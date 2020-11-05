O2 launches Black Friday sale including free Disney+ and Deliveroo delivery

If you are on the lookout for a new mobile phone, whether for yourself or for a loved one as a Christmas present, this is the best time of year to get hold of one as the big sale events of the year are finally upon us.

The Nokia 3.4, the Google Pixel 4A, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are all recent additions to the mobile phone world, along with, of course, the iPhone 12 that was released recently and had Apple fans excited to pick one of the latest models.

There remain a few more upcoming phones on the way in 2020 – while O2 already have some fantastic deals to be found on devices that are already out. In fact, O2 is claiming that this year will see their best ever Black Friday sale.

Deals they have had in the past, including Black Friday 2019, saw savings of around £300 on the likes of the iPhone XR and similar savings on phones like the Sony Xperia 1, the Samsung S10 and the Huawei P30 Pro – here’s hoping for more deals like this, and some even better ones, for 2020.

Black Friday deals will be running from now right up until the big day itself, with more expected on Cyber Monday three days later. Black Friday falls on 27th November this year and we will keep you up to date with the best savings we find from O2 and many other retailers and companies – so keep checking back.

Early deals: Get free Disney+ and Deliveroo delivery

It may not be Black Friday just yet, but there are still plenty of mobile deals to be had. O2 have some great bundle deals that get you access to some great subscription services such as Disney+, Prime Video and Apple Tv- with even an Office 365 subscription to be found.

Here are the best O2 deals available right now:

What to expect from O2 on Black Friday

Expect to see similar deals from last year, although most likely not on the newest generation of mobiles such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 4a, and the recently released iPhone 12. With these only just out, it’s unlikely that they will be included in any big savings – although it is not entirely out of the question that there may be slight savings dotted about here and there, or at least more incentives to buy with additional deals bundled in.

5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.

With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone – the perfect time to pick one up if you have been looking at getting one.

If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model, there will still be plenty of deals available on older generations of phones – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8 so this could be a great time to try and get hold of an older model that you’ve had your eye on.

O2 has already started its online sale – so get in quick for some mobile bargains as the best ones will likely sell out fast – and there are some great deals in there even before Black Friday officially kicks off.

How much is delivery from O2?

O2 offers free next day delivery for working days, so Monday-Friday, and you can track your new phone or tablet as it is on its way to you. There are also premium delivery options too should you need to have your delivery arranged for a specific time window of your choosing.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year – the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition.

Cyber Monday takes place on the following Monday – so 30th November in 2020. Tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals – you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide.

Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.

Best O2 deals from last year

O2 had some amazing deals for Black Friday, which gives us hope of some even better ones showing up this year. Some of the best were:

The iPhone XR was available with a £30 upfront cost and from as low as just under £30 a month. The device itself dropped by £300 too!

The iPad Pro 12.9 saw a huge saving too with a £20 upfront cost and a monthly fee of £30.

The Samsung S10 saw a massive reduction to £40 a month with an upfront cost of £30.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 dropped from around £800 to £560.

One Huawei s30 Pro also saw a reduction of around £300.

