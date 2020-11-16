Virgin Media Black Friday deals: Get TV, broadband and phone at great prices

Virgin Media are one of the UK’s leading suppliers of broadband and part of the reason they are so successful is the bundle packages they have that incorporate a huge amount of TV, Movies and sports.

The deals they have on these tend to get even better on and around Black Friday and this year, already, seems to be no exception. With the big day itself not arriving until November 27th, Virgin are not hanging about and there are deals to be found now to tick off all your entertainment needs.

From broadband-only packages to those that include movies and all the sports coverage you could possibly need, they are all on offer and ready to be taken advantage of.

Here are some of the best we have found so far but do bookmark this page and we will keep it updated with the best Black Friday Virgin Media deals that we can find.

Virgin Media Black Friday deals

Big M100 bundle | £62 £28.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract. £35 set up cost.

Touted as the cheapest bundle that Virgin media have offered, this deal features download speeds of up to 108 Mbps with uploads averaging out at 10 Mbps. UK landline calls are free at weekends here, while you get a whole host of TV channels included as part of the deal. The 112 channels include all the HD versions of the main five channels, as well as extras such as Syfy, Fox UK, Sky One and Gold. This is definitely one for those of you that love your telly as you will have a lot of shows to choose from.

Big M200 bundle | £88 £44.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract. £35 set up cost.

The next promised average download speed of 213 Mbps can be yours with this bundle- which Virgin Media claim to be 5x faster than what you get with Sky and BT. As for the TV, you get those 112 channels from the last deal, but you also get an extra 100 that include Sky HD channels and BT Sport in 4k! The weekend free landline calls are also included in this one too.

Ultimate Oomph bundle | £139 £77.99 for 18 months on an 18-month contract. £35 set up cost.

Almost worth buying for the name of the bundle alone, this is everything you could possibly want out of a broadband and TV deal. With internet speeds up to a whopping 516 Mbps (that’s 7x faster than Sky and BT according to Virgin) you will also get the M600 Fibre Broadband update for zero cost when it gets released.

250 channels will be yours which includes all in the above bundles, you also get Sky Sports and Sky Movies in HD. This deal also comes with a Sim included that comes with 4G, roam in 43 countries (when we can visit them again) and free data, minutes and texts that are never-ending. If you want the lot, this is the deal for you.

