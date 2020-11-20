EE Black Friday deals 2020: get free AirPod and TV bundles

The Black Friday deals from EE have begun with discounts across SIM-only and devices such as iPhone, Samsung and Google.

In previous years EE has been known to pull it out of the bag with freebies sprinkled throughout their deals, and 2020 is no different.

Last year, the network offered a whole host of Black Friday phone deals with offers covering everything from extra data to add-ons.

So far this year, we have already seen a LG TV included in a Google Pixel 4A contract for just £31 a month, and a free Nintendo Switch thrown in with every OPPO A72 for less than £30 a month. Those are some big freebies and Black Friday itself isn’t until 27th November.

It is a good network to choose, too, as they not only have better 5G coverage than their rivals, but their 4G is the fastest in the business.

EE also has Black Friday SIM-only deals with 160GB data on offer for just £20. This is the most data EE has ever offered for this price point and will likely be extremely popular.

Whether it’s iPhone, Android, or just a SIM for your Nokia brick, we’ve got all the best EE deals covered.

Best Black Friday EE deals

EE has kicked off its Black Friday sale, which includes some truly great bundle deals:

Black Friday EE iPhone deals

Some of the best Black Friday iPhone deals have been on the iPhone 11, for which EE has some great discounts.

EE is also showcasing a few other iPhone contracts as deals, which isn’t strictly accurate – they’re simply new, lower-priced offers rather than price drops. Regardless, here they are:

EE is also the exclusive home of the Full Works Plan – which gets you Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and the BT Sport app for the duration of your contract.

Black Friday EE phone deals

For those who prefer an Android set-up, EE has you covered, too. Samsung, Google and OPPO devices have all been discounted in the Black Friday sale.

Black Friday EE SIM-only deals

If you don’t fancy getting a new handset, there are also Black Friday SIM-only deals available.

When do EE Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday starts on 27th November, with Cyber Monday on 2nd December this year. Last year EE kicked off Black Friday deals on the day itself, with offers on iPhone, Android, and pretty much all the big flagship phones.

However, this year, EE has decided to launch its Black Friday sale early with discounts across the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4A. Many of the contracts also come with some pretty epic freebies including an LG TV and Nintendo Switch.

EE isn’t the only place you could get one of the best Black Friday phone deals though. Fonehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Affordable Mobiles, and Carphone Warehouse all ran Black Friday deals – some before the event with EE plans. Cyber Monday is known for more tech-based deals so there’s another chance to get a phone deal then too.

Best EE deals from last year

Fonehouse had one of the best EE deals last year which included a free Nintendo Switch:

What to expect from EE on Black Friday

Another year, another cycle of mobile phones. Expect the upgraded counterparts of last year’s models to be featured heavily in the deals this year – namely the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 5, the new iPhone SE, and possibly even the iPhone 12.

5G is becoming standard with phones released this year – so look out for 5G phones and SIMs on offer if you fancy a network speed boost.

However, if you don’t want to shell out for a new release and are happy with an older model, there will be plenty of offers available – last year there were deals on phones as far back as the iPhone 8.

As with last year, there’s a good chance of getting a free console bundled into your phone contract (though we wouldn’t hold your breath for a PS5 or Xbox Series X).

EE phones have been sold recently with 6 months free Apple Music and 3 months free BT Sport, which will likely continue into Black Friday.

There are still more deals to come – but traditionally the best mobile discounts have come from the following retailers.

Will the iPhone 12 have Black Friday EE deals?

Since it’s a flagship smartphone fresh off the production line, we’re unlikely to see any outright Black Friday bargains on the iPhone 12 at EE. You are far more likely to see prices drop on the iPhone 11 plans.

That said, there’s an iPhone 12 trade-in deal online at EE right now. If you part with your iPhone XS and XS Max, you can pick up the iPhone 12 for no upfront cost across a number of different contracts, and potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.

Save up to £300 upfront when you trade in your iPhone XS or XS Max at EE

What does EE charge for delivery?

All of EE’s online orders are free of charge. Packages are typically dispatched within 24 hours, and are delivered via the courier DPD. If you’re planning to upgrade your phone with a sales representative over the phone, there will be a delivery charge.

Does EE have any other offers?

Students can claim a 20 per discount on their EE plan through the Student Beans offer scheme. All you’ll need to do is get a discount code from Student Beans before you buy your plan.

We’re pleased to say that EE also offers a flat 20 per cent off their pay-monthly and tablet plans to emergency services staff, who can also claim it for up to four other friends and family members. Take a look at EE’s emergency services page for a full list of which services are included in the scheme.

