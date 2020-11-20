Best Black Friday mobile phone and contract deals: from iPhone to Samsung, O2 to Tesco Mobile

With Black Friday just around the corner, we’re already seeing lots of products with early offers ahead of the late-November mega-sale, and there will definitely be some red-hot phone deals.

Advertisement

Much of normal life has been put on hold this year, but new phones are still being announced by the day, and we saw many major new handsets launched in autumn 2020.

In October we saw the Google Pixel 4a and the Sony Xperia 5 II launch and Apple dazzled us with the launch of the new iPhone 12. If it is an iPhone you’re after, we recommend taking a look at our iPhone Black Friday deals page.

And while the latest Bond film has been postponed for release until 2021, its featured phone brand Nokia pushed ahead with the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G. You can head to our upcoming 2020 phones page for an overview of new handsets and their release dates.

If you’re looking for a new phone – or you think it would be a great gift for someone you know this Christmas – Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up a contract for a lower-than-usual price.

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year and Brits plan to spend an estimated £6 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases, according to Finder. We are also expected to spend more – with each Brit taking part in Black Friday planning to spend nearly £300 each – 18 per cent more than in 2019.

So far we have seen Virgin give away a free Nintendo Switch with every Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, free AirPods Pro in their iPhone 11 deal, and the Samsung Galaxy A21s on offer for just £13.99 a month.

If you’ve already got the handset you want, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the SIM-only Black Friday deals being offered by some of the providers: we’ve seen some absolute bargains in the past.

Otherwise, keep an eye on our Carphone Warehouse Black Friday and EE Black Friday deal guides for tips on how to find the best savings. Early Black Friday deals are already live – and throughout November – so check those out below too.

Not ready to commit just yet? Keep this page bookmarked as we will continue to update it with new deals throughout the Black Friday sales.

Best early Black Friday phone deals

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone the Black Friday sale may be your best bet to get a great deal.

Best Black Friday phone deals

iPhone 12

It’s finally here – there was a longer wait than usual thanks to the pandemic, but the iPhone 12 is finally here with a new design, a speedy new processor, and 5G support. As a new release, it’s not seeing massive discounts this Black Friday – but there’s still deals on data free AirPods to be had:

iPhone 11

Unlike the iPhone 12, the older iPhone 11 has actually seen a price drop recently, with some even better deals as part of the Black Friday sales. It’s still a great phone too, with a dual-lens rear camera, a liquid retina display, and Haptic Touch:

Samsung Galaxy S20

One of iPhone’s strongest Android competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 boasts a 120Hz screen, a hyperfast processor, and one of the best smartphone camera arrays out there. Samsung has also recently released a Fan Edition, which much like the iPhone SE removes a few features – but most importantly, slashes the price:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung

The predecessor to the S20 is still an impressive device with a full-screen Infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and – a rarity for smartphones these days – a headphone jack. Now seeing some great prices now the S20 is out, it’s a real bargain considering the powerful tech:

Samsung Galaxy A21s

For a more mid-range phone, the A21s has everything you need from a smartphone without unnecessary fancy features and a premium price tag. The large 6.5inch Infinity-O screen, quad-camera system, and long-lasting battery can handle any daily task, and is now on offer around the £20 a month mark:

Google Pixel 5

The newly released Google Pixel 5 boasts 8GB RAM, water resistance, wireless charging, and the honour of being the internet giant’s first 5G phone. Google Home owners will find the rather familiar Google Assistant also comes installed:

Google Pixel 4A

A budget version of the Google Pixel 4, the 4a gives you the best part of Google phones – particularly their great cameras – for a more affordable price. The 5G edition is also one of the cheapest 5G handsets out there for those curious to try the new data network:

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola

Bringing back the flip phone design that dominated the mid-2000s, this pocket-friendly mobile’s touch screen folds in half, allowing you to use a quick view display on the front. The 48MP camera and 5G support are an added bonus:

Which retailers have Black Friday phone deals?

Here’s our list of all the major phone networks and retailers who will definitely be rolling out deals this Black Friday:

Best EE deals

EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment include access to smart benefits like Apple TV, BT Sport, and Prime Video. when you order phones such as the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20 per cent off their monthly bill.

EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.

