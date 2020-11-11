Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The dawn of a new gaming era is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November 10th- a full week before we can get hold of a PlayStation 5 here in the UK.

Advertisement

While we all wait for the chance to have the new console set up and running in our homes, now is the time to look ahead to what games we will be able to play on it. You’ll see lots of new game that will be playable on either the Series or the One range, as well as some older games that have been optimised to play on the latest console.

And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. Also for fans of the other recently announced, next-generation console, here is our list of all the games coming out on the PlayStation 5. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the Xbox Series X in the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

12 Minutes

The Ascent

Aragami 2

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99

Atomic Heart

Avowed

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

Bloodbowl 3

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory 1.0

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of the Sea

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Preorder at Game now for £64.99

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control: Ultimate Edition – Preorder at Game now for £64.99

Cris Trails

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Cuisine Royale

Cyberpunk 2077

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

Dead by Daylight

Demon Turf

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dying Light 2

Dynasty Warriors 9

Earthlock 2

Echo Generation

Enlisted

Evergate

Everwild

Exo One

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6 – Pre-order at Amazon for £54.99

FIFA 21 – Buy now at Game now for £54.99

Fortnite

For Honor

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Gotham Knights – Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Gothic Remake

Grand Theft Auto V

Graven

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Masterchief Collection

Haven

Hello Neighbor 2

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Hyper Scape

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Pre-order at Amazon for £64.99

In Sound Mind

Just Dance 2021 – Preorder at Game now for £49.99

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

King Oddball

Lake

Last Stop

Legends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Little Nightmares II

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

Madden NFL 21

Mad Streets

Man-Eater

Manifold Garden

Marvel’s Avengers

The Medium

Metal Hellsinger

Microman

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Moonray

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K21 – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Paradise Lost

Party Crasher Simulator

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Pragmata

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Game now for £34.99

Psychonauts 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Recompile

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Shredders

Song of Iron

Soulborn

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem

Tell Me Why

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Big Con

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Falconeer

The Gunk

The Invincible

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Outer Worlds

The Second Extinction

The Sims 5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tunic

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

War Thunder

War Frame

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Dogs: Legion – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

White Shadows

WRC 9: World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.