Best Lego Black Friday deals: early offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter and Barbie sets
Brick-by-brick instructions to get the best Lego deals around.
Lego has come a long way since it founded in 1932 and now you can get designs to build, brick by brick, for almost all different genres. From TV shows such as Friends to the Aston Martin from James Bond to the recently announced, biggest ever, Lego Colosseum set.
The popularity of the interlocking toy bricks is higher than ever now and that’s why we’re pleased to announce we’re already seeing some Lego deals out there ahead of Black Friday.
Lego has had a great few months – Prime Day saw up to 40 per cent off selected sets and up to 30 per cent off selected Lego video games, and took up two of the coveted slots on the DreamToys list of top toys for Christmas 2020. Lego is set to have a great Black Friday then, and we have the best deals available right now ahead of the early sale on 21st November. Just make sure not to step on your brand-new purchase!
And if you are a technology lover, don’t forget that Cyber Monday is coming later this month and that will be full of deals for the latest gadgets.
Early Lego Black Friday deals
- 2 for £15 at Argos
- 2 for £30 at Argos
- Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar | £25
-
Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99
-
New Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model with Moving Wings |
£34.99£29.99
-
Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy |
£34.99£27.99
-
Lego F.R.I.E.N.D.S Central Perk Set |
£64.99£58.95
-
Lego Harry Potter Calendar 2020 |
£24.99£19
-
Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Advanced Building Set |
£139.99£111.98
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car, Advanced Building Set |
£348.99£238.99
-
Lego Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set |
£24.99£19.99
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Abandoned Prison AR App Set | £34.99 £27.99
-
Lego Harry Potter collection for Nintendo Switch |
£29.99£27.99
When do Lego Black Friday deals start?
Lego’s newly-launched Christmas 2020 catalogue says LEGO.com‘s Black Friday 2020 deals will begin a bit earlier than the actual event on 21st November. There’s a caveat with that, the early date is only for VIPs, the actual deals for the general Lego user will be Black Friday itself on 27th November. That gives you plenty of time to snap up a deal in time for Christmas. We’d also expect the sale to continue through to Cyber Monday. Of course, deals are already live on other retailers, we’ve rounded up a few top picks.
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020
Lego.com
It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. There are also several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:
-
Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen |
£15.99£12.79
-
The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring |
£3.99£1.99
-
Buzz and Woody’s Carnival Mania |
£44.99£38.24
Smyths
Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets:
-
LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser Building Set |
£179.99£149.99
-
Lego Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set |
£119.99£108.99
-
Lego City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set |
£169.99£164.99
-
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2020 Christmas Set |
£24.99 £22.99£19.99
-
Lego Friends Summer Fun Water Park Resort Play Set |
£84.99£81.99
-
Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set |
£70.99£66.99
Argos
As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, with 2 for £15 and 2 for £30 on selected LEGO sets, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fan.
- Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School | £80 (Limited stock)
- Lego Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset |£12 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego City Sky Police Drone Chase Toy Helicopter | £18
- Lego Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set | £9 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
- Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set | £13 (included in 2 for £15)
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday deals have already started. The retailer has a good mix of Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter Lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave.
-
Lego Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model |
£34.99£29.99
-
Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House Set |
£64.99£49.99
-
Lego Disney Princess Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace |
£64.99£57.99
-
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger |
£89.99£68.89
-
Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car |
£348.99£238.99
-
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2020 Christmas Mini Build Set Hogwart’s Yule Ball Scene |
£24.99£18.74
John Lewis
For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive-looking James Bond Aston Martin!
- Lego Imperial Star Destroyer | £519.99
- Lego Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United | £199.99
- Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port | £95.99
- Lego Creator Fiat 500 | £63.74
- Lego Creator London Bus | £193.49
- Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 | £120.49
What Lego Black Friday deals to expect
Last year, Lego offered 30 per cent discounts on some pretty hot sets, like NINJAGO CITY, 71044 Disney Train and Station and a few larger adult sets like NASA Apollo Saturn V.
It also offered a free exclusive Christmas tree toy if you spent more than £120.
That gives us a clue as to what to expect from LEGO deals this year, as two out of those three sets are no discontinued. We expect this year we’ll see more of the same, sets on their way out discounted heavily. There’s nothing confirmed yet, but that’s the usual pattern.
If it is LEGO games you are after, we would suggest keeping an eye on retailers such as AO.com, Amazon, GAME and Argos.
If you’re looking for offers now read on, but Amazon has already started the early Black Friday deals with a few sets cut by 20 per cent. Check back on Amazon to see what new LEGO offers pop up as the Boba Fett Helmet is now back in stock (£54.68).
Lego Black Friday 2019 deals
The best deals from last year included a range of Lego sets from Harry Potter to Avengers. The prices below reflect last year’s reductions, so they might vary now.
-
Lego Avengers Ultimate Quinjet | £52.49
£68.23
-
Lego Disney Train and Station | £209.99
£272.99
-
LegoBoost Creative Toolbox | £104.99
£136.49
-
Lego Spider Mech v Venom | £31.48
£40.92
-
Lego Monastery of Spinjitzu | £55.99
£72.78
Lego wasn’t the only place you could find deals, Smyths Toy Store also had 25 per cent off LEGO sets and John Lewis ran deals too.
Does Lego charge delivery?
Lego has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise, it’s £3.95. For all the Lego delivery information, check out Lego.com.
What other discounts and offers does Lego have?
Apart from the sale offers Lego doesn’t currently have any other discounts on.
