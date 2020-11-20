AO Black Friday deals 2020: best offers so far from TVs to Shark vacuums
AO.com's Black Friday sale has started and there are savings on hundreds of products.
AO is a great one-stop-shop where you’re as likely to find a great deal on a brand new TV or smart speaker as you are a coffee maker or washing machine – and its Black Friday sale is underway.
The digital store Appliances Online, or AO as it is now known, has come a long way in recent years to cement its place as one of the top tech (as well as appliance) providers.
Black Friday 2019 was a great year for tech in particular, with highlight deals including the Google Home Mini for £19, £100 off Dyson technology, and the PS4 and Xbox One both going for under £200.
This might go some way to explain why, according to a study by AO, Black Friday is Britain’s favourite sale event. Nearly 20 per cent of Brits also admitted to using the sales to do all their Christmas shopping.
We don’t blame them. 27th November is drawing ever closer, and there are plenty of offers available on everything from coffee machines to headphones and TVs.
Some of the best AO Black Friday deals so far include a saving of over £150 on the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and a huge £500 discount on the Samsung UE65TU8500 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV.
If that wasn’t enough, AO also offers a price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy are all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time.
The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday. Below, we take you through some of the best deals from last year’s event, what to expect from Black Friday 2020 and point you towards the early offers you can get your hands on right now.
Best AO Black Friday deals: quick links
AO.com’s Black Friday sale has started, and there are discounts available on everything from TVs to coffee machines to vacuum cleaners. Here are our top picks:
-
Samsung UE65TU8500 65-inch Smart 4K TV|
£1,299£799
-
Samsung QLEDQE65LS03TA 65inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2,199 £1,699£1,499
-
Sony Bravia KD65XH8196BU 65-inch Smart 4K TV |
£1,149£899
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case |
£137£127
-
Ring Doorbell 3 |
£149£119
-
Russell Hobbs One Temperature Iron |
£59£24
-
George Foreman Entertaining 10 Portion Health Grill |
£109£35
-
Sage The Barista Express Coffee Machine |
£599£549
Best AO Black Friday Deals
AO Black Friday TV Deals
AO currently has up to £500 off Samsung TVs, with some great models up for grabs. As well as being smart TVs, many offer built-in virtual assistants such as Alexa, 100 per cent colour volume, and 4K upscaling in real time with Quantum 4K processors. Better yet, each model in the deal comes with 50 per cent cashback on Samsung soundbar when bought with one of these TVs. According to Statista, Samsung was deemed the most popular TV brand in the UK last year, followed by LG and Panasonic.
Save on Samsung TVs
-
Samsung EU49RU7300 49-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£399£379
-
Samsung QE65Q80TA 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,499£1,299
-
Samsung QE65Q70TA 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,399£1,123
-
Samsung QLED QE65LS03TA 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2,199 £1,699£1,499
-
Samsung QLED QE43LS03TA 43-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£1,199 £899£699
-
Samsung Serif QE43LS01TA 43-inch Smart HDR 4K QLED TV |
£1,099 £799£599
-
Samsung Serif QE49LS01TA 49-inch Smart HDR 4K QLED TV |
£999 £899£799
-
Samsung Serif QE55LS01TA 55-inch Smart HDR 4K QLED TV |
£1,499 £1,199£999
-
Samsung QLED QE55LS03TA 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£1,599 £1,299£1,199
-
Samsung QLED QE75LS03TA 75-inch Smart HDR 4K TV |
£2499£1,999
-
Samsung QLED QE55Q700TA 55-inch Smart 8K TV |
£1,799£1,499
Save on LG TVs
-
LG 55NANO796NE 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£699£579
-
LG OLED65BX6LB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,799£1,599
-
LG 65NANO906NA 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV|
£1,499£ 1,099£999 (out of stock)
-
LG 49UN71006LB 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£599 £429£399
-
LG OLED55CX5LB 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV |
£1,399£1,299
-
LG 55UN70006LA 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra GD TV |
£499£429
Save on Sony, Toshiba and Philips TVs
-
Sony Bravia KD55XH8196BU 55-inch Smart 4K TV |
£899£699
-
Sony Bravia KD65XH8196BU 65-inch Smart 4K TV |
£1,149£899
-
Sony KD65AG8BU 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Android OLED TV |
£1,999£1,799
-
Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65-inch Smart 4K TV |
£549£429
-
Philips 55OLED805 55-inch Smart Ambilight 4K TV |
£1,499£1,199
-
Philips 65OLED805 65-inch Smart Ambilight 4K OLED TV |
£2,199£1,899
-
Philips 70PUS7805 70-inch Smart Ambilight 4K TV |
£799£699
AO Black Friday white goods and appliance deals
Truly living up to its name, AO is one of the best places to go for white goods and is currently having a sale with selected cooking appliances coming with half-price installation.
-
Melitta Barista TS Smart 6764548 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine|
£1,199£739
-
AEG FX9 Ultimate Reach FX9-1-IBM Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£529£349
-
Russell Hobbs One Temperature Iron |
£59£24
-
Miele W1 WSG363 Wi-Fi Connected 9kg Washing Machine |
£1,199£999
-
AEG ProSteam Technology L7FEC146R 10kg Washing Machine |
£799£649
-
Bosch Serie 8 WAX32GH4GB 10kg Washing Machine |
£999£849
-
AEG Softwater Technology L9FEC966R 9kg Washing Machine |
£949£779
-
Ninja Foodi OP300UK 6 Litre Multi Cooker |
£199£149
-
Tefal 3 Litre Food Processor |
£149 £95£89
-
Hotpoint NSWA1043CWWUKN 10Kg Washing Machine |
£329£279
-
Sage The Barista Express Coffee Machine |
£599£549
-
Sage Espresso Coffee Machine |
£379£299
-
Melitta Caffeo Solo 6553104 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine |
£399£229
-
George Foreman Entertaining 10 Portion Health Grill |
£109£35
-
Karcher K4 Full Control Home Pressure Washer |
£279£229 (out of stock)
What to expect from AO on Black Friday
AO hasn’t waited for the big day to arrive – it’s already launched its Black Friday deals.
The retailer is always a solid place to turn to for appliances on Black Friday – in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.
This year looks to be much the same, with the addition of some great tech deals. Last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. We may even see some deals on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest Amazon Echo range. Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!
Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – check back here nearer the time and we will update the page with codes as soon as we have them.
Best AO Black Friday deals from last year
There were a few highlights in the AO Black Friday deals last year, including:
- Up to £100 off Dyson technology
- £30 off all laptops priced from £399
- £100 off all large kitchen appliances over £999
-
PS4 bundled with FIFA 20 |
£308£199
-
Bosch Series 8 Washing Machine with 1600 RPM|
£719£549
Tips for shopping AO Black Friday deals
- Keep an eye on AO’s website – The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals.
- Create a wish list – There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted.
- Check prices early – Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are.
- Bookmark this page – We will be continuously updating our Black Friday pages up to and including Black Friday, grouping all the best deal in one place with all the latest news, advice and flash offers.
Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?
Yes – much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.
