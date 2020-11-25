Black Friday game deals 2020: top offers on FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion from GAME, Argos and more
Some of 2020's hottest video games are on offer for Black Friday, including Watch Dogs, FIFA 21, Avengers, and more...
It is the time of year that gamers love when all the biggest games came out – which also conveniently coincides with the Black Friday deals.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have finally been released onto the world, and whether you were lucky enough to get a next-generation machine or are still using current hardware, one thing’s for sure – there’s plenty of great new gaming deals whatever platform you’re on.
Blockbuster video game season is already in full swing following the release of new 2020 games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and luckily all the Black Friday sales have started early also – big 2020 releases such as Marvel’s Avengers are already getting discounts of nearly 50%.
Those with a PS5 or Series X should bear in mind that both consoles are (mostly) compatible with last-gen games – and some such as Watch Dogs Legion even allow you to upgrade for free.
To save you trawling through all the Black Friday sales lists, we’ve rounded up all the best game deals in one place for you – including, of course, GAME, who are the place to go for exclusive collector’s editions of your games.
We will be keeping track of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 and PS4 Pro deals that we can find, while also keeping tabs on stock for with Xbox Series X and PS5.
Best Black Friday game deals: quick links
For those not after something in particular, here is the latest and greatest in gaming deals – including some very recent releases:
-
Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition Xbox One/Series X |
£54.99£39.99 at GAME (save £15 or 27%)
-
Marvel’s Avengers |
£44.99£22.99 at Currys (save £22 or 49%)
- FIFA 21 | £54.99 £32.99 (save £22 or 40%)
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£40.99 at Very (save £9 or 18%)
-
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE PS4 |
£24.99£14.99 (save £10 or 40%)
-
Just Dance 2020 Nintendo Switch |
£30£23.99 at Amazon (save £6.01 or 20%)
-
Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch |
£44£39.99 at John Lewis (save £4.01 or 9%)
-
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Aurora Edition PS4 |
£19.99£9.99 at GAME (save £10 or 50%)
- 2 for £30 on selected games | Argos
CDKeys.com is also set to launch their up to 90% off Black Friday sale this week.
Best Black Friday video game deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox
See below for a more in-depth list of the best Black Friday game deals organised by retailer – with new games such as FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, and Star Wars Squadrons among the highlights:
GAME Black Friday deals
Dedicated videogame retailer GAME often has exclusive editions of the latest games that come with merchandise or in-game items – including recent releases Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs Legion:
-
Marvel’s Avengers PS4 – with GAME exclusive steelbook |
£44.99£29.99 (save £15 or 33%)
-
Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition Xbox |
£54.99£39.99 (save £15 or 27%)
-
Star Wars Squadrons PS4 |
£34.99£24.99 (save £10 or 28%)
-
Destroy All Humans Xbox|
£34.99£17.49 (save £17.50 or 50%)
-
Wolfenstein Alt History Collection PS4 |
£29.99£19.99 (save £10 or 33%)
-
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Aurora Edition PS4 |
£19.99£9.99 (save £10 or 50%)
-
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE PS4 |
£24.99£14.99 (save £10 or 40%)
Argos Black Friday game deals
The Argos Black Friday deals include indie games as well as the latest FIFA – as well as a great 2 for £30 offer:
-
Ary and the Secret of the Seasons PS4 |
£29.99£20.99 (save £9 or 30%)
-
Bleeding Edge Xbox One |
£20.99£9.49 (save £11.50 or 55%)
-
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remastered Nintendo Switch |
£34.99£20.99 (save £14 or 40%)
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£44.99£35.99 (save £9 or 20%)
-
Skully PS4 |
£24.99£12.49 (save £12.50 or 50%)
-
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One |
