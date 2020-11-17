Currys PC World Black Friday deals: Fitbit, TV and tech offers now live in Ready, Set, Go sale
Currys has kicked off its early Black Friday deals with a price match promise
Currys PC World knows how to do a Black Friday sale whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch, a vacuum cleaner, or a TV.
Last year, Currys averaged 72 orders per minute and sold enough widescreen TVs that, if stacked, would stand at 32 times the height of the Shard.
Normally, Currys launches their Black Tag event and Why Wait sale, both usually take place in the lead up to Black Friday giving customers early deals. However, this year the retailer has also launched a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale with early Black Friday deals running between 10th and 19th November.
As you’ll see below, the retailer has cut prices on hundreds of items, including Samsung TVs and the Fitbit Inspire 2.
You can also shop early with peace of mind as Currys has said that they will refund customers the difference if a product they buy in the Ready, Set, Go sale sees a bigger price drop for Black Friday itself.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from Currys PC World. We’ll keep this updated throughout the Ready, Set, Go early Black Friday sale right through to Cyber Monday, so keep checking back.
Best early Black Friday deals: Ready, Set, Go sale
You can get up to 68 per cent off hundreds of items in Currys’ Ready, Set, Go sale. From coffee machines to TVs, you can shop early knowing that Currys will match the price if the already discounted product gets a further price drop for Black Friday. Just make sure you can see the ‘Black Friday price’ badge.
Early tech deals
-
Fitbit Inspire 2 (free Google Mini) |
£138.99£89.99
-
Ninja Foodi 6-litre OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer |
£199£149
-
Ring Doorbell 3 |
£179£119
-
Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones |
£169£99
-
Samsung 55-Inch Smart 4K QLED TV |
£1,299£999
-
Marshall Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones |
£129£49
-
DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-Inch Laptop |
£599£479
-
LG 65in Smart 4K Ultra TV |
£899£699
-
HP 14s-dq1505sa 14-Inch Laptop |
£699£599
-
Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Minecraft Bundle |
£343.98£329
-
Honor 9X 128GB |
£189.99£169.99
-
Garmin Forerunner 45 Running Watch |
£169£149
Early homeware and appliance deals
-
Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine |
£89.99£29
-
Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Stand Mixer |
£549£349
-
Shark True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£549£349
-
Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 Coffee Machine |
£160£80
Lower down we’ve split out more deals by category, including TVs, laptops, and appliances.
Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect
Currys is a must-check, not just on Black Friday but throughout November, offering many deals on appliances, electronics and all the must-have items. That might be a console like the Nintendo Switch, the latest headphones, or a decent laptop for your child at university. We’ve broken down the Currys deals by category further down this page, but read on for an overview.
Currys Black Friday sale had plenty of discounts last year, and a quick look at Curry’s Black Friday page already shows smartphones, home appliances, TVs, consoles, and laptops are all on the menu for the store’s Clearance and Black Tag event.
We’re predicting that must-have tech products, in particular, will sell like hotcakes – particularly mobiles such as the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a, smart speakers such as Google Home and Echo devices as well as Apple Watches and iPads.
Currys also had a great run on consoles last year – expect some clear-out sales on the PS4 and Xbox One as they make room for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Currys also released a number of voucher code deals last year – we will update this page nearer the time once we have news on any new codes.
With so many deals online, things can get confusing – but don’t worry. Simply put, there are two types of Currys Black Friday deals. The first is the continuous deal that sticks around and becomes a draw; the second is the quick sale, similar to Amazon’s lightning deals. Luckily for all of us, the first are more common with Currys, mostly thanks to the November-long sale. We’ll include quick sale items here too.
This year, Currys has launched early Black Friday deals in their Ready, Set, Go sale. It will price match products that see discounts in this sale later in the month, if its prices drop further for Black Friday itself.
