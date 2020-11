Currys PC World kicks off early Black Friday deals on Fitbit, TVs and tech in Ready, Set, Go sale

Currys PC World knows how to do a Black Friday sale whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch, a vacuum cleaner, or a TV.

Advertisement

Last year, Currys averaged 72 orders per minute and sold enough widescreen TVs that if they stacked them, they would be 32 times the height of the Shard.

Normally, Currys launches their Black Tag event and Why Wait sale, both usually take place in the lead up to Black Friday giving customers early deals. However, today Currys have launched a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale with early Black Friday deals running between 10th and 19th November. The retailer has cut prices on hundreds of items, including Samsung TVs and the Fitbit Inspire 2.

You can also shop early with peace of mind as Currys has said that they will refund customers the difference if a product they buy in the Ready, Set, Go sale sees a bigger price drop for Black Friday itself.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from Currys PC World. We’ll keep this updated throughout the Ready, Set, Go early Black Friday sale, so keep checking back.

Best early Black Friday deals: Ready, Set, Go sale

You can get up to 68% off hundreds of items in Currys’ Ready, Set, Go sale. From coffee machines to TVs, you can shop early knowing that Currys will match the price if the already discounted product gets a further price drop for Black Friday. Just make sure you can see the ‘Black Friday price’ badge.

Early tech deals

Early homeware and appliance deals

Lower down we’ve split out more deals by category, including TVs, laptops and appliances.

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

Currys is a must-check on Black Friday and throughout November with plenty of deals on appliances, electronics and the must-have items; whether that’s a console like the Nintendo Switch, the latest headphones, or a decent laptop for your child at university. We’ve broken down the Currys deals by category further down this page, but read on for an overview.

Currys Black Friday sale had plenty of discounts last year, and a quick look at Curry’s Black Friday page already shows smartphones, home appliances, TVs, consoles, and laptops are all on the menu for the Clearance and Black Tag event.

We’re predicting that must-have tech products, in particular, will sell like hotcakes – particularly mobiles such as the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a, smart speakers such as Google Home and Echo devices as well as Apple Watches and iPads.

Currys also had a great run with consoles last year – expect some clear-out sales on the PS4 and Xbox One as they make room for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Currys also released a number of voucher code deals last year – we will update this page nearer the time once we have news.

With so many deals it can get confusing, but don’t worry. Simply put, there are two types of Currys Black Friday deals. The first is the continuous deal that is around and becomes a draw, the second is the quick sale similar to Amazon’s lightning deals. Luckily for all of us, the first are more common with Currys, mostly thanks to the November long sale. We’ll include quick sale items here too.

This year, Currys have launched early Black Friday deals in their Ready, Set, Go sale. They will price match products that see discounts in this sale later in the month, if their prices drop further for Black Friday itself.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

Currys is currently running deals on all sorts of TVs, from £500 off the latest Samsung QLED TVs down to smaller smart TVs under £200:

Currys Black Friday Laptop Deals

Laptops are always a key item during Black Friday, and Currys has you covered from MacBooks to Chromebooks to gaming laptops. Their current deals cover all budgets and preferences:

Currys Black Friday Tablet Deals

With the release of the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4, Currys is having a sale on their tablets – particularly the other iPad models:

Currys Black Friday Headphone Deals

Currys currently has up to 20 per cent off selected headphones – including big names such as Skullcandy, Beats, and, of course, AirPods:

Currys Black Friday Camera Deals

For the camera enthusiasts who don’t purely rely on their smartphone, Currys has a dedicated camera section – with some models now seeing hundreds of pounds off:

Currys Black Friday Appliance Deals

Black Friday isn’t just for luxury tech gadgets – it’s the perfect time to replace your vacuum or redecorate your kitchen:

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.

– we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales. Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.

– there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed. Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.

When does Currys Black Friday sale start?

Currys Black Friday sale usually starts at midnight on Friday 27th November online.

However, Currys usually launches a Why Wait sale around two weeks before Black Friday – so it’s worth keeping an eye on their website in mid-November. This year, Currys is running a Ready, Set, Go sale from 10th to 19th November and is also offering a Black Friday price guarantee too – so you’ll be refunded the difference if the price drops further on Black Friday.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence!

Can you collect items from Currys during lockdown?

Yes! In England, you can only order online or over the phone from 5th November, but you can collect from the store with ‘zero contact’ click and collect. However only online delivery is available in Wales, and stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain open as usual.

If you’ve pre-ordered the PS5 or Xbox Series X from Currys in-store and paid the full balance by Wednesday evening, you’ll still be able to collect your long-awaited console.

In England, you've got until Wednesday evening to come to store and pay the outstanding balance on your console. You’ll then be able to collect on launch day. Can't come into the store? That's fine, send someone else, but don't forget to bring your pre-order receipt. pic.twitter.com/mwX470LZRB — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 2, 2020

Best Currys deals from last year

Last year Currys had savings on appliances great and small:

Read more on Black Friday

Suffering from deals fatigue already? Don’t worry – we’re busy doing all the searching and scrolling for you. Take a look through our list of dedicated Black Friday deals pages below.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.