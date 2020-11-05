Currys PC World Black Friday 2020: early Kickstart Your Xmas sale sees big savings

Currys PC World knows how to do a Black Friday sale whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch, a vacuum cleaner, or a TV.

Last year, Currys averaged 72 orders per minute and sold enough widescreen TVs that stacked they would be 32 times the height of the Shard.

There’s no doubt then that discounts will be monumental during their own Black Tag event and Why Wait sale, both take place in the lead up to Black Friday giving customers early deals.

Currys don’t hang about until the end of November – the retailer currently has a clearance sale on, offering up to 30% off hundreds of products such as laptops, TVs, and home appliances. Currys has also launched its ‘Kickstart Your Xmas’ sale with plenty of products seeing big discounts. In other words, there’s no need to wait for a great saving.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals from last year, as well as the Currys deals you can buy right now whether that’s a 4K TV, games consoles, a coffee machine, or kitchen appliances.

We are continuously updating the list to make sure we have all the top picks right up to and on Black Friday so read on for the best offers at Currys.

Early Currys deals: clearance and Kickstart Your Xmas sales

You can get up to 30% off hundreds of items in Currys’ Clearance sale, as well as great savings in their Kickstart Your Xmas sale. Products on discount include everything from white goods to tech. We’ve rounded up a few deals that are already live.

Early tech deals

Early homeware and appliance deals

Currys PC World also has discount codes, such as £50 off when you spend over £349, for example.

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

Currys is a must-check on Black Friday and throughout November with plenty of deals on appliances, electronics and the must-have items; whether that’s a console like the Nintendo Switch, the latest headphones, or a decent laptop for your child at university. We’ve broken down the Currys deals by category further down this page, but read on for an overview.

Currys Black Friday sale had plenty of discounts last year, and a quick look at Curry’s Black Friday page already shows smartphones, home appliances, TVs, consoles, and laptops are all on the menu for the Clearance and Black Tag event.

We’re predicting that must-have tech products, in particular, will sell like hotcakes – particularly mobiles such as the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a, smart speakers such as Google Home and Echo devices as well as Apple Watches and iPads.

Currys also had a great run with consoles last year – expect some clear-out sales on the PS4 and Xbox One as they make room for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Currys also released a number of voucher code deals last year – we will update this page nearer the time once we have news.

With so many deals it can get confusing, but don’t worry. Simply put, there are two types of Currys Black Friday deals. The first is the continuous deal that is around and becomes a draw, the second is the quick sale similar to Amazon’s lightning deals. Luckily for all of us, the first are more common with Currys, mostly thanks to the November long sale. We’ll include quick sale items here too.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

Currys is currently running deals on all sorts of TVs, from £500 off the latest Samsung QLED TVs down to smaller smart TVs under £200:

Currys Black Friday Laptop Deals

Laptops are always a key item during Black Friday, and Currys has you covered from MacBooks to Chromebooks to gaming laptops. Their current deals cover all budgets and preferences:

Currys Black Friday Tablet Deals

With the release of the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4, Currys is having a sale on their tablets – particularly the other iPad models:

Currys Black Friday Headphone Deals

Currys currently has up to 20 per cent off selected headphones – including big names such as Skullcandy, Beats, and, of course, AirPods:

Currys Black Friday Camera Deals

For the camera enthusiasts who don’t purely rely on their smartphone, Currys has a dedicated camera section – with some models now seeing hundreds of pounds off:

Currys Black Friday Appliance Deals

Black Friday isn’t just for luxury tech gadgets – it’s the perfect time to replace your vacuum or redecorate your kitchen:

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.

– we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales. Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.

– there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed. Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.

When does Currys Black Friday sale start?

Currys Black Friday sale officially starts at midnight on Friday 27th November online, and whenever your local branch open in-store.

However, Currys usually launches a Why Wait sale around two weeks before Black Friday – so it’s worth keeping an eye on their website in mid-November. Currys runs a Black Friday price guarantee too – so you’ll be refunded the difference if the price drops further on Black Friday.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence!

Can you collect items from Currys during lockdown?

Yes! In England, you can only order online or over the phone from 5th November, but you can collect from the store with ‘zero contact’ click and collect. However only online delivery is available in Wales, and stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain open as usual.

If you’ve pre-ordered the PS5 or Xbox Series X from Currys in-store and paid the full balance by Wednesday evening, you’ll still be able to collect your long-awaited console.

In England, you've got until Wednesday evening to come to store and pay the outstanding balance on your console. You’ll then be able to collect on launch day. Can't come into the store? That's fine, send someone else, but don't forget to bring your pre-order receipt. pic.twitter.com/mwX470LZRB — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 2, 2020

Best Currys deals from last year

Last year Currys had savings on appliances great and small:

