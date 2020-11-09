Will the Xbox Series X be on sale on Black Friday? Series X price and deals

This year more than ever, Black Friday is a great time to get a snag a cheap console and it seems, thanks to the latest lockdown England has been placed into, that online will be one of the only places go to grab a bargain.

We expect the usual great deals on current consoles, games, and accessories, but we have a whole new generation of gaming to look forward to – namely the Xbox Series X and PS5. While it is doubtful we will see any deals on the console itself, accessories may well be included and some games that will play on the new machines almost certainly will.

We know there will be some great deals for the PS4 and Xbox One and we will keep track of all the best that we can find. So keep the relevant pages bookmarked and keep checking back for the best gaming deals out there.

When will the Xbox Series X launch?

Tomorrow! The new Microsoft console will launch on November 10th 2020 and you can see what is inside the Xbox Series X box and check out our Xbox Series X review.

How much will Xbox Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X console will cost £449 here in the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been announced. There will also be a more affordable alternative version of the new console which will be called the Xbox Series S- although do not expect it to hit the same heights as the main unit. This console will retail at the lower price point of £249/$299.

Will the Xbox Series X be on offer on Black Friday?

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to release their console ahead of the sales – and would surely want to take advantage of the opportunity to claw back customers and start selling games to them.

However, this being a brand new release, don’t expect too drastic a discount – especially if stock is limited after disruption from COVID-19 – with the greatest deals likely to be found on the Xbox Series X games themselves. We have already seen the consoles vanish quickly from shopping websites as demand has been so huge and if the latest generation do end up in a sale- we imagine it would the Series S rather than the X.

Both versions of the console were available to pre-order on various sites including GAME for £449 for the Series X and GAME for £249 for the Series S. Amazon had stock and should have more on the way, as should the likes of Very, Smyths, John Lewis and Currys PC World. However, demand was huge and they soon sold out when they initially went on sale- so any new stock likely will too come release day.

There is a good chance, however, that we will see some great bundles being sold, allowing you to get heavily discounted or even free accessories and games with your new console – including upcoming games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

It would also be a chance to get a dirt-cheap Xbox One as retailers attempt to shift older stock – last year the Xbox One S went for as low as £99 on eBay which is one hell of a saving.

Games you can buy for the Xbox Series X

While at the moment the games listed are at their pre-order price given that the Xbox Series X is still a few weeks out from release date, it is worth checking back as there is every possibility that they will see a reduction some Black Friday. There is certainly more chance of getting a decent discount on a game than there will be on anything substantial for the console itself.

Xbox One deals

Maybe you are yet to join the Xbox world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you may be interested in.

And, we’d suggest keeping an eye on our Xbox Series X Black Friday page, too.

Xbox One S White 1tb with FIFA 21 £234.99 on Game

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) £489.99 at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Console £279 at Amazon

Xbox One X Robot White Special Edition (1TB) £319.99 at Amazon (Check sellers before buying)

For more news, visit our technology section. Looking for more deals? Why not check out our best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals guide or our PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals guide.