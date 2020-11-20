NOW TV Black Friday 2020 deals are live – here are the best broadband and TV offers

If you’re on the lookout for a great Black Friday NOW TV deal, there’s some good news – early offers are already underway.

Bringing together the best of Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Sky TV, NOW TV is a streaming service giving you everything from Premier League football to the latest movies and all the latest HBO shows under one roof.

NOW TV offers subscriptions so fans can watch shows, films and sport on a short term contract, with three specific subscription types or “passes” available – Entertainment, Sky Sport and Sky Cinema – so you can choose what you pay for.

However, if you’re a fan of all three, these passes can quickly add up, so is there a cheaper way to watch the latest and greatest in entertainment? The answer is yes, and Black Friday is the perfect time to look for a deal.

Last year we saw some great money-saving bundles and discounts on NOW TV passes including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Entertainment.

We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well as during the event, so bookmark the page and get ready to save. Plenty of retailers have already started their offers across tech, gifts and toys, making November a month of savings.

Best NOW TV Black Friday deals

When will NOW TV Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday itself is on 27th November, but the NOW TV Black Friday deals have already begun. Not only do retailers such as Amazon and Currys PC World have discounts on the NOW TV sticks and passes, but NOW TV has its own offers too.

So far, the best savings can be found on NOW TV’s Black Friday broadband deals and on smart TV stick bundles, with Currys currently offering 33% off the NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass.

Last year, NOW TV ran deals a few weeks early on its passes and NOW TV sticks, which became one of the most popular items over Black Friday along with the PS4 Black Friday deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

NOW TV Black Friday deals should also continue through to Cyber Monday.

What NOW TV Black Friday deals will there be this year?

We expected similar NOW TV Black Friday deals to last year – namely bundles of passes on offer together, with the biggest savings found on the 12-month packages – and so far, 2020 has not disappointed.

You can already find NOW TV Stick discounts on Currys PC World, with NOW TV also cutting the prices across its broadband plans.

The main Black Friday deal from last year saw NOW TV knock 60 per cent off of TV bundles. Entertainment, Cinema, Sports and Kids passes were all in the offer and proved popular. For those looking for a similar deal this year, check out this offer from Currys PC World – 33% off the NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass.

Last year also saw the Entertainment Pass chucked into console bundles at GAME, meaning you could get a 2-in-1 deal if you’re after an Xbox One or PS4 deal – and possibly even with the PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

NOW TV passes were also appropriately bundled with the NOW TV stick, which also saw discounts of up to 50 per cent.

NOW TV also has a broadband service which was included in offers.

What were the NOW TV deals last year?

NOW TV started their deals early last year, with the best offers being bundles of several passes in one. NOW TV’s priced its 12-month Entertainment Pass and Sky Cinema Bundle for £99 instead of the £252 it normally costs.

NOW TV Black Friday 2019 deals included:

3 months Entertainment and Sky Cinema | £29.99 (save 50%)

(save 50%) 12 months Entertainment and Sky Cinema | £99 (save over 60%)

(save over 60%) Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1-month bundle | £20.98 , £14.99 (save 29%)

, £14.99 (save 29%) Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids Pass 1–month bundle | £24.97 £16.99 (save 32%)

£16.99 (save 32%) Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1-month bundle | £20.97 £19.99 (save 35%)

The 12-month pass was the standout offer, the best saving and the greatest deal giving you the best passes at a fraction of the cost – £8.25 compared to the £9.99 three-month deal.

Does NOW TV have any additional costs?

There’s just one upfront cost for the NOW TV passes and bundles. If you sign up for any bundle just make note of the timeframe you’ve paid for, once the period of the offer is up you will carry on paying but at the standard price and monthly rate. If you don’t want to do this you will have to cancel before your deal finishes.

If you have two or more passes, both revert to the regular price when they renew too unless you cancel first.

NOW TV broadband deals are all non-contract, and there’s an additional £5 delivery fee for the hardware that’s on top of the monthly cost.

What NOW TV passes are there?

Sky Entertainment Pass

NOW TV is owned by Sky, which means you can watch all the big Sky shows with a NOW TV pass. The Sky Entertainment Pass includes on-demand access to NOW TV’s collection of over 300 box sets, which includes Sky originals, catch-up from Sky TV channels as well as American imports from channels such as HBO.

New Hugh Grant drama The Undoing is currently streaming weekly, as well as Jude Law’s The Third Day and Paul Giamatti financial drama Billions – it truly is the home of A-List celebrity television.

The Sky Entertainment Pass is available to buy for £9.99 and is available as a 7-day free trial. NOW TV is offering a 7-day free Entertainment Pass trial which gets you the Entertainment Pass, Sky Cinema, and a NOW TV Boost (that’s several devices with full HD).

Sky Cinema Pass

The aptly named Sky Cinema Pass is just what you’d expect – on-demand access to Sky’s extensive film library. Over 1000 films are available to stream on TV, mobile, and desktop, with a brand new premiere every day and access to live Sky Cinema channels.

Sky Cinema often gets the latest film releases before other streaming services – including new addition Zombieland 2 and Sky Original The Secret Garden.

Sky Cinema is available to buy for £11.99 a month and is available as a 7-day free trial.

Sky Sports Pass

The Sky Sports Pass is exactly what it says on the tin – access to Sky’s enviable catalogue of sports content. The Pass allows you to view 11 Sky Sports channels on TV, mobile, or desktop and can be viewed on 2 screens at the same time – ideal for watching the Premier League with the family.

Sky Sports is available to buy as a Day Pass for £9.98, or as a Month Pass for £33.99 a month for three months.

Kids Pass

Another fairly self-explanatory pass, the Kids Pass allows you to watch six channels that aren’t on Freeview, which include Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. The shows are ad-free and include Dora the Explorer, Spongebob Squarepants and Deadly 60.

The Kids Pass is available for £3.99 a month and there is 7-day free trial.

Hayu

Hayu is the UK home of US reality shows, boasting over 5000 episodes of drama and glamour. The biggest selling point is the entire collection of reality juggernaut Keeping Up With The Kardashians – including the latest season the day it airs in the US.

Hayu is available to buy for £4.99 a month and is available as a 7-day free trial.

NOW TV Stick Bundle Deals

NOW TV

The NOW TV Stick is a small, portable device that plugs into your TV, allowing you to watch streaming services on your big screen. As well as the obvious ability to stream NOW TV cast, the stick also supports services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, and YouTube, which can all be searched by voice alone.

We’ll update this page with the 2020 Black Friday deals as they drop, but there are already some great NOW TV stick deals already. The NOW TV stick is available from a variety of retailers too meaning you can shop around for the best offer.

If it’s just a streaming stick that you’re after, you have a couple of alternatives with Amazon Fire Stick and Roku. Don’t miss our round-up of the best Black Friday Fire Stick deals and our review of the Roku Premiere. We found this mid-range streaming stick particularly suitable for first-time streamers or those looking to upgrade an older, or non-smart, TV without parting with a lot of cash.

NOW TV Box

The NOW TV Box hooks up to your TV, allowing you to watch all your NOW TV content on the big screen, as well as other streaming services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and YouTube. Better yet it can stream in glorious 4K, can be controlled by voice search, and can connect to hotel wi-fi for those who travel.

NOW broadband deals

NOW TV also offers broadband packages. The cheapest plan starts at £18 a month for 11 Mbps, but there are some Black Friday broadband deals that will help you save on the faster speeds. None of the plans has an activation free but there is a £5 delivery cost to factor in.

