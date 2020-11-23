Carphone Warehouse Black Friday 2020: get 60GB of data (instead of 6GB) on the iPhone 11 with latest deal
Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday deals are generous on the data - get 60GB instead of 6GB on the iPhone 11.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you love seeking out a bargain, with Black Friday deals now finally upon us, and Carphone Warehouse is a great place to go if you want to nab yourself a great deal on a new phone.
Carphone Warehouse already had a rather generous early ‘THE WAIT IS OVER!’ sale – but the wait is well and truly over now as the full-on official Black Friday sale is finally here. As well as giving customers free next day delivery, highlights include many plans offering 9x data for a huge 54GB, free gifts such as the Nintendo Switch and the iPhone 11 64GB for £30 a month and £99 upfront.
We’ve rounded up the best deals if you want to skip the late November rush. Keep checking this page for all the Carphone Warehouse deals in the run-up to 27th November and we will keep you up to date with the best we find.
Best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals
It may not be Black Friday for a few more days, but there are still plenty of mobile deals to be had in Carphone Warehouse’s early sale. Here are the best Carphone Warehouse deals available right now:
Phones with free gifts
Carphone Warehouse have some great bundles as part of their Black Friday sale – including the likes of free Nintendo Switches and PS5 games:
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data| £47 a month, £62 upfront (get Apple AirPods half price)
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £35 a month, £149 upfront (includes Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | | £30 a month, £49.99 upfront (includes Samsung Galaxy Buds Live)
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £35 a month, £49.99 upfront (includes new Chromecast)
- Huawei P30 Lite 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £23 a month, £59.99 upfront (includes Fitbit Versa2)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £25.99 a month, £9.99 upfront (includes Black Ops Cold War for PS5)
iPhone
You can get a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone:
- iPhone 12 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, and texts, 20GB data | £36.99 a month, £99.99 upfront (save £72)
-
iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £99 upfront
- Apple iPhone 11 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £31.99 a month, £49.99 upfront (only green and white in stock)
-
Buy iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £26 a month, £9 upfront
-
iPhone SE 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB | £26 a month, £9 upfront
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB, iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and 20GB data | £26.99 a month, £19.99 upfront (save £50)
Samsung
-
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £29.99 upfront
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | | £24.99 a month, £19.99 upfront (save £35)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £14.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £30.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A41, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £19.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A51, iD mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £20 a month, £29.99 upfront
There are also discounts on SIM-free Samsung models, too:
-
Samsung Galaxy A21s|
£179.99£139.99 (save £40 or 22% off)
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE |
£899.99£649.99 (save £250 or 27% off)
Google Pixel
- Google Pixel 4A, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £20.99 a month, £0 upfront
-
Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 24
GB60GB data | £26 a month, £99.99 upfront (3 months free YouTube premium)
There are some decent offers on SIM-free Google models, too:
-
Google Pixel 4A |
£349£319 (save £30 or 9% off)
-
Google Pixel 4A 5G |
£499£449 (save £50 or 10% off)
Huawei
-
Huawei P40 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB | 26 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Huawei P40 Pro 5G, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB | £33.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 256GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20 GB data | £17.99 a month, £0 upfront
Discounts can also be found on SIM-free models:
-
Huawei P30 Lite |
£199£179.99 (free Huawei band 4e)
-
Huawei P40 5G |
£700£549.99 (save £150 or 22% off)
Sony
-
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £59.99 upfront (save £120)
There are SIM-free deals, too:
-
Sony Xperia 1 II |
£1,100£799.99 (save £300 or 27% off)
-
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G |
£799.99£599.99 (save £200 or 25% off)
SIM-only
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes and texts,
8GB12GB data | £8 a month (sim only)
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £10 a month (sim only)
- Vodafone, unlimited minutes and texts, 12GB data | £12 a month (sim only)
- Vodafone, unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data | £14 a month (sim only)
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and data | £17.50 a month (sim only)
What to expect from Carphone Warehouse on Black Friday
Expect to see similar Black Friday phone deals from last year, except on the newest generation of mobiles – such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 4a, and the newly launched iPhone 12. With these recently being released, it is unlikely that they will be included in any big savings, although it’s not entirely out of the question.
Deals they have in the past have included a free console, a subscription to any number of streaming services, and sometimes just a hefty discount. They do have a habit of pulling out all the stops to try and offer better savings than their competitors and that was apparent last year with offers like a free Nintendo Switch.
5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.
With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.
If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8 so this could be a great time to try and get hold of an older model that you have had your eye on.
Carphone Warehouse has launched its early deals and also currently has a clearance online sale – so get in quick for some mobile bargains as the best ones will likely sell out fast.
You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.
How much is delivery from Carphone Warehouse?
Carphone Warehouse offers free next day delivery seven days a week. They also give you a one-hour delivery window and let you track your delivery on your smartphone! You can find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s delivery options here.
Deliveries will be contact-free – you can find out more about their coronavirus precautions here.
Does Carphone Warehouse offer discounts?
Carphone Warehouse offers discounts to students through Student Beans which includes an offer to get the iPhone SE 64GB for £29 month with 25GB data on EE. There are almost always discounts to be found – just not quite as good as they are in sale periods.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition.
Cyber Monday takes place on the following Monday – so 30th November in 2020. Tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals: you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide.
Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.
Best Carphone Warehouse deals from last year
Carphone Warehouse went big with their deals last year – including a free Nintendo Switch. We hope for more of the same, if not better, for 2020.
- Carphone Warehouse offered a free Nintendo Switch Lite with selected phone contracts, including iPhone and Android.
- They also offered a year’s Apple TV+ subscription with certain Apple devices.
- The latest Apple models came with £50 off on a new SIM-free iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- The Apple iPhone 11 was available on Vodafone £33 for 24 months with a £99 upfront cost and 60GB data.
- One Samsung Galaxy S10 Vodafone deal came with 60GB for £37 monthly. The best part? No upfront payment.
- A SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10e went for £499.99 instead of £669.99.
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We'll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
