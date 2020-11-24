Lego Black Friday deals 2020: best early discounts, 2 for £30 offers and Lego Super Mario savings
From Super Mario to Harry Potter, here are brick-by-brick instructions to get the best Lego Black Friday deals around.
Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres. From TV shows such as Friends to the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.
The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever now and we’re pleased to report we’re already seeing great Lego Black Friday deals at retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Smyths – both for adults and kids. The Lego Store’s own sale starts on Black Friday itself, Friday 27th November.
Lego has had a great few months – Prime Day saw up to 40% off selected sets and up to 30% off selected Lego video games, and the toy maker took up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Some of the best Lego Black Friday offers right now include £5 off the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig set, 2 for £30 on sets at Argos and a £20 saving on the LEGO Friends Jungle Rescue Base Treehouse Vet Set (was £74.99, now £54.99).
Scroll down for our pick of the best black Friday Lego deals you’ll find right now, plus a few key questions answered that surround Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just make sure not to step on your brand-new purchase!
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020
-
Lego Star Wars Death Star Model |
£409.99£349.99 at Smyths Toys
- Two for £15 at Argos: includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
- Two for £30 at Argos: includes Lego City, Lego Minecraft and Ninjago
-
Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99 at Smyths Toys
-
New Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure |
£34.99£29.99 at Amazon
-
Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy |
£34.99£29.99 at Amazon
-
Lego F.R.I.E.N.D.S Central Perk Set |
£64.99£58.95 at Amazon
-
Lego Harry Potter Calendar 2020 |
£25£19 from Asda George
-
Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Set |
£139.99£111.98 at Amazon
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car Set |
£349.99£238.99 at Amazon
-
Lego Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set |
£24.99£19.99 at Smyths Toys
-
Lego Harry Potter collection for Nintendo Switch |
£29.99£27.99 at Smyths Toys
-
Lego Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set Buildable Game |
£74.99£59.99 at Amazon
-
Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Toy Game |
£50£45 at Argos
When do Lego Black Friday deals start?
Lego is doing something quietly incredible this year: it’s rolling out its Black Friday sale on Black Friday itself. With most retailers dashing out of the gate with their sales this year, Lego instead is presiding over a four-day sale that starts on 27 November and finishes on 30 November: Cyber Monday.
If you head to Lego’s Black Friday deals page, you’ll find a preview of various deals and special offers that will be included in the sale. These include a free Charles Dickens Lego set given away with purchases of £150 and up, and the chance to win 1,000,000 VIP points if you sign up to the scheme.
We can also expect 20% discounts on higher-end Lego sets like the Lego Colosseum (currently £449.99), the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car (currently £179.99) and everyone’s favourite green-skinned recalcitrant toddler, The Child from The Mandalorian (currently £69.99).
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020
Lego.com
Like we say, Lego’s big Black Friday sale kicks off on 27 November. But it’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. There are also several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:
-
Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen |
£15.99£12.79
-
The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring |
£3.99£1.99
-
Buzz and Woody’s Carnival Mania |
£44.99£38.24
-
Lego Guy Deluxe Costume |
£32.99£26.39
Smyths
Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets right now, but if there’s something here that catches your eye, don’t hesitate in buying, since lots of these deals are selling out.
-
Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99
-
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Venom Venomosaurus Ambush Set |
£74.99£59.99
-
Lego Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set |
£119.99£108.99
-
Lego City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set |
£169.99£164.99
-
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2020 Christmas Set |
£24.99 £22.99£19.99
-
Lego Friends Summer Fun Water Park Resort Play Set |
£84.99£81.99
-
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set |
£70.99£66.99
-
Lego Star Wars Death Star Model |
£409.99£349.99 at Smyths Toys
Argos
As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected Lego sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.
- Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School | £80 (Limited stock)
- Lego Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset |£12 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego City Sky Police Drone Chase Toy Helicopter | £18
- Lego Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set | £9 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday deals have already started. The retailer has a good mix of Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter Lego.
-
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model |
£34.99£29.99
-
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House Set |
£64.99£49.99
-
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower |
£84.99£76.98
-
Lego Disney Princess Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace |
£64.99£62.33
-
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger |
£89.99£68.89
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car |
£348.99£238.99
-
Lego Ninjago Ninja Tuner Car |
£34.99£26.99
-
Lego Star Wars D-O Droid |
£64.99£49.99
John Lewis
For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin!
- Lego Imperial Star Destroyer | £519.99
- Lego Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United | £199.99
- Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port | £95.99
- Lego Creator Fiat 500 | £63.74
- Lego Creator London Bus | £93.49
- Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 | £110.49
What Lego Black Friday deals to expect
Last year, Lego offered 30 per cent discounts on some pretty hot sets, like NINJAGO CITY, 71044 Disney Train and Station and a few larger adult sets like NASA Apollo Saturn V. It also offered a free exclusive Christmas tree toy if you spent more than £120.
We already know there’ll be a 20 discount across lots of the pricier sets when the Lego sale launches on Black Friday, but we’re confident there will also be price drops on more affordable sets to. If you’re curious, make sure you bookmark this page as we’ll be keep it up-to-date with the latest Lego deals when they arrive.
Lego Black Friday 2019 deals
The best deals from last year included a range of Lego sets from Harry Potter to Avengers. The prices below reflect last year’s reductions, so they might vary now.
-
Lego Avengers Ultimate Quinjet | £52.49
£68.23
-
Lego Disney Train and Station | £209.99
£272.99
-
LegoBoost Creative Toolbox | £104.99
£136.49
-
Lego Spider Mech v Venom | £31.48
£40.92
-
Lego Monastery of Spinjitzu | £55.99
£72.78
Lego wasn’t the only place you could find deals, Smyths Toy Store also had 25 per cent off LEGO sets and John Lewis ran deals too.
Does Lego charge delivery?
Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.
Read more on Black Friday
For more of the latest Black Friday offers, take a look at our dedicated brand and retail deals pages below:
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Apple Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- GAME Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.