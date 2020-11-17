Get iPhone 11 for less than £30 a month with this Black Friday deal

If you can afford to wait, Black Friday always offers up some brilliant phone deals and 2020 is no different.

And while the sale day falls on 27th November this year, we have already seen a number of iPhone Black Friday deals thanks to the release of the iPhone 12.

A number of the best offerings have come from Tesco Mobile, with the network selling iPhone 11 for just £29.99 a month.

This deal is part of the network’s second round of Black Friday deals, the first of which included the iPhone 11 Pro Max being discounted to just £42.99 a month.

This time round it is the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE on sale, along with Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 FE.

Early Black Friday iPhone 11 deal

Fone House

Tesco Mobile is currently offering an iPhone 11 for £29.99 a month, a saving of over £140.

It comes with 5000 minutes, 5000 texts, 3GB of data and you can even upgrade and add Apple AirPods for an extra £4 a month.

Featuring a 6.1-inch display, water resistance up to 2 metres for 30 minutes and the ability to shoot in 4K, the iPhone 11 might be a year old but it still has plenty to offer.

This is a great option for anyone who wants to upgrade to a newer iPhone but doesn’t want to pay for large amounts of data they won’t use.

The iPhone 11 is joined by the iPhone SE, a cheaper alternative that was only release earlier in the year.

For £16.99 a month, Tesco Mobile is offering the iPhone SE with 5000 minutes, 5000 texts and 500MB data.

Both iPhones are available in a range of colours including red, black and white.

If you’re not set on getting an iPhone, for £16.99 you can also get a Samsung Galaxy A51. As with all Tesco Mobile contracts, there is no upfront cost but the phone does have a quad-camera set-up and a 6.5-inch display.

More Tesco Mobile Black Friday deals

Tesco Mobile continuously provides some of the cheapest mobile phone deals. The contracts aren’t necessarily loaded up with tonnes of data but there is no point paying for unlimited data, if you’re not going to use it. There is no upfront cost either, so you only have to worry about budgeting for the monthly payment.

Here is a selection of the best deals on offer:

For more discounts, take a look at our guides to the best Apple, SIM-only and phone Black Friday deals.

More Black Friday phone deals

There are plenty of other networks offering Black Friday deals. Networks such as O2 and Sky Mobile have already started their deals, along with retailers such as Mobiles.co.uk and Carphone Warehouse.

iPhone Black Friday deals

Samsung Black Friday deals

