Best PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals | live offers and what to expect

It is nearly time for Black Friday, the best time of year to find some incredible deals on a multitude of products including on the PS4. The PS5 release is imminent and with that should come some amazing savings on the last-generation console

Stock for the older machine has not been as prominent recently, but we would imagine that more will be available to buy when the sale starts for consoles, games and accessories.

And this year, more than ever, you will find the best deals from the comfort of your own home- especially with England now in lockdown that will last right through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So the likes of Very, GAME and early Amazon Black Friday deals will be the ones to watch- along with many others that will be looking to same you some cash.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals for you, keeping note here – so bookmark the page so you do not miss the bargain that you have been waiting for especially as the best ones have a habit of going extremely quickly.

When will PS4 Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday 2020 starts on 27th November, but we all know by now that deals start long before that so much so the whole of November becomes a sale. Currys already has its sale on and we’ve previously seen deals on consoles in the Black Tag Event. We expect Currys to do the same this year. Amazon also has some early Black Friday deals so look out for bundles. We also anticipate PS4 deals continuing through to Cyber Monday, as it’s more known for its tech offers.

Top Black Friday PS4 deals last year

While the PS5 does change things this year, we expect an echo of the deals we tracked on the PS4 in 2019. It’ll really come down to the best price for Black Friday. The PS5 is quite pricey at £449 and £359 depending which console you go for, so if you’re not ready to make that leap then a PS4 deal is a safe bet.

Bundles were the name of the game last year with some great savings to be found. God Of War, The Last Of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition were all available as part of a 1TB console bundle that clocked in around the £200 mark – which even now is a super saving that we would not turn our noses up at.

Look for more of the same this year but with potentially larger discounts to be found given that the PS5 will be released by the time the sale kicks off. While we do not expect the PS4 to be discontinued any time soon, the new console will need to have been out for a while and be readily available for that to happen, we should see retailers wanting to clear their stock so they can focus on next-gen gaming sales.

A cheap PS4 Slim may also be the way to go if you want to wait a bit before getting the PS5. Remember games will be cross-generational for the PS5 so building your collection with a PS4 isn’t a waste of time.

The PS4 Pro also saw a slight reduction which was nice given that was it still a relatively new console at the time. PS4 accessories including controllers and headsets were on offer too and there were a large number of games that saw prices slashed.

PlayStation VR saw huge savings last year with the price dropping from a then £249 to around the £179 mark in some places. Considering that Sony are still heavily invested in in the world of virtual reality, look for more of the same this year.

The PS VR Mega Pack also saw a significant drop in price, coming down from £299 to £209.

Will there be PS5 Black Friday deals?

Very unlikely. The PS5 will only have been out for a week or so by the time Black Friday starts and given how huge the demand is, and how quickly the consoles sold out when PS5 pre-orders went live, it is nigh on impossible that we will see deals on the machine itself. It is possible that accessories may see a slight reduction though.

Who has the best PS4 Black Friday deals?

Anyone and everyone will be competing against each other to make sure that they have the best deals on the day – which is great news for us consumers. Amazon, GAME, Smyths, Currys PC World, CDKeys, John Lewis and many more will all be go-to places for gamers to try and nab themselves a bargain. We’ll be checking prices throughout November into Black Friday so keep an eye on this page for the cheapest and best PS4 deals.

Best PS4 Black Friday deals

Console deals and bundles

PS4 deals are already live in places so you can get your hands on some of the most popular games now.

Best PS4 controller and accessory deals

A huge range of controllers were on offer last year with enough to please everyone. From the standard DualShock PS4 controller to the camouflage controller range- we expect them to be back on offer for 2020 with our hope being that the advanced controllers get a hefty discount too.

Headsets are more popular than ever- likely due to the fact that they are better than ever. There were savings to be found on all the best brands last year, from Turtle Beach to Astro to HyperX– look for more of the same this year!

Best PS4 game deals

Many popular games have seen multiple incarnations over the years, with ground-breaking new favourites emerging all the time. If you’re looking to buy a PS4, choosing a bundle deal could be a more cost-effective way to get your hands on your favourite game and are often the best value PS4 offers. Console bundles frequently include top games like FIFA 20 and Fortnite. It is also likely that the new version of the football game, FIFA 21 will see some bundle deals.

PlayStation VR Game deals

If you have the equipment, you will need some games to play on it!

Whilst there were not a huge amount of games you could play for VR when the system first launched, more and more have been released since and while the catalogue still is not massive, there are now many that you pick up and play. Including Rick and Morty which seems like the perfect fit for virtual reality.

Best PlayStation VR deals UK

PlayStation

The main piece of VR kit is the headset, which can be purchased as a choice of two main packages below. There are also various add-ons and upgrades, such as cameras and innovative controllers.

PlayStation VR bundles

There are two main bundles to choose from, the Starter Pack and the Mega Pack. Both offer the standard headset but then offer a bundle deal on included deals so you can save money and have more to play with right from the off. Occasionally, some retailers will add to these standard bundles to compete and give you even more value for money.

PlayStation VR Starter Pack

Bundle includes PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus PlayStation VR Worlds game.

PlayStation VR camera and controller deals

The PlayStation VR camera has depth-sensing 3D technology so it can track your movements and controllers.

Sony PS4 VR Camera | £68 at Amazon

PlayStation VR controller deals

Track your hand movements with these move controllers. They double up during game-play to feel more realistic, for instance becoming a pool cue and more. Or, swap your standard controller for an aim controller. The DualShock controls are on there and you’ll even feel the aim vibrate during gameplay.

Best PS Plus deals

PS Plus saw a bit of a price hike earlier in the year but happily, even before Black Friday starts, there are savings to be found with the likes of CDKeys offering a 12-month PS Plus subscription for £42.99. Fingers crossed this sees a further reduction at the end of November.

Should you buy early Black Friday deals?

If you see a deal that is within your budget and looks to be a good saving then yes! While we expect new offers when the sale commences, there is no guarantee that an offer you see now will also be available at the end of November. It is a gamble but either way, you will be saving yourself some money.

How much will a PS4 cost on Black Friday?

The PS4 has already seen a drop in price lately with the console now available to buy for around the £249 mark- and that includes a game! Could we be seeing this drop to around the £199 mark? It is certainly possible but regardless, this will be your best chance yet to pick up the last-gen machine.

What’s the difference between PS4 and PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro is a more powerful, 4K version of the PS4. Compared to the standard PS4, the PS4 Pro should be able to load games faster and the graphics will be improved. For instance, the picture will be sharper and the textures more defined while shade and light, in particular, will tend to look more realistic.

Both consoles have the same 1TB storage options and 8GB memory, although the memory on the PS4 Pro runs faster so the overall performance should be better. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDR (High Dynamic Range – enhanced colours and detail on images) features are present on both versions.

There’s now also the updated PS4 Slim version, as well as the PS4 Pro, which Sony has labelled “the most powerful PlayStation ever made” and also supports 4K and HDR gaming. Expect the PS4 to seem some reductions in the sale- especially now the new console is upon us.

And, if you’re considering the PS5 or non-Sony consoles, take a look at our in-depth comparison of the PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X and PS5 vs PS4, too.

