Early Joy-Con offers hint to more Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for 2020

You had to be quick to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch over Prime Day in October. The multi-player console became something of an enigma, flying into online baskets alongside a couple of bundle deals almost as soon as new online stock was released.

However, the console is back in stock nationwide and some early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on compatible games, bundles and accessories could be an indicator of what’s to come for the console itself.

Particularly exciting are the current offers on the rarely discounted Joy-Con controllers. These little gadgets give the Switch a versatility that’s made it a family favourite for multi-player gaming. Two or more people are able to battle it out almost directly from the box.

Slotted into the Ring Fit, Joy-Cons become a piece of exercise equipment for The Ring Fit Adventure which proved popular over Prime Day – as did Super Mario 3D All stars, which puts players in the driving seat.

For additional players in its three play modes (tabletop, handheld and via the TV) the Joy-Cons can be purchased separately. Features like this are why the Switch has been dubbed a “home console” and set it apart from its smaller counterparts, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

We’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals on the console, bundles and accessories regularly in the lead up to Black Friday, including the Joy Con controllers so be sure to bookmark the page.

What colour Joy-Cons are on sale?

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons come in a range of colours from different retailers. Pairs are often available in red and black, green and pink, blue and red, purple and orange, yellow or grey. There are currently deals and notably low prices available on pairs on selected colourways.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £59

Game

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £59.99

Base

Something to remember is that it’s still early days. Retailer competition hasn’t fully heated up yet when it comes to Nintendo Switch deals. Amazon was offering £20 off selected bundles and that’s now fallen to £10 off selected bundles. But moves like this are designed to test the waters. So don’t worry, there will be plenty of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to take advantage of as we approach the event.

