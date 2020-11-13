AO Black Friday deals 2020: latest offers on TVs and Shark vacuums

AO is a great one-stop-shop where you’re as likely to find a great deal on a brand new TV or smart speaker as you are a coffee maker or washing machine – and its Black Friday sale is underway.

The digital store Appliances Online, or AO as it is now known, has come a long way in recent years to cement its place as one of the top tech (as well as appliance) providers.

Black Friday 2019 was a great year for tech in particular, with highlight deals including the Google Home Mini for £19, £100 off Dyson technology, and the PS4 and Xbox One both going for under £200.

This might go some way to explain why, according to a study by AO, Black Friday is Britain’s favourite sale event. Nearly 20 per cent of Brits also admitted to using the sales to do all their Christmas shopping.

We don’t blame them. We may still be a couple of weeks away from 27th November, but there are plenty of offers available on everything from coffee machines to headphones and TVs.

Some of the best AO Black Friday deals so far include a saving of over £150 on the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and a huge £500 discount on the Samsung UE65TU8500 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV.

If that wasn’t enough, AO also offers a price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy are all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time.

The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday. Below, we take you through some of the best deals from last year’s event, what to expect from Black Friday 2020 and point you towards the early offers you can get your hands on right now.

Best AO Black Friday deals: quick links

AO.com’s Black Friday sale has started, and there are discounts available on everything from TVs to coffee machines to vacuum cleaners. Here are our top picks:

Best AO Black Friday Deals

AO Black Friday TV Deals

AO currently has up to £500 off Samsung TVs, with some great models up for grabs. As well as being smart TVs, many offer built-in virtual assistants such as Alexa, 100 per cent colour volume, and 4K upscaling in real time with Quantum 4K processors. Better yet, each model in the deal comes with 50 per cent cashback on Samsung soundbar when bought with one of these TVs. According to Statista, Samsung was deemed the most popular TV brand in the UK last year, followed by LG and Panasonic.

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on LG TVs

Save on Sony, Toshiba and Philips TVs

AO Black Friday white goods and appliance deals

Truly living up to its name, AO is one of the best places to go for white goods and is currently having a sale with selected cooking appliances coming with half-price installation.

What to expect from AO on Black Friday

AO hasn’t waited for the big day to arrive – it’s already launched its Black Friday deals.

The retailer is always a solid place to turn to for appliances on Black Friday – in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.

This year looks to be much the same, with the addition of some great tech deals. Last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. We may even see some deals on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest Amazon Echo range. Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!

Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – check back here nearer the time and we will update the page with codes as soon as we have them.

Best AO Black Friday deals from last year

There were a few highlights in the AO Black Friday deals last year, including:

Tips for shopping AO Black Friday deals

Keep an eye on AO’s website – The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals.

– The AO Black Friday sale is now live to keep an eye on their website for the latest deals. Create a wish list – There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted.

– There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted. Check prices early – Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are.

– Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are. Bookmark this page – We will be continuously updating our Black Friday pages up to and including Black Friday, grouping all the best deal in one place with all the latest news, advice and flash offers.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes – much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.

