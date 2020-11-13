Save up to 40% on Fitbit Charge 4 and Inspire in early Black Friday deal

Christmas is nearly upon us and if you are anything like us, that means eating as much as humanly possible and then spending January trying to burn it all off.

There are many devices that can help you keep track of how much you are exercising and Fitbit’s are one of the biggest, having soared in popularity since they first hit the market. Now more than just a step counter, they can be used while swimming and can monitor all sorts of different things that are important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

And this is yet another early Amazon Black Friday offer as more and more places try to get deals out to us early ahead of Black Friday officially taking place on November 27th. The main day is followed shortly afterwards by Cyber Monday for all your tech needs.

Save up to 40% on Fitbits at Amazon

Fitbits can keep track of your steps or how far you have gone on a run, monitor your heart rate and are a great tool for helping you stay motivated while maintaining your fitness- especially helpful with the cold dark evenings upon us. Alternatives that tend to see offers during the Black Friday period include the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches.

There are several different colours and models that are part of this latest Amazon Fitbit offer, all listed for you below.

