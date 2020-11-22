Today’s PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals: best prices on bundles, games, PS Plus and consoles

Early Black Friday offers are really starting to ramp up now with just a week to go until the big day, and given the recent release of the PS5, there are some big PS4 savings to be had.

Advertisement

As we approach Black Friday, stock for PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS4 Slim, as well as bundles, is low, meaning getting a great deal is hard right now – but we’re expecting more stock for the big sale as retailers try and shift consoles to make room for the new-gen PS5. Happily, games and accessories for the PS4 are still in stock so you can still snap up a great bargain.

Now is a good time to get a console if you have been on the fence, with several big-hitting games launching for both PS4 and the new PS5 in recent weeks. Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are two to watch out for, not to mention Cyberpunk 2077 also arriving soon.

The hot deal right now is a PS Plus discount, with 25 per cent off the PlayStation membership that lets you play online on a range of multi-player games as well as guaranteeing you two free games a month.

And given that many of us will be in lockdown for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’d recommend looking at the likes of Very, AO.com, GAME, and at the early Amazon Black Friday deals as most of the sales will be online this year. In other words, you don’t even need to leave your sofa – we’d call that a win.

Even better than that, we’re doing the hard work for you, keeping track of the best PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals. When retailers restock we’ll update you right here, so keep this page bookmarked for the latest offers.

Today’s PS4 and PS4 Pro deals: quick links

Not got time to read this whole guide? Take a look at the best and biggest deals for today with our quick links. There aren’t many Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals right now, but we’re expecting this to change the nearer we get to the main sale. With PS5’s release this week we’re expecting retailers to drop the price on the PS4, as the older gen console, to shift stock, as well as the games, headsets and accessories. We’re updating the links below daily, so remember to check back.

PlayStation Plus membership

PS Plus £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon (25% off)

PlayStation 4 Pro deals

The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro & 1 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Bundle | £548.99 £529.99 £514.95 at Amazon (but stock is running low!)

PlayStation 4 deals

PlayStation 4 500GB – £249 (in stock)

PlayStation 4 with Fifa 21 – £22 a month for 11 months, £10 upfront at EE

PlayStation 4 bundle – add to your contract and spread the cost over 11 months with EE

PlayStation 4 games

PlayStation accessories

Best PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals

There are some PS4 deals already live in places, but stock is proving a challenge. Below, we’re listing the best or most popular deals and bundles to keep an eye out for. We’ll keep you updated when they’re in stock.

Best PS4 controller and accessory deals

A huge range of controllers were on offer last year with enough to please everyone. From the standard DualShock PS4 controller to the camouflage controller range- we expect them to be back on offer for 2020 with our hope being that the advanced controllers get a hefty discount too.

Headsets are more popular than ever- likely due to the fact that they are better than ever. There were savings to be found on all the best brands last year, from Turtle Beach to Astro to HyperX – look for more of the same this year.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much will a PS4 cost on Black Friday?

The PS4 has already seen a drop in price lately with the console available to buy for around the £249 mark – and that includes a game! Could we be seeing this drop to around the £199 mark? It is certainly possible but regardless, this will be your best chance yet to pick up the last-gen machine- if stock returns, that is.

For the PS4 Pro, the 1TB is about £349 if you try and buy one outside of sales, so we’d expect that to drop somewhat. We saw £100 discounts last year, so having a figure of £249 in mind for a Pro is a good estimate.

Bundles also sat around the £329.99 mark with an extra controller thrown in, or £299.99 at Argos without the added extra. Fingers crossed for more of the same this year.

Best PS4 game deals

Many popular games have seen multiple incarnations over the years, with ground-breaking new favourites emerging all the time. If you’re looking to buy a PS4, choosing a bundle deal could be a more cost-effective way to get your hands on your favourite game and are often the best value PS4 offers. Console bundles frequently include top games like FIFA 20 and Fortnite. It is also likely that the new version of the football game, FIFA 21, will see some bundle deals.

Best PlayStation VR Game deals

If you have the equipment, you will need some games to play on it!

Whilst there were not a huge amount of games you could play for VR when the system first launched, more and more have been released since, and while the catalogue still is not massive, there are now many that you can pick up and play. Including Rick and Morty which seems like the perfect fit for virtual reality.

Best PlayStation VR deals

PlayStation

The main piece of VR kit is the headset, which can be purchased as a choice of two main packages below. There are also various add-ons and upgrades, such as cameras and innovative controllers.

PlayStation VR bundles

There are two main bundles to choose from, the Starter Pack and the Mega Pack. Both offer the standard headset but then offer a bundle deal on included deals so you can save money and have more to play with right from the off. Occasionally, some retailers will add to these standard bundles to compete and give you even more value for money.

PlayStation VR Starter Pack

Bundle includes PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus PlayStation VR Worlds game.

PlayStation VR camera and controller deals

The PlayStation VR camera has depth-sensing 3D technology so it can track your movements and controllers.

PlayStation VR controller deals

Track your hand movements with these move controllers. They double up during game-play to feel more realistic, for instance becoming a pool cue and more. Or, swap your standard controller for an aim controller. The DualShock controls are on there and you’ll even feel the aim vibrate during gameplay.

Best PS Plus deals

PS Plus saw a bit of a price hike earlier in the year but happily, even before Black Friday starts, there are savings to be found with the likes of Smyths offering a 12-month PS Plus subscription for £37.49. Fingers crossed this sees a further reduction at the end of November.

