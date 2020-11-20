Free Nintendo Switch offered as part of EE Black Friday deal
We love the word "free"!
Deals are everywhere right now with Black Friday arriving on November 27th and Cyber Monday coming just after that – and that’s without mentioning all the Boxing Day sales that will start next month too.
But even though we’re still a week away from Black Friday itself, that hasn’t stopped companies and retailers from getting some of their great offers out early for people to take advantage of – such as EE with this one!
Buying the Oppo A72 128GB can also get you a free Nintendo Switch as part of your purchase – an incentive to grab yourself a new phone if ever we’ve seen one.
Here are some more great EE deals that you can get right now below… and we’ll be keeping track of all EE Black Friday deals as we get closer to Black Friday.
Best Black Friday EE deals
EE has kicked off its Black Friday sale, which includes some truly great bundle deals. Discounts on EE can also be found at Mobiles.co.uk and Fonehouse.co.uk.
- iPhone 11 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £38 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £64 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone SE, 64GB (black), EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free AirPods) | £44 a month, £30 upfront
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data |
£63£45 a month, £30 upfront (save £432)
-
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data |
£43£33 a month, £10 upfront (save £260)
- Google Pixel 4A 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free LG UHD TV) | £39 a month, £30 upfront (save £192)
- OPPO A72 128GB, EE – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data (free Nintendo Switch + Smart Benefit) | £38 a month, £30 upfront (save £144)
