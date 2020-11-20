Save 52% on the Philips Hue Bridge bundle in early Black Friday deal
Battle of the bundles: pick up this smart lighting kit for £70 less as retailers compete with their price drops.
We know it’s not actually Black Friday yet, but based on the number of retailers getting in on the deals action, you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise. That includes a great range of discounts on the Philip Hue Bridge bundle kits.
Anybody who wants to introduce a bit of smart lighting to their home should pay close attention to these deals – since, as we all know, retailers will always fight to be the cheapest stockist out there. The savings we’re seeing are great for a bundle that has two smart bulbs capable of beaming out 16 million different colours, and can be synced to movies and music. Why bother with Christmas decorations when you’ve got these in your living room, eh?
Black Friday Philips Hue deals
The screw bulb (E27) Philips Hue Starter Kit is cheapest at Currys, where it’s on sale for £63.99 – that’s a 52 per cent saving. The bayonet pack (B22) is still full price at Currys; for that, you should go to Argos where you’ll find its price reduced to £64.99.
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience E27 Starter Kit | £134.99 £63.99 from Currys
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience B22 Starter Kit | £134.99 £64.99 from Argos
Amazon regularly has items from the Philips Hue range on sale – often in tandem with its own line of smart devices – so we’re actually a little surprised to see that it only has the B22 kit on sale, and that’s for £89.99, down from £149.99.
That being said, Amazon changes its prices incredibly quickly, and often in response to the price drops of other retailers, and may well still drop that price again.
And not to be entirely outdone, it has the B22 Hue White Filament Bridge set on offer for £69.98 – beating Argos’s own offering by 1p. Argos is however the cheapest retailer for the E27 version. These won’t deliver the dazzling colour range of the White & Colour kits, but are still dimmable and operable by voice assistant, and comes with the Bridge ‘brain’ that you allows you to operate the bulbs via the Philips App.
- Philips Hue B22 Starter kit with Bridge set | £85.97 £69.98 from Amazon
- Philips Hue E27 Starter Kit with Bridge set | £69.99 from Argos
Of course, you’re somewhat limited in which kit you choose (unless you’re planning on rewiring your house any time soon). But if there’s one thing we enjoy in the middle of peak deals season, it’s watching retailers compete to drop prices like this. Oh, and if you’re looking for the Hue Bridge minus the bulb? It’s also on sale at Currys PC World for £40.99… and at Amazon for 99p less.
- Philips Hue Smart Home Bridge 2.0 | £40.99 from Currys PC World
- Philips Hue Smart Home Bridge 2.0 | £40 from Amazon
