Save £50 on AROZZI Monza Gaming Chair in early Black Friday deal

It’s Black Friday week and that means savings and deals to be found on a huge range of different products from almost every major retailer.

And gaming chairs are part of the offers this year too which is great timing seeing as the next-generation of gaming has arrived with the recent releases of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Those who have the latest consoles will want to be able to game in comfort and a gaming chair is a great way to do it, especially when they are cheaper than normal!

The AROZZI Monza Gaming Chair has £50 off it right now at Currys and if you get it in black and grey you can get it for £80. That’s not the only offer on gaming chairs right now though, we’ve rounded up a few more Black Friday gaming chair deals to check out.

Black Friday gaming chair deals

Currys PC World has some great savings on AROZZI gaming chairs, some of the best in the business and a huge range available. Not only that, but they also have offers to be found on ADX and HyperX, two more companies that know how to make the perfect chair to game in.

Over at Amazon, there are a few deals to be found currently- most notably on the LUCKRACER range and the BraZen chairs- more are expected as we edge closer to Black Friday and being Amazon, they have a wide variety of different chairs in stock all waiting for a sweet price reduction.

Secretlab are one of the leading brands in gaming chair manufacturers and part of the reason for their success are some of the designs that they have, and the fact the chairs themselves are extremely comfortable to sit in. They have many chairs right now in their Black Friday sale, but the Three Lions one and the Game of Thrones range (we went house Stark) are well worth a look at – especially with savings of around £60.

Pay Argos a visit and they have many gaming chairs in stock- with some great ones on offer right now on the X Rocker range.

Head on over to Very now and they have the PlaySeat range on offer with savings of up to £25. More than just a gaming chair, the PlaySeats are ideal for those of you that love your racing games and extra parts can be purchased to kit you out like you are really in the driver’s seat.

