Sky launches Black Friday deals today with 50% off Sky TV packages, iPhone 12 offers and more

Great news for telly fans, there are a long list of new deals on Sky TV with options even including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky kids, so you can keep everyone in the family happy. There are also deals on Superfast Broadband so you can stream everything at once and half price data offers on the shiny new iPhone 12.

Advertisement

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be a brilliant time to save a good chunk of money and this year looks set to be one of the best yet. We saw Sky slash the prices of its TV bundles by up to 50 per cent last year and have seen the same savings back for 2020 with even more to offer.

And while Black Friday may not be until 27th November, Sky has already launched its deals meaning you can take advantage of special Black Friday prices as well as existing offers and bundles.

Sports and movie fans can currently save £21.50 a month on a Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports package so you can catch all the matches and the latest film releases. Usually £71 a month, the bundle is now £49.50 a month.

Anyone who loves to best the first to get their hands on the latest tech will also be excited about the iPhone 12 deal which includes 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £43 a month, with nothing to pay upfront. This would have been £58 a month meaning you’d save £15 a month, which is £360 in total over the 24 month contract period.

We’ll be updating our picks below as new deals come in so keep this page bookmarked to see all the most up to date Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Sky deals

Sky’s Black Friday deals have now launched and there are some great offers to get your hands on, from TV and phone contracts to broadband and build your own bundles.

Here are the Sky deals currently on offer for Black Friday:

Scroll below to see our full breakdown of Sky TV, broadband and mobile deals.

How to get Sky TV

To get start watching Sky channels such as Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central and National Geographic, you will need to sign up to a monthly subscription.

With the standard subscription, a Sky Q box will be installed in your home and you’ll be ready to watch the main Sky channels.

You can choose to add extra packages to this subscription – such as Sky Sports – for an additional fee to gain access to more specialist channels.

With the Sky Q box installed, you can also watch on-demand and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and ITV Hub all in one place. The box can be voice-controlled and you will be able to record up to six shows at once.

A number of Sky packages can also be bought as a NOW TV pass. These include; Sky Sports, Cinema and Entertainment. If you prefer, these can also be bought with a NOW TV Stick, too.

It is worth weighing up your options before committing because the streaming service will have its own NOW TV Black Friday deals.

Best Sky deals

It is worth noting; for all new customers there is a set-up cost of approximately £20 – 40 depending on the bundle you choose. If you have previously logged into a Sky account you may see a sign in page when you follow the below links before you are shown the deal.

Sky TV deals

Sky TV allows you to build your own bundle to pick the additional channels that best suit your TV-watching habits. If you’re lucky, they may already be packaged together in a money-saving deal.

Sky Broadband deals

If you are a completely new customer to Sky, you may prefer to choose a bundle that provides Sky TV alongside its broadband. The Superfast Broadband offers an average download speed of 59mbps.

Sky Mobile deals

Sky Mobile offers both SIM-only and contract deals with half price offers on 30GB deals on a number of models as listed below. All below deals are for 24 month contract periods. Sky also provides a handy coverage checker so that you can make sure you can make the most of any new purchase.

For more handset and network options, check out our SIM-only and Black Friday phone deals pages.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What channels do you get with Sky?

Sky

The channels you are able to access will depend on the subscription or package you are signed up to.

Here are some of the main channels available with a standard Sky subscription:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Gold

Dave

Sky Documentaries

Comedy Central

Fox

Discovery

Sky History

MTV

Sky Nature

National Geographic

Vice

For an additional price, there are three main packages; Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids. Sky Sports will allow you to watch dedicated Premier League, F1, Cricket and Golf channels.

Sky Cinema will give you access to 12 additional channels such as Sky Cinema Animation, Comedy, Disney and Sci-Fi Horror, and Sky Kids includes Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Baby TV.

To add these packages, prices start at an extra £5 a month.

Does Sky do Black Friday?

Yes, Sky does do its own Black Friday sale and this year there are six main deals with discounts up to 50 per cent which have been launched weeks ahead of the official Black Friday weekend (27th November).

Last year Sky cut the prices of all its packages by 50 per cent, included on Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and a Sky Q subscription.

For 2020, there is a wider range of offers which including build your own bundles at half price, phone deals and Superfast Broadband discounts.

See all Sky’s Black Friday deals online

What were the Sky Black Friday deals in 2019?

In last year’s Sky Black Friday sale, the brand cut the price of all its TV packages by up to 50 per cent.

One of the biggest savings was on the ‘Mega’ bundle, which include Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience. Typically £106, the bundle was on offer for just £62 – a saving of over £40.

There were also money off on broadband and mobile plans. Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max had discounted contracts, having only been released a few months earlier. It is possible we could see similar iPhone 12 deals as we get closer to Black Friday itself. Keep an eye on our Apple Black Friday and iPhone Black Friday deals pages for the latest offers.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Not sure where to start? Take a look through our dedicated Black Friday deals pages below. You have the option to search via retailer or brand.

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.