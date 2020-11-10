Smyths Toys Black Friday deals: Savings on toys PAW Patrol to Marvel figures and LOL

Toys have seen more use than usual this year – and with Christmas looming ever closer, toys will certainly be a focal part of the upcoming Black Friday sales.

Advertisement

The top 12 toys for Christmas 2020 have already been announced and many familiar names have made the line-up – and Smyths has always been a reliable source of deals for the big brands. Last Black Friday saw some great savings on Disney from Toy Story to Frozen, as well as Lego Black Friday deals and discounts on NERF, Star Wars, and Paw Patrol.

We’ve already had some generous deals this year from Smyths, particularly bundles for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in particular, and we may just see their best deals yet with the half-term half-price sale. Yes, some big names are half-price until 9th November – perfect for a half-term that may have to be spent indoors.

So get ahead of the Cyber Monday. and Black Friday furore with Smyths, who offer free delivery with 1-2 days on orders over £19.

See below for the best deals on action figures, board games, and the like at Smyths.

Best deals from the Smyths half-term half-price sale

The half-term half price deal does exactly what it says on the tin – selected products are 50% off until 9th November. Some big brands have made the cut – here’s some of the best below:

Smyths has also just got in Xbox Series X stock, on both the Xbox Series X for £449 and the Xbox Series S for £249 – you’ll have to move fast though.

Does Smyths do Black Friday?

Yes! Smyths has run a Black Friday sale for a few years now, and 2020 is unlikely to be an exemption.

What toys will go on sale on Black Friday?

Big recognisable brand names usually appear in the Black Friday sales – which includes the likes of Disney, Lego, Nerf Guns, Paw Patrol, and Barbie. For the younger children, fisher price, dolls, and plush toys will also likely see a discount.

LOL Surprise dolls have become somewhat of a trend this year and are also likely to be included, as well as modern twists on classic board games such as Monopoly and Cluedo.

Gaming has also become a key part of the Smyths brand, with great value bundles on Nintendo Switches in particular expected, as well as the PS4 following the upcoming release of the PS5.

Best Smyths deals

Nintendo Switch

It wouldn’t be a sale without Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and bundles. The console has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The Switch is available in the standard version and the handheld-only Lite edition – both of which come as great bundle deals:

Not sure which console to buy? Here are the key differences between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite

Lego

LEGO is a brilliant option for birthdays and Christmas but the bigger sets can get expensive fast. Fortunately, there are some great LEGO deals currently on offer at Smyths. LEGO Harry Potter, Marvel, and Super Mario sets have all had the prices cut.

Barbie

Enduring fashion doll Barbie – soon to be a live-action film with Margot Robbie – is still consistently a bestseller, and often featured in Smyths’ Black Friday sales. However, there are also a few deals going now:

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price has been making children’s toys for generations, and are a go-to brand especially if your kids are on the younger side. Ahead of Black Friday, they already have some deals going:

NERF

The classic blasters offer harmless fun for boys and girls alike, just prepare to find lost foam pellets all over the place. They’ve also released tie-ins with videogame sensation Fortnite:

Hot Wheels

Still going strong 50 years later, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. These playsets include loops, stunts and even let you jump over a shark:

Videogame Picks

Along with offers on the Nintendo Switch, the upcoming release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that prices for older consoles like the PS4 are also being slashed. And, with a shiny new console, you need some great games to go with it – here are some of Smyths’ best gaming deals:

Peppa Pig

The iconic cartoon pig has been entertaining children for over 15 years now with no signs of stopping. The toys are perenially popular too – and now come with up to 25 per cent off:

Crayola

For kids into arts and crafts, Crayola is often the first port of call for all the latest pens, pencils, and paint supplies – now on offer at Smyths:

ClevaMama

For the really young ones, ClevaMama has all the baby essentials you could need – now with up to 25 per cent off:

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Currys Black Friday deals – From laptops to phones, Currys typically has discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Argos Black Friday deals – Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles, and offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – so they’ll also have the best prices around for TVs, home appliances, and other tech.

GAME Black Friday deals – GAME is always the best place to go for exclusive special editions of the latest games, as well as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S.

Apple Black Friday deals – There won’t be big deductions at the Apple Store, but Apple gadgets will likely see some great deals elsewhere.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals – Carphone Warehouse always has great Black Friday deals across networks – look out for 2020 mobile releases.

EE Black Friday deals – Expect some great bundles – EE has recently been giving out Apple Music, BT Sport, and Britbox subscriptions.

AO.com Black Friday deals – will have you covered for essential household appliances – but also tech such as laptops and mobiles also.

Very Black Friday deals – Expect to see some grest electrical deals from Very, with free next-day deliveries on orders over £30 and free returns.

Samsung Black Friday deals – Keep an eye out for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 range, as well as their wearables and earbuds too.

DELL Black Friday deals – Expect deals across the range from DELL, from old-school desktops to gaming laptops to the premium XPS series.

LEGO Black Friday deals – Always a bestseller in the run-up to Christmas, expect Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more to get great deals across stores.

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.