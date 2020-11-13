iPhone Black Friday deals 2020: Get free AirPod Pros with iPhone 11

There is no denying that iPhones are one of the most highly sought-after products during Black Friday sales.

With the new release of four new iPhone 12 models, we are expecting deals on all the older iPhones including the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, which is still less than a year old.

Discounts on the newly-released iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max shouldn’t be ruled out either. Last Black Friday, we saw retailers slashing the price of the iPhone 11 despite it barely being two months old.

Black Friday itself falls on 27th November this year but that hasn’t stopped retailers and network providers from starting their offers early.

Tesco Mobile and Virgin have already started their sales weeks before the main event, along with the likes of Three, Sky Mobile and Mobiles.co.uk. Savings include £130 off both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE at its lowest ever price.

If that wasn’t enough, Virgin hasn’t held back with its Black Friday discounts offering free AirPods Pro (RRP £249) when you buy an iPhone 11.

And there are more discounts yet to come. Most of the big network providers have only just started to launch their early Black Friday deals so we are still expecting prices to drop even further as November goes on.

We would recommend bookmarking this page as we will continue to update these deals as new Black Friday sales go live.

Early iPhone Black Friday deals

There are some brilliant deals at the moment from major networks and retailers. Here are the cheapest iPhone deals on offer:

Does Apple do Black Friday iPhone deals?

Apple does not hold its own Black Friday sale but that should not stop you from being able to nab a genuine iPhone Black Friday deal.

If you are interesting in buying a SIM-free iPhone, all the major Apple-selling retailers will have Black Friday sales. This includes Amazon, Currys PC World, AO.com, Very, Argos and John Lewis.

Network providers will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, too. Virgin launched its Black Friday sale has a range of iPhone deals.

The iPhone 11 is currently on offer for £34 a month. There are no upfront costs, and the contract provides unlimited minutes and texts, and 100GB of data. If that wasn’t enough, you get a free pair of AirPods Pro (worth £249).

Will the iPhone 12 go on sale for Black Friday?

There is a good chance we will see iPhone 12 Black Friday deals as we get closer to 27th November. These will be alongside savings on the iPhone 11 models, iPhone SE and the older iPhone XR.

Looking at last year, we saw some great discounts on the iPhone 11 despite it only being two months old and are hoping for a similar trend for 2020.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro may be more likely to a part of any savings or bundle deals because of their earlier release date of 23rd October.

The iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max are available to pre-order now but won’t be officially released until 13th November so major discounts on these models are a little uncertain.

However, network providers do often like to throw in freebies and additional benefits, such as a free Disney+ subscription, with their contracts so keep an eye out for these types of deals, too.

We are already seeing providers such as Virgin offering free Google Nest Mini smart speaker (worth £59.99) with specific mobile phone deals, and these freebies will only get more expensive as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals

With the release of four new iPhone 12 models, the prices of older Apple devices have started to drop. We can only expect these to decrease further as more Black Friday sales begin.

If you’d like to compare these offers with others, take a look at our guides to Black Friday phone and SIM-only deals for discounts on Samsung, Google and Huawei models, too.

Best iPhone 12 deals

Having been released in late October, the iPhone 12 is still pretty new. However, with the release of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max in November, we are now starting to see prices begin to become more competitive. Main features include the return of the squared-off design as seen on the iPhone 4, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. All iPhone 12 models are 5G.

iPhone 12 Pro deals

The iPhone Pro is available in four metallic colours; silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. It also has a 6.1-inch display and is waterproof (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest of Apple’s new phone with a 6.7‑inch display, three rear cameras and face ID. There are three storage sizes available; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 12 Mini deals

Having finally been released, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the new models. It has a 5.4-inch display, has two rear cameras and is available in five colours; red, black, white, blue and green.

Best iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

With the release of the iPhone 12, we are expecting to see the prices of all iPhone 11 models to drop. Here are the best contract and SIM-only deals for the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro deals

The iPhone 11 Pro has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” and subjects much further away.

iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

The Pro Max is the biggest of the iPhone 11 models with a 6.5-inch display. It also has a longer battery life at 20 hours of video watching capable on a single charge.

Best iPhone SE deals

Released earlier this year (April 2020), the iPhone SE is designed to be more affordable than its iPhone 11 and 12 counterparts. Features include a smaller 4.7-inch HD display, the A13 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 11 and a two-camera set-up.

