BT Black Friday deals 2020: SIM-only sale now live, free BT Sport bundles

It’s nearly time for Black Friday, as evidenced by the many early sales, and now BT has joined the action.

With Black Friday broadband deals, BT TV, BT Sport, and BT Mobile there’s sure to be something for everyone, whether you’re after the Premier League or a premium smartphone.

Currently, it’s just the SIM-only deals that are live – but there’ll be much more to come when the full BT Black Friday 2020 sale launches on 19th November. Watch this space.

Early BT Black Friday deals

For those of you already on the 5G bandwagon – perhaps on the newly released iPhone 12 – you’ll be pleased to hear that all of BT’s SIMs are 4G and 5G enabled. You’ll also get access to BT wi-fi hotspots, the option to change data monthly, and £5 off a month if you already have BT broadband:

12-month plans

24-month contracts

BT Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

Far from just being a broadband supplier, BT has ventured into the world of TV and mobiles and become a key player in both. Football fans especially take note – they’re the only place you can watch certain sporting events.

BT TV Black Friday deals

BT TV has recently partnered with Sky, offering NOW TV passes as part of their packages which you’re free to change monthly, so you only pay for what you want that particular month in one nice easy bill. Those buying a BT TV package last year could get six months of Amazon Prime Video for free – not bad at all.

However, the best deals last year were easily on BT Sport, which is still the only place to watch the UEFA Champions League football live as well as certain Premier League matches. Last year new and existing BT customers could get BT Sport for only £5 a month – substantially cheaper than the usual £25 price – while Sky and TalkTalk customers could also get a discounted price of £20 for the exclusive channels. BT Sport was also naturally offered in several broadband bundle deals.

We’d expect similar deals this year – BT Sport is routinely on offer on Black Friday and the £25 a month cost offers a lot of room for discounts. It’s also been a rough year for live sport, and BT is sure to want fans back in on the action again.

Expect another deal on BT TV packages, though perhaps not as much of a discount as BT Sport – another streaming service bundle may well be likely.

BT broadband Black Friday deals

While mostly known for tech offers, Black Friday is also a great time to pick up a broadband deal. Last year BT dropped the price of many of their Superfast Fibre packages by £5 a month – which could save you a whopping £120 over 24 months. Bundles fell even further – Superfast Fibre packages with BT Sport or BT TV fell by up to £11 a month.

Again, we’d expect similar deals to last year, with discounts on most of their packages, as well as limited-time bundle offers with some excellent add-ons. There are several Black Friday broadband deals already – BT may wish to compete with 41 per cent off at Sky, or bundles including free TalkTalk TV and Britbox.

BT phone Black Friday deals

Again, BT was great with bundles last year – those who chose 15GB of data or more got a free JBL soundbar worth £144. Those who chose 10GB or more also got a choice of extras including BT Sport.

However, there were a few good old fashioned phone discounts as well last year – the iPhone 8 was going for under £30 a month, while the Sony Xperia L1 went as low as £10 a month.

While there are no soundbar bundles just yet, the sim-only discounts have already started – check them out below:

24-month contracts

