Where to buy PS5: LIVE updates, Black Friday restock and availability at Laptops Direct, Walmart, Amazon, and Currys

Yesterday was a rollercoaster of a day. After a long wait, the PlayStation 5 is officially here – well, depending on if you have been able to buy one or not yet.

There are two consoles, the main PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99). The standard has a physical disc slot whereas the digital edition doesn’t.

Sony has no stock available of either, but retailers were restocking throughout yesterday. There were limited digital PS5 consoles back in stock, but the main PS5 was restocking regularly.

This is your best guide to which stores have PS5 in stock right now and when you can expect more consoles to be available and at what times. We’re checking stock constantly.

It’s no surprise that it’s been nigh on impossible to find any new stock in the UK (and the USA), but as the PS5 officially went on sale a few more opportunities are arising. We’re checking retailers regularly and will update you with any new restock times – just scroll down to our PS5 deals section for all the must-have links.

Update: Laptops Direct has PS5 stock in a bundle deal with a 31.5-Inch gaming monitor. This bundle costs £999.97, but you can add it to your basket straight-away! There doesn’t appear to be any queues.

Our top tip is to look abroad. Amazon Germany had stock yesterday and Walmart got stock at 8pm, which is great news as the console isn’t geo-locked, which means crucially you can still play UK games. GameStop stock also went live.

Back in the UK, Amazon was set to go live at 12pm, but had a lengthy delay and even when Amazon went back up, stock was quickly showed as “currently unavailable”. Very and Argos had new stock yesterday too, but it’s now all sold out.

GAME recently had consoles in stock, but has now sold out though it is still leaving people in the queue.

Originally Currys was due to get stock yesterday too, but there was some confusion, with some customers saying they have had orders cancelled. Currys has now tweeted saying there is no stock available today. GAME was also due at 9am, but has been put “on hold”.

Tesco and John Lewis had issues with their websites, but came back online and went promptly out of stock. EE and BT similarly confirmed yesterday morning customers could buy stock from them too, but…you guessed it, it sold out fast.

We’ve rounded up the best PS5 stock links below to give you a chance to buy one if you haven’t already – as well as accessories and PS5 games.

Best PS5 deals

Remember there are two consoles, the standard edition and the digital; the digital edition doesn’t have a disc drive to play physical copies of the games. At least it looks like the next-generation machine will be worth the stress it went through to get hold of one.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, or it will be delivered in time for Christmas, but check the links below for the latest stock. You can also try Amazon USA, Amazon Germany, or Walmart as the PS5 isn’t region-locked, so your UK games will work.

Buy PS5 UK

Laptops Direct – bundle deal with a gaming monitor in stock

– bundle deal with a gaming monitor Amazon UK – new stock yesterday, but now out of stock again.

– new stock yesterday, but now out of stock again. Amazon Germany – intermittent stock.

intermittent stock. Argos – out of stock again.

– out of stock again. Very – was new stock yesterday, but looks like it’s sold out.

– was new stock yesterday, but looks like it’s sold out. Currys PC World – new stock was due today, but has now been delayed.

– new stock was due today, but has now been delayed. John Lewis – new stock yesterday – website experienced issues.

– new stock yesterday – website experienced issues. EE – new stock today for EE customers, stock has now sold out

– new stock today for EE customers, stock has now sold out BT – new stock today for BT customers, stock has now sold out

new stock today for BT customers, stock has now sold out Smyths – pre-orders previously, currently out of stock with more due in December.

– pre-orders previously, currently out of stock with more due in December. AO.com – pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, now out of stock. box.co.uk – pre-orders previously, stock “coming soon”

– pre-orders previously, stock “coming soon” eBay – stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices.

– stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices. Hughes – temporarily out of stock

– temporarily out of stock Tesco – new pre-orders appeared this morning.

– new pre-orders appeared this morning. GAME – was due 9am but is now “on hold”

Buy PS5 USA

Good news if you are stateside. Walmart has announced that we just may see the PS5 as part of some Black Friday sales – remember PS5 isn’t geo-locked so you can buy from any of the retailers below and still play your UK games. We’ll keep tabs and see what deals they are, but they will almost certainly be snapped up extremely quickly.

GameStop

Best Buy – out of stock

out of stock Walmart – Black Friday deals delayed until 25th due to high demand

– Black Friday deals delayed until 25th due to high demand Sam’s Club – no stock.

