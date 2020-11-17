Apple AirPods Pro at lowest ever price in this Black Friday deal

AirPods are always a big hit during the Black Friday sales with Apple’s earbuds having some of the best savings of last year.

For those who have been waiting for a discount, now is the time to act. Apple AirPods Pro are at their lowest ever price on Amazon.

Get £50 off AirPods Pro

Usually on sale for £249, the AirPod Pros are now on offer for £199 – a saving of £50. As well as Amazon, Very have them for £209, offering a saving of £40.

Released in October last year, the AirPod Pros have active noise cancellation, are water and sweat resistant and have a wireless charging case that gives you over 24 hours of battery life.

These earbuds also have a transparency mode that allows you to hear what is going on around you in the outside world, but only when you want to.

AirPod Black Friday deals

If you want to save a little more money, the 2nd Generation AirPods are also on sale. Prices start at £124.49 for those in the standard case and go up to £157 for the wireless case earbuds. Both are a saving of over £30.

Currys currently has a 2nd Generation set that come with the charging case, also for £124.99. But by far the best price we have seen today, or in quite some time actually, goes to Ebay where you can buy a pair of pods with a wireless case for £105- a mammoth saving of around £50 off the current deal prices elsewhere. These are going extremely fast- so be quick if you want them!

AirPods aren’t the only Apple products on sale either. We have already seen a range of Apple Black Friday deals go live including the new iPad Pro 128GB for £739.

If it is an Apple Watch you are after, you can save £80 on an Apple Watch Series 3 on Very, or the Apple Watch Series 5 is now £429, down from £489.

