o BT launches Black Friday sale with 3 months free broadband and 50% off BT Sport

It’s nearly time for Black Friday, as evidenced by the many early sales, and now BT has joined the action.

With Black Friday broadband deals, BT TV, BT Sport, and BT Mobile there’s sure to be something for everyone, whether you’re after the Premier League or a premium smartphone.

There were some early SIM-only deals but now BT’s full Black Friday sale is in full swing – and it was worth the wait. So with half price TV and sport packages, three months of free broadband, and a bonus Britbox subscription, there’s something for everyone. Check out the deals below:

Best BT Black Friday deals

BT Black Friday deals 2020

Far from just being a broadband supplier, BT’s deals extend across broadband, TV, and mobile services. So you can get all your Black Friday connectivity deals in one place – and even get extra discounts if you’re already a BT customer:

BT TV Black Friday deals

BT hasn’t gone for any old discount, as their TV packages have a full 50% off for the first three months. They’re great deals which can save you up to £107 – just bear in mind these are all 24 month contracts with a £20 set up fee, and have to be used in conjunction with a broadband package also:

For those who want BT Sport without the TV bundle, the BT Sport App is also on offer. BT Sport is still the only place to watch the UEFA Champions League football live as well as certain Premier League matches:

BT Sport App | £15 £7.50 a month

BT broadband Black Friday deals

BT have their origins in broadband, so it’s no surprise the telecoms giant have been very generous with their deals. BT is offering three months of free broadband, meaning you’ll pay nothing for your broadband until 2021. Broadband prices are dependent upon your area, but prices start from £26.99 for the 24-month contract.

Better yet, BT broadband customers can also get six months free Britbox to sweeten the deal.

You can also save up to £120 on Complete Wi-fi deals depending on your location, guaranteeing wi-fi in every room:

Those also after BT Sport can get great bundle deals – perfect for streaming the Premier League:

BT phone Black Friday deals

For those of you already on the 5G bandwagon – perhaps on the newly released iPhone 12 – you’ll be pleased to hear that all of BT’s SIMs are 4G and 5G enabled. You’ll also get access to BT wi-fi hotspots, the option to change data monthly, and £5 off a month if you already have BT broadband:

24-month contracts

Good old fashioned phone discounts have started also – you can save £102 on the iPhone SE:

Best BT deals from last year

Those buying a BT TV package last year could get six months of Amazon Prime Video for free – not bad at all.

However, the best deals last year were easily on BT Sport. New and existing BT customers could get BT Sport for only £5 a month – substantially cheaper than the usual £25 price – while Sky and TalkTalk customers could also get a discounted price of £20 for the exclusive channels. BT Sport was also naturally offered in several broadband bundle deals.

Last year BT dropped the price of many of their Superfast Fibre packages by £5 a month – which could save you a whopping £120 over 24 months. Bundles fell even further – Superfast Fibre packages with BT Sport or BT TV fell by up to £11 a month.

BT was also great with phone bundles last year – those who chose 15GB of data or more got a free JBL soundbar worth £144. Those who chose 10GB or more also got a choice of extras including BT Sport.

However, there were a few good old fashioned phone discounts as well last year – the iPhone 8 was going for under £30 a month, while the Sony Xperia L1 went as low as £10 a month.