Here are the best iPhone SE deals available right now.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone SE is available SIM-free, too.

iPhone SE 64GB | £399 at Argos

Best iPhone XR deals

The iPhone XR may be two years old but it still has some brilliant features including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and an IP67 rating making it dust and water resistant (up to 1 metre for 30 minutes).

Here are the best iPhone XR deals on offer.

If you’d rather a SIM-only contract, the iPhone XR is also on offer SIM-free.

iPhone XR 64GB | £629 £498.99 at Very

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?

An immediate difference is in the physical design of the two iPhones. The iPhone 11 has the same rounded design as those in the iPhone X range. However, the iPhone 12 has a squared-off shape last seen with the iPhone 5.

The iPhone 12 also has a new aluminium frame and new screen merges crystal and glass to create what Apple calls a ceramic shield which is four times more durable and splash resistant.

The iPhone 12 Pro takes that a step further and can be submerged in up to six metres of water for half an hour at a time.

Next, the price. The iPhone 11 can currently be bought for £599 SIM-free. Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini (the cheapest in the new iPhone 12 range) start at £699, and the RRP for the standard iPhone 12 is £799.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have three cameras in total, two in the back and one front lens. However, Apple boasts that it has improved the iPhone 12 camera’s performance by 27 per cent.

The processor has seen improvements, too. The iPhone 11 uses the A13 chip, but the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is 20 per cent faster than its predecessor. The iPhone 12 models are also the first Apple devices to be 5G.

And, while both phones have Apple’s lightning charger port, the new iPhone 12 also offers Magsafe charging, which can be done through a magnetic charging pad that attaches straight onto the phone.

Some of the only elements to stay the same are; the size of both standard models remains at 6.1-inches and have the three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

How different are the latest models?

There are four new iPhone 12 models in total. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released on 23rd October. The remaining two models, the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, are available to pre-order now but are officially released on 13th November.

One of the key differences between these models and their predecessors is the processor they use. All iPhone 12 models are powered by a A14 Bionic Chip that Apple says is 20 per cent faster than the one used by the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. The iPhone XR uses the even older A12 Bionic Chip.

Next, the size and design. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display of any iPhone at 6.7-inches. This is followed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch display and iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inches.

If you prefer a smaller phone, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE have a smaller 4.7-inch display.

Beyond these differences, the main consideration should be how much you are willing to spend and how much built-in storage do you need. The standard storage offerings are 64GB or 128GB but the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max offer larger capacity with 256GB and 512GB options.

Should you buy now or wait until Black Friday for the best iPhone deals?

Deciding on whether you should wait until Black Friday to buy a new iPhone largely depends on whether you can afford to wait, on what phone you have your eye on, and if you have already seen a deal you like.

If your contract has already ended, waiting for a deal on Black Friday may not be possible. However, if you do have any flexibility, are looking for a SIM-free deal or your contract is almost at an end, waiting until Black Friday could see you save a decent amount of money.

Most UK network providers, including EE, Three and Vodafone, all do their own Black Friday sales and we are expecting iPhones to feature heavily. It is a similar story with SIM-free phones. Retailers such as Currys PC World, Amazon, Very and Argos will all have Black Friday deals on a range of technology including Apple.

Black Friday is likely to be one of the only times this year we see decent discounts on the newly released iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max. So, if you are set on getting one of the new models, waiting until Black Friday sales begin in force is definitely worth it.

However, one thing to bear in mind is that more sites are starting their early Black Friday deals way before the day itself. Amazon and Very both have Black Friday sales live already, with discounts on the older iPhone XR, 11 and even the cheaper iPhone SE, beginning to appear.

Now that the offers have started. we would recommend keeping an eye on prices and pages like this so that you are one of the first to see when a decent deal comes in.

If you spot a discount that you know saves you money, you may want to take it up sooner, rather than later. There is no guarantee that the same, or a better, deal will be available later in the sale season. Just make sure you check prices elsewhere first to ensure you are getting the best deal possible.

What was the best iPhone deal in 2019 and when was it available?

Despite the iPhone 11 only being released in September last year, we saw some brilliant discounts on the Apple device, and on the slightly older iPhone XR. Many of these deals appeared in the week, or two, leading up to Black Friday itself.

One of the best deals came from the site, Mobiles.co.uk, which offered unlimited minutes and texts, along with plenty of data for less than £35 a month.

See below:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red was on for £33 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

The iPhone XR 128GB was on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months

