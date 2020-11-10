Destiny 2 event planned as Beyond Light gets ready to launch

Destiny 2 is unveiling Beyond Light today, the next major expansion for the game that was released back in 2017, and it would be fair to say that fans of the game are beyond excited to get their next fix of Destiny fun.

There will be a ton added to the game with this latest addition, from new missions to new gear and raids, and new player versus environment locations- players will not be short on things to do when it launches.

Change is afoot with the game as a whole as some older parts of the title that were not exactly popular will be phased out to make way for the wealth of new content that is being delivered.

Not only that, but there’s an event to mark the end of The Season of Arrivals. If you need to pick up the game, you can buy Destiny 2 on Xbox for £4.86, or if you already have it, you can buy Destiny 2 Beyond light for £34.99.

Is there a Destiny 2 event ?

It would appear so – not that it was announced in the way they may have hoped. It appears a leaked email accidentally revealed what was happening and Luke Smith, director at Destiny had to reveal, or at least tease, that was something was happening.

"Is there an end of season event?"

We have a small event to close out Season of Arrivals. We wanted it to be a surprise but an email accidentally mentioned it! It's nothing too crazy, just a little time to chill in the Tower before the Lights go out. See you soon. — Luke Smith ❄️????❄️ (@thislukesmith) November 6, 2020

So while it does not look like what is planned will be huge, it does seem that something is happening and it will be worth hanging out around the Tower to see what is in store. Before whatever it is begins though, look for an update to occur- albeit a small one.

However, a much bigger one will follow and Destiny 2’s servers will be taken offline for a whopping 14 hours before it starts back up again with the new content available. That should happen here in the UK from 03:00 tonight which should mean the game will be back up for us tomorrow evening.