Currys Black Friday TV deals
Currys is currently running deals on all sorts of TVs, from £500 off the latest Samsung QLED TVs down to smaller smart TVs under £200:
-
JVC LT-32C600 32-inch Smart HD LED TV |
£219.99£169
-
JVC LT-43C700 43-inch Smart HD LED TV |
£319£219
-
LG 43UN74006LB 43-inch Smart 4K TV |
£399£349
-
LG 49NANO816NA 49-inch Smart 4K TV |
£599£479
-
LG OLED55CX6LA 55-inch Smart 4K OLED TV|
£1,599£1,299
- Panasonic TX-55HZ1500B 55-inch Smart 4K TV | £499.99
-
Samsung QE55Q75TATXXU 55-inch Smart 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant |
£1,099£899
-
Samsung QE49Q85TATXXU 49-inch Smart 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant |
£1,299£899
-
Samsung QE65Q85TATXXU 65-inch Smart 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant |
£1,999£1,499
-
Sony Bravia 49-inch KD-49H9505BU Smart 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£999£849
-
Sony Bravia 65-inch KD-65A85BU Smart 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£2599£1,999
-
SONY KDL43WG663BU 43″ Smart Full HD HDR LED TV |
£499£348
Currys Black Friday Laptop Deals
Laptops are always a key item during Black Friday, and Currys has you covered from MacBooks to Chromebooks to gaming laptops. Their current deals cover all budgets and preferences:
-
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display (2020)|
£999£919
-
MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop |
£1,699£1,599
-
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch Laptop |
£599£479
-
HP 14s-DQ1505sa 14-inch Laptop |
£699£599
-
Dell XPS 13 9300 13.4-inch Laptop |
£1,799£1,529
-
HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6″ Laptop |
£699£499
Currys Black Friday Tablet Deals
With the release of the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4, Currys is having a sale on their tablets – particularly the other iPad models:
-
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1-inch Tablet |
£270£230
-
Apple 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 (2019) – 64 GB grey |
£399£377
-
Apple 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 (2019) – 64 GB gold |
£399£379
-
Apple 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 (2019) – 64GB silver |
£399£385
-
Apple 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 (2019) – 256 GB grey |
£519£500
-
Apple 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 (2019) – 256 GB silver |
£509£499
-
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) Cellular – 128 GB|
£1,077£1,057.48
-
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab – 64GB |
£249£230
-
HUAWEI MatePad Pro 10.8″ Tablet |
£499£399
Currys Black Friday Headphone Deals
Currys currently has up to 20 per cent off selected headphones – including big names such as Skullcandy, Beats, and, of course, AirPods:
-
Aftershokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Canyon Red |
£69.95£61.49
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds + Wireless Earphones |
£159£149
-
Skullcandy Push Wireless Bluetooth Earphones|
£99£49.97
-
Sony WF-SP900Y Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds|
£159£99.97
-
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones |
£39.99£34.99
-
Sony Extra Bass WH-XB900N Wireless headphones |
£159£149
-
Sony MDR- ZX310APL Headphones |
£17.99£16.99
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) |
£137£124.99
-
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation) |
£169£157
-
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones |
£179£125
-
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Sports Earphones – Navy |
£219£179
-
JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones |
£89.99£59.99
-
Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones |
£169£99
-
Urbanista London Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earphones |
£129£109
-
MARSHALL Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones |
£129£49
-
JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones |
£99£49.99
Currys Black Friday Camera Deals
For the camera enthusiasts who don’t purely rely on their smartphone, Currys has a dedicated camera section – with some models now seeing hundreds of pounds off, including Canon DSLR cameras with lenses.
-
Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Bundle |
£94.99£84.99
-
Instax SQ6 Instant Camera, gold |
£119 £104.99£89
-
Canon Ixus 190 Compact Camera|
£129.97£119.97
-
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens |
£499£399
-
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens |
£329£299
-
Canon EOS 2000D with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens |
£549£449
-
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX90B Superzoom Compact Camera|
£299£293.97
-
Nikon Z 50 Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 50-250 mm f/4.5-6.3 VR & 16-50 mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens |
£1,199£1,099
-
Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera with FUJINON XC 15-45 mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens |
£749£549
-
CANON EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens |
£499£399
Currys Black Friday Appliance Deals
Black Friday isn’t just for luxury tech gadgets – it’s the perfect time to replace your vacuum or redecorate your kitchen:
-
Ninja Foodi 6-litre OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer |
£199£149
-
Tassimo by Bosch Vivy2 TAS1402GB Hot Drinks Machine|
£79.99£29.99
-
DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Oblo KP110840 Coffee Machine |
£99.99£28
-
Neff N50 B3ACE4HN0B Slide&Hide Electric Oven – Stainless Steel |
£699£649
-
Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Anti Hair Wrap AZ910UK Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner |
£349£199
-
SAGE Fast Slow Pro Pressure/Slow Cooker – Stainless Steel |
£199£150
-
Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine |
£89.99£29.99
-
Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Stand Mixer |
£549£349 (save £200)
-
Kenwood MultiPro Compact FDM310SS Food Processor |
£149£129
-
Shark True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£549£349
-
Logik Laf 20 Air Fryer, black |
£39.99£34.99
-
Tefal CY505E40 All-in-One Pressure Cooker |
£79.99£59.99
-
LG AI DD V6 FWV685WSE WiFi-enabled 8 kg Washer Dryer |
£649.99£499.99
-
HOTPOINT NSWR 943C GK UK 9KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine |
£349.99£249
-
HOTPOINT NSWR 742U GK UK 7KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine |
£319.99£219
-
HOTPOINT NSWR 742U WK UK N 7KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine |
£299.99£219
How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals
- Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.
- Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.
- Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.
When does Currys Black Friday sale start?
Currys Black Friday sale usually starts at midnight (12am) on Friday 27th November online.
However as you can see from the dozens of deals above, this year Currys is already running a Ready, Set, Go sale from 10th to 19th November and is also offering a Black Friday price guarantee too – so you’ll be refunded the difference if the price drops further on Black Friday. Currys usually runs a Why Wait Sale also, offering a week of deals in the run up to Black Friday.
Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?
Yes! This promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!
So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence!
Can you collect items from Currys during lockdown?
Yes! In England, you can only order online or over the phone from 5th November, but you can collect from the store with ‘zero contact’ click and collect. However only online delivery is available in Wales, and stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain open as usual.
Gaming fans will be pleased to know that PS5 can still be collected in-store provided you’ve paid the full balance.
Best Currys deals from last year
Last year Currys had savings on appliances great and small:
-
Apple Watch Series 4 |
£299£429
-
Nutribullet Magic Bullet |
£39.99£34.99
-
Google Nest Hub |
£79.99£59
-
Nespresso Lattissima One |
£219£134
-
Oral B Genius Pro 9000 Electric Toothbrush |
£299£119
- The Nintendo Switch | £279
