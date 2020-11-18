Roku launches Black Friday sale with 30% off across smart TV stick range

With Black Friday sales well and truly underway, there are some great TV and smart home deals to get your hands on right now.

Despite Black Friday not being until 27th November, more and more brands are choosing to release their offers early.

Roku is the latest to join the Black Friday party with prices across their already affordable streaming stick range being cut by up to 40%.

This means you can now upgrade that old TV for less than £20.

Roku Express | £29.99 £17.99

Roku Express is already one of the cheapest smart TV sticks you can buy, and now it is even more affordable.

Typically £29.99, Roku Express is now on offer for just £17.99. That’s a 40% discount.

Roku Express allows you to watch all your favourite shows on your TV from streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Roku Premiere | £39.99 £27.99

There is savings on Roku Premiere, too. A little more expensive than Roku Express, this smart TV stick can do everything its cheaper counterpart offers, but has a better streaming quality.

Now just £27.99, Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR streaming, voice search and a private listening mode that allows you to play the TV audio via the Roku app to your headphones. Now with a saving of 30%.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | £49.99 £34.99

The most expensive smart TV stick in the Roku range just got a little bit more affordable. Now with 30% off, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is just £34.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ allows you to watch all your favourite shows in 4K with HDR picture quality, cast music, photos and videos to your TV and has a new, improved remote with volume buttons.

All three Roku products are available at various retailers including Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and Very.

It’s worth knowing that we have seen Amazon already drop prices on Fire TV Sticks (the Lite was just £19.99), but we don’t know if this deal is coming back for Black Friday itself. In other words, it might be worth making the most of the Roku offers.

