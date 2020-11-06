Sky Black Friday deals 2020: best early offers on TV packages

If you are getting pretty bored of watching the same old TV shows every night, you may have been looking out for a good deal on a new subscription or TV bundle.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be a brilliant time to save a good chunk of money. We saw Sky slash the prices of its TV bundles by up to 50 per cent last year, and we are expecting similar deals in 2020, too.

And while Black Friday may not be until 27th November, there are already a range of early Sky offers available including on as range of Sky Sports, TV and broadband bundles.

Sports fans can currently save £18 a month of a Sky TV, Sky Sports and BT Sport bundle so you never have to miss another game. Typically £70, the package is now on offer for £52.

These aren’t even official Black Friday deals either, so we expect prices to drop even further in the coming weeks of November. If you’re after a specific package, keep this page bookmarked as we will be regularly updating it through the Black Friday deals season.

Best early Sky deals

While Sky hasn’t yet started its official Black Friday sale, there are already a number of deals to take advantage of.

Here are the best and cheapest Sky deals currently on offer:

Does Sky do Black Friday?

Yes, Sky does do its own Black Friday sale. No dedicated Black Friday deals have been launched yet but expect discounts on its Sky TV, broadband, and Sky Sports packages.

Last year Sky cut the prices of all its packages by 50 per cent, included on Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and a Sky Q subscription.

How to get Sky TV

To get start watching Sky channels such as Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central and National Geographic, you will need to sign up to a monthly subscription.

With the standard subscription, a Sky Q box will be installed in your home and you’ll be ready to watch the main Sky channels.

You can choose to add extra packages to this subscription – such as Sky Sports – for an additional fee to gain access to more specialist channels.

With the Sky Q box installed, you can also watch on-demand and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and ITV Hub all in one place. The box can be voice-controlled and you will be able to record up to six shows at once.

A number of Sky packages can also be bought as a NOW TV pass. These include; Sky Sports, Cinema and Entertainment. If you prefer, these can also be bought with a NOW TV Stick, too.

It is worth weighing up your options before committing because the streaming service will have its own NOW TV Black Friday deals.

What channels do you get with Sky?

The channels you are able to access will depend on the subscription or package you are signed up to.

Here are some of the main channels available with a standard Sky subscription:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Gold

Dave

Sky Documentaries

Comedy Central

Fox

Discovery

Sky History

MTV

Sky Nature

National Geographic

Vice

For an additional price, there are three main packages; Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids. Sky Sports will allow you to watch dedicated Premier League, F1, Cricket and Golf channels.

Sky Cinema will give you access to 12 additional channels such as Sky Cinema Animation, Comedy, Disney and Sci-Fi Horror, and Sky Kids includes Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Baby TV.

To add these packages, prices start at an extra £5 a month.

What were the Sky Black Friday deals in 2019?

In last year’s Sky Black Friday sale, the brand cut the price of all its TV packages by up to 50 per cent.

One of the biggest savings was on the ‘Mega’ bundle, which include Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience. Typically £106, the bundle was on offer for just £62 – a saving of over £40.

There were also money off on broadband and mobile plans. Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max had discounted contracts, having only been released a few months earlier. It is possible we could see similar iPhone 12 deals as we get closer to Black Friday itself.

Best Sky deals

It is worth noting; for all new customers there is a set-up cost of approximately £20-40 depending on the bundle you choose.

Sky TV deals

Sky TV allows you to build your own bundle to pick the additional channels that best suit your TV-watching habits. If you’re lucky, they may already be packaged together in a money-saving deal.

Sky Broadband deals

If you are a completely new customer to Sky, you may prefer to choose a bundle that provides Sky TV alongside its broadband. The Superfast Broadband offers an average download speed of 59mbps.

Sky Mobile deals

Sky Mobile offers both SIM-only and contract deals. They also provide a handy coverage checker so that you can make sure you can make the most of any new purchase.

For more handset and network options, check out our SIM-only and Black Friday phone deals pages.