What alternatives are there to a PS4?

Sticking to the same generation of consoles, there is the direct competitor of the Xbox One. Like the PS4, there is a range of consoles with the Xbox One X being the equivalent of the PS Pro. We have compared the Ps4 Pro vs the Xbox One X if you want to see the differences between the two.

Then there is the Nintendo Switch which can be used as a regular console or as a handheld device – great for playing games on the go. The advantage of owning a Switch is the wealth of titles that can only be played on that device, including many Mario titles, and titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons which have taken the gaming world by storm.

And of course, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have just been released to usher in the next-generation of gaming.

Will there be PS5 Black Friday deals?

Very unlikely. The PS5 will only have been out for a week or so by the time Black Friday starts and given how huge the demand is, and how quickly the consoles sold out when PS5 pre-orders went live, it is nigh on impossible that we will see deals on the machine itself. It is possible that accessories may see a slight reduction though.

Should I get the PS4 or PS5?

It depends on your set up and what you want out of your gaming machine. If you don’t have a 4K TV already, you are not fussed about having the best graphics, and you don’t mind loading times and things like slower framerates, then the PS4 would be a good shout. There are a huge amount of Sony exclusives that were released on that console and even the PS5 Miles Morales centred launch game has a version for last-generation machines.

But if you are 4K ready and you want the best of the best, it is the PS5 hands down. Everything about playing a game on the new console feels superior and with future PS exclusives swaying towards being PS5 only, it will only be a matter of time before you find yourself missing out on some games that will, most likely, be universally loved.

And on the 4K front, regular DVDs and Blu-rays will play on either generation of the console, but it is only the PS5 that will support 4K, with Sony being a little late in the game at jumping in with a 4K disc drive in the same way that Xbox was.

What’s the difference between PS4 and PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro is a more powerful, 4K version of the PS4. Compared to the standard PS4, the PS4 Pro should be able to load games faster and the graphics will be improved. For instance, the picture will be sharper and the textures more defined while shade and light, in particular, will tend to look more realistic.

Both consoles have the same 1TB storage options and 8GB memory, although the memory on the PS4 Pro runs faster so the overall performance should be better. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and HDR (High Dynamic Range – enhanced colours and detail on images) features are present in both versions.

There’s now also the updated PS4 Slim version, as well as the PS4 Pro, which Sony had labelled “the most powerful PlayStation ever made” and also supports HDR gaming. While the PS5 has now surpassed that in terms of power, it still shows how strong a console that is. Expect the PS4 to see some reductions in the sale (if stock improves) – especially now the new console is upon us.

And, if you’re considering the PS5 or non-Sony consoles, take a look at our in-depth comparison of the PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X and PS5 vs PS4, too.

What to expect from Black Friday PS4 deals this year

Get ready for some great savings. Following the PS5’s release on 19th November – not long before Black Friday weekend – prices for the older PS4 and PS4 Pro should drop, giving better savings than in 2019. Even better, PS4 games are mostly compatible with the PS5 so if you pick up some games in the sales and upgrade later they’ll work.

Not only that, but we hope that some more recent games that dropped this year, the likes of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla, FIFA 21 or even Spider-Man: Miles Morales may see some reductions too. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on titles like The Last of Us Part II that came out in late Spring as is primed to be part of a sale somewhere.

Top Black Friday PS4 deals last year

While the PS5 does change things this year, we expect an echo of the deals we tracked on the PS4 in 2019.

Bundles were the name of the game last year with some great savings to be found at places such as Amazon, GAME and Argos. God Of War, The Last Of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition were all available as part of a 1TB console bundle that clocked in around the £200 mark – which even now is a super saving that we would not turn our noses up at.

Look for more of the same this year but with potentially larger discounts to be found given that the PS5 will be released by the time the sale kicks off.

The PS4 Pro also saw a slight reduction which was nice given that it was still a relatively new console at the time. PS4 accessories including controllers and headsets were on offer too and there were a large number of games that saw prices slashed.

PlayStation VR saw huge savings last year with the price dropping from a then £249 to around the £179 mark at many different retailers. Considering that Sony is still heavily invested in the world of virtual reality, look for more of the same this year.

The PS VR Mega Pack also saw a significant drop in price, coming down from £299 to £209.

Remember to sign up to our newsletter for all the latest news on PS5 and deals.

Who has PS4 stock?

Anyone and everyone will be competing against each other to make sure that they have the best deals on the day, which is great news for us consumers. Amazon, GAME, Smyths, Currys PC World, CDKeys, John Lewis, and many more will all be go-to places for gamers to try and nab themselves a bargain. We’ll be checking prices throughout November and during the Black Friday weekend, so keep an eye on this page for the cheapest and best PS4 deals.

At the time of writing, console stock is hard to come by but we imagine there will be more ready for Black Friday.

Currys

Amazon

AO.com

Shop PS4 at AO.com – consoles are currently sold out with AO.com saying they’ll be ‘back in stock soon’

Argos

Should you buy early Black Friday deals?

If you see a deal that is within your budget and looks to be a good saving, then yes! While we expect new offers when the sale commences, there is no guarantee that an offer you see now will also be available at the end of November. It is a gamble but either way, you will be saving yourself some money.

Read more on Black Friday

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.