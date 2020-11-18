Accessibility Links

Dyson launches Black Friday deals: Best prices on cordless vacuums, Airwrap and hair dryers

Dyson slashes prices across its vacuum cleaner and hair dryer ranges.

Dyson Black Friday deals

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday, Dyson is the latest to join the price-slashing fun.

Black Friday may be known for its technology deals, but the sale event can also be a great time to snap up an upgrade on your home appliances, too.

Not only has Dyson cut the prices of its world-famous vacuum cleaners, there are hair dryers and lighting on offer as well.

Here are the best Dyson deals as they launch their Black Friday sale.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson vacuum Black Friday

The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro now has a nice saving of £100, bringing the price down from £399.99 to £299.99.

This is the cheapest we have seen this vacuum cleaner as it’s currently on sale for over £500 on Amazon.

It has a V8 digital motor, has a no-touch emptying system,  and has a 40-minute run time.

There is also the option to turn it into a handheld device and it comes with various accessories each designed for a particular job.

Also on offer is the Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner – typically £249.99, the vacuum cleaner is now just £199.99.

However, the biggest discounts can actually be found on Dyson’s lighting range.

Usually an eye-watering £649.99, the Dyson Lightcycle floor light is now £499.99. That’s a saving of £150.

For that price, it isn’t a plain old lamp. The light tracks the colour temperature and brightness of the daylight to give you the ideal lighting for that time of day, and it has a motion sensor that will turn the light on when you’re near and off when you’re away for more than two minutes.

Other features include an integrated USB-C charger, it is app-controlled and the light has glare protection to prevent eye-strain.

Will the Dyson hair dryer and Airwrap go on sale? 

Dyson Hair dryer

There are no currently deals on the Dyson Airwrap, but the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is currently on offer.

There is no monetary discount but you do get a complimentary stand worth £65 when you buy from Dyson in their Black Friday sale.

That means the hair dryer is still £299.99 but we haven’t seen it being sold for less by any other retailers so it is still a decent deal.

The best price currently for the Airwrap can be found at Boots. For £449.99, you get the complete set including all the styler attachments.

Will there be cheaper Dyson deals?

This is a difficult question to answer. While in previous years we have seen prices drop their lowest on Black Friday itself, 2020 has hardly been the typical year.

Many retailers have started their Black Friday sales earlier this year because there are concerns around delayed delivery and stock. Therefore, if you see a deal on a product you’ve had your eye on, you may want to consider taking advantage of it then and there.

While retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis have had Dyson Black Friday deals in the past, there is no guarantee they will return.

More Black Friday vacuum deals

There are plenty of other retailers also offering Black Friday tech deals. AO and Very have both released their Black Friday deals early with saving across home appliances including vacuum cleaners.

Very vacuum deals

AO vacuum deals

Read more on Black Friday

To help you find the genuinely cheapest deals, we have put together lists of the best discounts, broken down by retailer and brand. Find our Black Friday guides below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