£41.99£13.99 (save £28 or 66%)
- 2 for £30 on selected games
Amazon Black Friday game deals
The Amazon Black Friday deals have been running since October, but the gaming deals got really good this week with up to 30% off the latest games:
-
FIFA 21 Xbox One – Download Code (Includes Series X Digital Upgrade) |
£59.99£32.99 (save £27 or 45%)
-
The Sims 4 – Standard Edition [PC Code – Origin] |
£34.99£8.79 (save £26.20 or 75%)
-
Star Wars Squadrons PS4 |
£27.99£19.99 (save £8 or 29%)
-
Dragon Ball Fighter Z Xbox One |
£19.99£17.99 (save £2 or 10%)
-
Just Dance 2020 Nintendo Switch |
£30£23.99 (save £6.01 or 20%)
-
Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition PS4 |
£21.99£14.99 (save £7 or 32%)
-
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nintendo Switch |
£27.99£22.99 (save £5 or 18%)
-
DOOM Eternal with exclusive Steel Poster |
£19.99£16.99 (save £3 or 15%)
-
Marvel’s Avengers with exclusive Iron Man Digital Comic PS4 |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%)
-
Resident Evil 3 PS4 |
£24.97£22.99
AO Black Friday games deals
Better known for their appliances, the AO Black Friday deals also extends to tech and gaming:
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£49£33 (save £16 or 33%)
- Star Wars Squadrons PS4 | £19
-
Madden NFL Xbox One |
£44£33 (save £11 or 25%
-
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox One/Series X |
£52£37 (save £15 or 28%)
-
Player Unknown Battlegrounds 1.0 for Xbox One/Series X |
£15£9 (save £6 or 40%)
-
Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition for Xbox |
£50£24 (save £26 or 52%)
Currys Black Friday game deals
The Currys Black Friday deals are one to watch this year, especially as they can be used in conjunction with their price match promise:
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£54.99£32.99 (save £22 or 55%)
-
DOOM Eternal Xbox One |
£44.99£16.99 (save £28 or 62%)
-
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One |
£37.99£14.99 (save £23 or 60%)
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One |
£24.99£11.97 (save £13.02 or 52%)
-
Marvel’s Avengers |
£44.99£22.99 (save £22 or 48%)
-
Project Cars 3 Xbox |
£37.99£19.99 (save £18 or 47%)
-
Borderlands 3 Xbox One |
£17.97£9.97 (save £8 or 45%)
John Lewis game deals
John Lewis has been sparing with their gaming Black Friday deals so far – we expect a few more on the big day itself:
-
Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch |
£44£39.99 (save £4.01 or 9%)
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£41.99£32.99 (save £9 or 21%)
Smyths Black Friday game deals
Far from just a toy store, the Smyths Black Friday deals include the latest releases – including a PS5 game:
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
-
Marvel’s Avengers PS4 |
£49.99£24.99 (save £25 or 50%)
-
Dirt 5 PS5 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
-
Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch |
£34.99£29.99 (save £5 or 14%)
-
Watch Dogs Legion PS4 |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
-
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS4 |
£51.99£36.99 (save £15 or 28%)
-
Hello Neighbor Nintendo Switch |
£27.99 £24.99£21.99 (save £6 or 21%)
Very Black Friday game deals
Very has some very good Black Friday deals, including lockdown phenomenon Animal Crossing:
-
FIFA 21 PS4 |
£54.99£32.99 (save £22 or 40%)
-
Watch Dogs Legion PS4 |
£49.99£35.99 (save £17 or 34%)
-
FIFA 21 with Dualshock Controller Bundle PS4 |
£84.99£69.99 (save £25 or 18%)
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£40.99 (save £9 or 18%)
-
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 |
£89.99£64.99 (save £25 or 28%)
-
Minecraft Nintendo Switch |
£24.99£20.99 (save £4 or 16%)
-
Super Mario 3D All-stars Nintendo Switch |
£49.99£44.99 (save £5 or 10%)
Read more on Black Friday
Overwhelmed before Black Friday has even started? No need to worry – we’ve compiled all the very best deals for each retailer into our Black Friday guides below:
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- BT Black Friday
- Carphone Warehouse Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- Dyson Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- iPhone Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- LEGO Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
- Virgin Media Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.