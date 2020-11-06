Sky Black Friday deals 2020: best early offers on TV packages
Your guide to the cheapest Sky Black Friday deals and packages.
If you are getting pretty bored of watching the same old TV shows every night, you may have been looking out for a good deal on a new subscription or TV bundle.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be a brilliant time to save a good chunk of money. We saw Sky slash the prices of its TV bundles by up to 50 per cent last year, and we are expecting similar deals in 2020, too.
And while Black Friday may not be until 27th November, there are already a range of early Sky offers available including on as range of Sky Sports, TV and broadband bundles.
Sports fans can currently save £18 a month of a Sky TV, Sky Sports and BT Sport bundle so you never have to miss another game. Typically £70, the package is now on offer for £52.
These aren’t even official Black Friday deals either, so we expect prices to drop even further in the coming weeks of November. If you’re after a specific package, keep this page bookmarked as we will be regularly updating it through the Black Friday deals season.
Best early Sky deals
While Sky hasn’t yet started its official Black Friday sale, there are already a number of deals to take advantage of.
Here are the best and cheapest Sky deals currently on offer:
-
Superfast Broadband and TV bundle |
£52£39 a month
-
Superfast Broadband, Sky TV and Netflix |
£58£43 a month
-
Superfast Broadband and Sky Sports |
£75£57 a month
-
Sky TV and Sky Sports bundle |
£48£39 a month
-
Sky TV, Sports and BT Sport bundle |
£70£52 a month
Does Sky do Black Friday?
Yes, Sky does do its own Black Friday sale. No dedicated Black Friday deals have been launched yet but expect discounts on its Sky TV, broadband, and Sky Sports packages.
Last year Sky cut the prices of all its packages by 50 per cent, included on Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and a Sky Q subscription.
How to get Sky TV
To get start watching Sky channels such as Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central and National Geographic, you will need to sign up to a monthly subscription.
With the standard subscription, a Sky Q box will be installed in your home and you’ll be ready to watch the main Sky channels.
You can choose to add extra packages to this subscription – such as Sky Sports – for an additional fee to gain access to more specialist channels.
With the Sky Q box installed, you can also watch on-demand and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and ITV Hub all in one place. The box can be voice-controlled and you will be able to record up to six shows at once.
A number of Sky packages can also be bought as a NOW TV pass. These include; Sky Sports, Cinema and Entertainment. If you prefer, these can also be bought with a NOW TV Stick, too.
It is worth weighing up your options before committing because the streaming service will have its own NOW TV Black Friday deals.
What channels do you get with Sky?
The channels you are able to access will depend on the subscription or package you are signed up to.
Here are some of the main channels available with a standard Sky subscription:
- Sky One
- Sky Atlantic
- Gold
- Dave
- Sky Documentaries
- Comedy Central
- Fox
- Discovery
- Sky History
- MTV
- Sky Nature
- National Geographic
- Vice
For an additional price, there are three main packages; Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids. Sky Sports will allow you to watch dedicated Premier League, F1, Cricket and Golf channels.
Sky Cinema will give you access to 12 additional channels such as Sky Cinema Animation, Comedy, Disney and Sci-Fi Horror, and Sky Kids includes Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Baby TV.
To add these packages, prices start at an extra £5 a month.
What were the Sky Black Friday deals in 2019?
In last year’s Sky Black Friday sale, the brand cut the price of all its TV packages by up to 50 per cent.
One of the biggest savings was on the ‘Mega’ bundle, which include Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience. Typically £106, the bundle was on offer for just £62 – a saving of over £40.
There were also money off on broadband and mobile plans. Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max had discounted contracts, having only been released a few months earlier. It is possible we could see similar iPhone 12 deals as we get closer to Black Friday itself.
Best Sky deals
It is worth noting; for all new customers there is a set-up cost of approximately £20-40 depending on the bundle you choose.
Sky TV deals
Sky TV allows you to build your own bundle to pick the additional channels that best suit your TV-watching habits. If you’re lucky, they may already be packaged together in a money-saving deal.
-
Sky TV and Sky Sports bundle |
£48£39 a month
-
Sky TV, Sports and BT Sport bundle |
£70£52 a month
Sky Broadband deals
If you are a completely new customer to Sky, you may prefer to choose a bundle that provides Sky TV alongside its broadband. The Superfast Broadband offers an average download speed of 59mbps.
-
Superfast Broadband and TV bundle |
£52£39 a month
-
Superfast Broadband, Sky TV and Netflix |
£58£43 a month
-
Superfast Broadband and Sky Sports |
£75£57 a month
-
Superfast Broadband, Sky Sports & BT Sport |
£97£70 a month
Sky Mobile deals
Sky Mobile offers both SIM-only and contract deals. They also provide a handy coverage checker so that you can make sure you can make the most of any new purchase.
- iPhone 12 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB data | £34 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB data | £38 a month, £0 upfront
- iPhone 11 64GB, Sky Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB data | £26 a month, £0 upfront
For more handset and network options, check out our SIM-only and Black Friday phone deals pages.
Read more on Black Friday 2020
- Amazon Black Friday – Grab an early bargain in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.
- AO Black Friday – Expect lots of technology and appliance deals from AO.
- Apple Black Friday – Apple may not hold we’ve brought you other retailers which do.
- Argos Black Friday – For deals on toys and electricals, check out Argos Black Friday sale.
- Currys PC World Black Friday – Offers on Currys have already started and including gaming, smart home and TVs.
- Dell Black Friday – If it is a new laptop you’re after, Dell has launched an early peak Black Friday sale.
- EE Black Friday – In need of a new phone? Keep an eye on EE’s Black Friday sale.
- GAME Black Friday – Whether it is games or consoles, check out GAME’s Black Friday deals.
- John Lewis Black Friday – John Lewis has a bunch of offers already on everything from homeware to tech.
- LEGO Black Friday – To get some early Christmas presents, try our LEGO Black Friday deals page.
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday – Any deals on this highly sought-after console are expected to go fast.
- Samsung Black Friday – For phones, tablets, TVs and wearables, we have rounded up the best Samsung Black Friday deals.
- Smyths Black Friday – Smyths have already dropped their prices on a range of toys.
- Very Black Friday – Very is currently offering up to 50 per cent off home and electricals as part of its early Black Friday sale.
Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.