– no stock. B&H – sold out, but accessories available.

– sold out, but accessories available. Amazon USA Out of stock but more coming

PlayStation 5 restock times

Very, Amazon, and John Lewis all confirmed new stock yesterday (19th November) so, while that meant you could not guarantee you would have one on release day, you did still have a chance of bagging a coveted console. BT and EE also confirmed that you can buy the console from them if you’re a customer – though it now looks like their offer is sold out.

Currys went live early with a queue system in place, but customers soon became confused as the retailer tweeted the new no stock was actually going on sale.

????PS5 Update???? There will be no PS5s available to buy today. We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock. Please check our social channels for further updates on availability ???? — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 19, 2020

Amazon confirmed it will restock at 12pm and Very has said mid-morning, both promptly sold out. Amazon soon followed suit with the stock barely even appearing before it was all snapped up.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news or when we hear more.

Where can you buy a PS5 in the UK?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. Most retailers say they are “working tirelessly to get more stock”. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the below to see if stock has come back in:

Laptops Direct:

Amazon

Currys PC World

Very

Smyths Toys

John Lewis

PS5 console – £449.99 (new stock 19th November)

PS5 Digital Console – £359.99 (new stock 19th November)

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. We’ve also rounded up the best PS5 accessories to pre-order now. Don’t forget a lot of PS4 games are still worth a buy too – read up on the PS5 backwards compatibility.

Sony

DualSense Controller

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

GameWare PS5 dual charger

PS5 Fast Charge Twin Charging Dock

HD Camera

PS5 Media Remote

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – £89.99

Hughes – £89.99 (out of stock)

Will I be able to pick up my PS5 in lockdown?

As England is in second national lockdown there was a bit of confusion and concern around those who had pre-ordered their next-gen consoles. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until 2nd December – long after the release of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Whilst online orders should hopefully have been delivered without issue, many wondered what this meant for those of us that have one ordered from a store that was shut due to being non-essential?

Well, there is a glimmer of hope and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and these shops, and others in the same boat, have confirmed they have plans in place to ensure you can collect your console – often in timed slots.

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

How to get a PS5: top tips

1. Bookmark our page and check back for stock – we keep this page updated and have the main retailers that have confirmed restock times.

2. Make sure you are checking just before the restock time – we’ve listed the confirmed times, just click through and get ready as when that stock appears it’ll be gone as fast as you can say ‘I want ta PS5’.

3. Have your payment details ready and the money in your account – in the first pre-order round some people reported struggles to have their console confirmed, or message cropping up that it was checking payment. Make sure you remove all barriers by having the money in the account you’re using and the details ready to hand.

4. Move fast – there’s no pondering in the first few weeks of release. If you know you want the PS5, decide which console, then get checking those links! As fast as stock appears it disappears.

5. Don’t worry – if you don’t get a console straight away keep checking back, we know Argos has said it’s expecting more stock so watch this space.

Can I buy PS5 in store?

Sony had said that any additional stock that will be available will not be available in stores due to England’s lockdown. It is a choice that does make sense as they do not want people gathering in large crowds at shops, that may not even be open, to try and buy one, but that does mean that you were not able to buy one and play it on launch day- unless Amazon had some stock and you are lucky enough to be in a same-day delivery catchment area.

To quote PlayStation themselves: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

New stock had been confirmed for launch day- but what was there did not last long.

The journey hasn’t been easy for many trying to get a PS5 and you know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty! Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Very, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight on the first pre-order date, but it was quickly snapped up. Argos went live soon after, but it also sold out. John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

GameStop announced more stock a few weeks ago, but there were no Amazon Prime Day deals on the PS5, which was to be expected for such a new console. The DualSense controller is back in stock on Very, AO.com and GAME and you’ll probably see a few more accessories go on sale.

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we had been told that more were on the way. Retailers were expected to have more stock as we edged closer to the PS5 release date of 19th November – that seems to now not be the case. And the extra stock that did appear on launch day flew off the virtual shelves and sold out within minutes.

Be warned: when stock does crop up, there may be wait times even once you’re lucky enough to find a retailer with stock. Both GAME and Currys PC World used queue systems, which wasn’t without issues. The wait time for both retailers was over an hour before fans finally could check out.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing in an earlier console rather than the brand spanking (and more expensive) new one. If so, here are some deals and bundles ahead of Black Friday for the PlayStation 4 and Pro that you may be interested in.