Best Vodafone deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Google, and Huawei all have models that benefit from the deal. There are also some very tempting 56GB Vodafone packages from Mobiles.co.uk across a number of handsets.

Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees.

Best iD Mobile deals

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.

With just a week to go before Black Friday, iD Mobile has dropped prices across a number of different handsets, including big-hitters like the iPhone 12. Take a look below:

Best Three deals

Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.

Best Virgin deals

All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract.

Best 02 deals

O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Best mobiles.co.uk deals

Mobiles.co.uk has kicked off their Black Friday proceedings by locking in the prices on certain handsets between now and Black Friday. That means you shouldn’t find a cheaper price on mobiles.co.uk in the next couple of weeks. However, if the price does change, the Price Guarantee means they’ll refund you the difference. For all the Ts and Cs, you can read more about this offer.

The following brands are included:

They’ve also released some good old-fashioned early Black Friday deals – and some of 2020s biggest mobile releases are included.

Also, take a look at the special offer attached to the top two deals below: enter the voucher code 48HOUR at the checkout, and you can claim a further £50 off the cost of your contract. But, as the name of that code suggests, this is a 48-hour offer that ends on Sunday 22 November at 10am.

Best Tesco Mobile deals

Tesco’s phone network has rolled out a number of enticing offers in the lead-up to Black Friday. Among them are two very nice giveaways with the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11: with the former you get a set of Apple Airpods, with the latter you get a set of the newly released Apple Airpods Pro. The allowances on either plan are a little meagre, but if you’re fine with that, these are two solid phone deals.

You’ll also find a number of highly affordable contracts on Samsung’s lower-end Galaxy handsets. Oh, and check out the 6 months of free Spotify Premium you get with that S20 contract!

What Black Friday phone deals can be expected this year?

While there’s been a flurry of new phones released this autumn, it’s unlikely that you’ll find any stand-out deals on flagship phones. Yes, we saw some offers on top-of-the-range handsets in 2019, including the iPhone 11 and Samsung S10, but they weren’t the biggest price reductions.

If you are interested in either of these phones, soon will be the perfect time to pick up these phones, as they’ve both been superseded by the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 this year. Black Friday is the prime time to pick up former flagship phones, as networks and retailers alike drop prices.

When do Black Friday phone deals begin?

In 2019 Carphone Warehouse released a mid-November wave of price drops in what the provider called its ‘Why Wait?’ sale, with reductions being offered on the Huawei P30 Lite, Sony Xperia 1, and Google Pixel 3A. This year, we’re seeing the same.

We’re already seeing pay-monthly contracts start to drop. The strongest offers will come from the major networks and EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone, as well as providers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk. Also, look out for the offers from lesser-known sellers like Fonehouse and Affordable Mobiles – we saw strong deals from both in 2019. More recently, Sky and BT have launched their offers and it’s not just about broadband. You can also pick up good mobile deals.

Are SIM only deals going to feature in Black Friday?

You better believe it! We’re seeing some awesome SIM-only deals out there during Black Friday. What we saw in 2019 was lots of triple-digit monthly data packages having their prices slashed, sometimes as much as 50 per cent. In 2020 that’s being matched by deals such as quintuple data allowances – for a complete run down, head to our Black Friday sim-only deals page.

So if you’re something of a data-guzzler who needs a regular Netflix hit when you’re out and about, you may well want to keep your handset but switch to a new SIM.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020. However, stores such as Amazon and Currys usually start sales up to a week before, with many deals continuing throughout the weekend.

Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Black Friday – so 30th November in 2020. Traditionally just for online sales, Cyber Monday often takes place in-store also nowadays – you can see more in our guide to Black Friday vs Cyber Monday.

Read more on Black Friday

Need help finding a good deal? We’ve compiled the best Black Friday deals from a range of retailers and brands. Take a look at our guides here:

Amazon Black Friday | AO Black Friday | Apple Black Friday | Argos Black Friday | BT Black Friday | Currys Black Friday | Dell Black Friday | Dyson Black Friday | EE Black Friday | GAME Black Friday | John Lewis Black Friday | LEGO Black Friday | Nintendo Switch Black Friday | Samsung Black Friday | Sky Black Friday | Smyths Black Friday | Very Black Friday

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.