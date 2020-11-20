Black Friday video game sale at Amazon: Up to 30% off selected games

It’s Black Friday – well nearly – which means deals, deals and more deals, and the early Amazon Black Friday deals are not disappointing.

Advertisement

To add to all that excitement, the next-generation of gaming is finally here with the release of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 – and that means potentially great PS4 Black Friday deals and savings on the Xbox One.

Games and accessories on the older consoles will certainly continue to see fresh offers on the run-up to Black Friday – that’s on 27th November this year– and as we break below, we are already seeing that happen with Amazon launching a games sale.

There are some fantastic recent games included in the sale, including Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion and deals can be found for titles on the Xbox One (and by default the Xbox Series X in some cases), the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Look for more sales items on the way in the run-up to Black Friday, as well as Cyber Monday which takes place three days later.

There are more than just that on offer, so take a look at all the Amazon Black Friday video games deals that are currently offering reductions.

It s not just Amazon that has some savings – other retailers are popping up with some great deals, including this saving on the latest in the Call of Duty franchise from CD Keys.

Read more on Black Friday

We are keeping track on all things Black Friday to bring you the cheapest prices, here are some of the main ones for you to take and look and bookmark to stay on top of the latest and best deals out there from a variety of places.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.