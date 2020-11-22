Pandora launches Black Friday UK sale with 20% off

Pandora has finally joined in with the Black Friday sales.

With just under a week to go until official Black Friday, on 27th November, Pandora has launched it’s sale with discounts on charms and bracelets from Harry Potter to Disney and the classic items.

The sale runs until Cyber Monday, which falls on 30th November this year, giving you plenty of time to sneak in that present buying just in time for Christmas.

Lots of retailers got in early with the Black Friday sale offering discounts as early as October in Amazon Black Friday‘s case.

Pandora Black Friday deals UK

This year Pandora UK is offering 20% off in the Black Friday sale, last year it offered a bit more off, but there’s still offers to be had.

Pandora Black Friday page is already up and lists charms, bracelets and rings.

Take a look at the Disney Cinderella Suzy Mouse charm (was £45, now £36) as well as Mickey and Minnie Christmas Present Charm (was £55, now £44).

Pandora Black Friday deals USA

In the USA Pandora is offering 35 per cent off.

On Facebook Pandora said: “This has been an unprecedented year, and we know that adjusting to this new normal has been no small feat.

“While the holiday season will be different from any we’ve experienced before, we still want to deliver the excitement you, our Pandora community, deserves.

“For the first time in Pandora’s history we will have Black Friday sales every Friday both online and in-store for the month of November.

“You will have the opportunity to shop various collections and receive 35% off the total purchase.

“As always, thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to being part of your holiday story this season.”

Pandora isn’t the only one sneaking in early, Amazon Black Friday early deals have already started with the Fire TV Stick dropping to £19.99 at Amazon and Argos.

