number of the range’s items have had their prices slashed in Smyth’s sitewide sale.

Gaming has also become a key part of the Smyths brand, with great value bundles on Nintendo Switches in particular expected, as well as the PS4 – al the more so now that the much-anticipated PS5 has been released.

