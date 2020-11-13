Best Black Friday mobile phone and contract deals: from iPhone to Samsung, O2 to Tesco Mobile

With Black Friday just around the corner we’re already seeing lots of products with early offers ahead of late-November mega-sale, and there will definitely be some red-hot phone deals.

Much of normal life has been put on hold this year, but new phones are still being announced by the day, and we are seeing many major new handsets launched in autumn 2020. The Google Pixel 4a was launched at the beginning of October, closely followed by the Sony Xperia 5 II.

A month later than its usual September slate, Apple dazzled us with the launch of the new iPhone 12. If it is an iPhone you’re after, we recommend taking a look at our iPhone Black Friday deals page.

And while the latest Bond film has been postponed for release until 2021, its featured phone brand Nokia pushed ahead with the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G. You can head to our upcoming 2020 phones page for an overview of new handsets and their release dates.

If you’re looking for a new phone – or you think it would be a great gift for someone you know this Christmas – Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up a contract for a lower-than-usual price.

Last year we saw all the major providers including Vodafone, EE and Three get involved in the Black Friday sales and this year’s event is expected to be even bigger.

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year and Brits plan to spend an estimated £6 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases, according to Finder. We are also expected to spend more – with each Brit taking part in Black Friday planning to spend nearly £300 each – 18 per cent more than in 2019.

So far we have seen Virgin give away a free Nintendo Switch with every Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, free AirPods Pro in their iPhone 11 deal, and the Samsung Galaxy A21s on offer for just £13.99 a month.

If you’ve already got the handset you want, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the SIM-only Black Friday deals being offered by some of the providers: we’ve seen some absolutely bargains in the past.

Otherwise, keep an eye on our Carphone Warehouse Black Friday and EE Black Friday deal guides for tips on how to find the best savings. Early Black Friday deals are already live – and throughout November – so check those out below too.

Not ready to commit just yet? Keep this page bookmarked as we will continue to update it with new deals throughout the Black Friday sales.

When do Black Friday phone deals begin?

If 2019 is anything to go buy, you should expect some strong offers in these weeks running up to Black Friday. For example, in 2019 Carphone Warehouse released a mid-November wave of price drops in what the provider called its ‘Why Wait?’ sale, with reductions being offered on the Huawei P30 Lite, Sony Xperia 1 and Google Pixel 3A.

We are confident we will see pay-monthly contracts start to drop from the middle of November onwards. The strongest offers will come from the major networks and EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, as well as providers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk. Also look out for the offers from lesser-known sellers like Fonehouse and Affordable Mobiles – we saw strong deals from both in 2019.

Note: The deals below were correct at the time of checking on 7th November. Double check prices before buying as some deals can end, or change.

Best early Black Friday phone deals

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone the Black Friday sale may be your best bet to get a great deal.

Best Black Friday phone deals

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4

Motorola Razr 5G

Which retailers have Black Friday phone deals?

Here’s our list of all the major phone networks and retailers who will definitely be rolling out deals this Black Friday:

Best EE deals

EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment includes access to smart benefits like Apple TV, BT Sport and Prime Video. when you order the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20 per cent off their monthly bill.

EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.

Best Vodafone deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Google, and Huawei all have models that benefit from the deal. There’s also some very tempting 56GB Vodafone packages from Mobiles.co.uk across a number of handsets.

Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees.

Best iD Mobile deals

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.

Best Three deals

Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.

Best Virgin deals

All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract, and a free Galaxy Watch Active with a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan.

Best 02 deals

O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Best mobiles.co.uk deals

Mobiles.co.uk have kicked off their Black Friday proceedings by locking in the prices on certain handsets between now and Black Friday. That means you shouldn’t find a cheaper price on mobiles.co.uk in the next couple of weeks. However, if the price does change, the Price Guarantee means they’ll refund you the difference. For all the Ts and Cs, you can read more about this offer.

The following brands are included:

What Black Friday phone deals can be expected this year?

While there’s been a flurry of new phones released – with more to come – this autumn, it’s unlikely that you’ll find any stand-out deals on flagship phones. Yes, we saw some offers on top-of-the-range handsets in 2019, including the iPhone 11 and Samsung S10, but they weren’t the biggest price reductions.

If you are interested in either of these phones, soon will be the perfect time to pick up these phones, as they’ve both been superseded by the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 this year. Black Friday is the prime time to pick up former flagship phones, as networks and retailers alike drop prices.

Are SIM only deals going to feature in Black Friday?

Without a doubt, there will be some awesome SIM-only deals out there during Black Friday. What we saw in 2019 was lots of triple-digit monthly data packages having their prices slashed, sometimes as much as 50 per cent.

So if you’re something of a data-guzzler who needs a regular Netflix hit when you’re out and about, you may well want to keep your handset but switch to a new SIM.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020. However, stores such as Amazon and Currys usually start sales up to a week before, with many deals continuing throughout the weekend.

Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Black Friday – so 30th November in 2020. Traditionally just for online sales, Cyber Monday often takes place in-store also nowadays – you can see more in our guide to Black Friday vs Cyber Monday.

