Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Black Friday game deals 2020: top offers on FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion from GAME, Argos and more

Black Friday game deals 2020: top offers on FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion from GAME, Argos and more

Some of 2020's hottest video games are on offer for Black Friday, including Watch Dogs, FIFA 21, Avengers, and more...

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Black Friday video game deals

It is the time of year that gamers love when all the biggest games came out – which also conveniently coincides with the Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

The PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have finally been released onto the world, and whether you were lucky enough to get a next-generation machine or are still using current hardware, one thing’s for sure – there’s plenty of great new gaming deals whatever platform you’re on.

Blockbuster video game season is already in full swing following the release of new 2020 games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and luckily all the Black Friday sales have started early also –  big 2020 releases such as Marvel’s Avengers are already getting discounts of nearly 50%.

Those with a PS5 or Series X should bear in mind that both consoles are (mostly) compatible with last-gen games – and some such as Watch Dogs Legion even allow you to upgrade for free.

To save you trawling through all the Black Friday sales lists, we’ve rounded up all the best game deals in one place for you – including, of course, GAME, who are the place to go for exclusive collector’s editions of your games.

We will be keeping track of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 and PS4 Pro deals that we can find, while also keeping tabs on stock for with Xbox Series X and PS5.

Best Black Friday game deals: quick links

For those not after something in particular, here is the latest and greatest in gaming deals – including some very recent releases:

CDKeys.com is also set to launch their up to 90% off Black Friday sale this week.

Best Black Friday video game deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

See below for a more in-depth list of the best Black Friday game deals organised by retailer – with new games such as FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, and Star Wars Squadrons among the highlights:

GAME Black Friday deals

Marvel's Avengers
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel

Dedicated videogame retailer GAME often has exclusive editions of the latest games that come with merchandise or in-game items – including recent releases Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs Legion:

Argos Black Friday game deals

fifa 21 coverss

The Argos Black Friday deals include indie games as well as the latest FIFA – as well as a great 2 for £30 offer:

Amazon Black Friday game deals

sims 4

The Amazon Black Friday deals have been running since October, but the gaming deals got really good this week with up to 30% off the latest games:

AO Black Friday games deals

fifa 21 graphics

Better known for their appliances, the AO Black Friday deals also extends to tech and gaming:

Currys Black Friday game deals

doom eternal

The Currys Black Friday deals are one to watch this year, especially as they can be used in conjunction with their price match promise:

John Lewis game deals

super mario 3d allstars

John Lewis has been sparing with their gaming Black Friday deals so far – we expect a few more on the big day itself:

Smyths Black Friday game deals

watch dogs legion

Far from just a toy store, the Smyths Black Friday deals include the latest releases – including a PS5 game:

Very Black Friday game deals

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Very has some very good Black Friday deals, including lockdown phenomenon Animal Crossing:

Read more on Black Friday

Overwhelmed before Black Friday has even started?  No need to worry – we’ve compiled all the very best deals for each retailer into our Black Friday guides below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

Tags

10 Piece Camden towels

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 50% off a luxury towel set!

You can choose from a 10-piece or a 20-piece set with this great deal

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos Black Friday 2020 deals: from Dyson to Shark – these are the early offers not to miss

Copy of Black Friday (1)

Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals: best early offers on Nintendo Switch, Philips Hue and FIFA 21

Apple Watch SE

Best Apple Watch deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Very Black Friday deals

Very Black Friday deals 2020: AirPods Pro are still on sale for just £199